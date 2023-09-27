Miu Sakamoto, the daughter of the late Japanese musical artist Ryuichi Sakamoto, has become a fan of BTS's SUGA. In an interview with the Japanese magazine Weekly Bunshun Woman 2023 Fall issue, Sakamoto, who is a pop singer herself, shared how SUGA's music and concerts helped her grieve her father's death in March this year.

For those unfamiliar, Ryuichi Sakamoto was a Japanese composer, record producer, and musician who has won major awards, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA, a Grammy, and two Golden Globe Awards. ARMYs might recognize him as one of SUGA's musical idols who collaborated with the rapper on his b-side track Snooze alongside Woosung from The Rose.

Unfortunately, Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away on March 28 this year in Tokyo, the capital city of Japan, a month before D-DAY's release on April 21. In a new interview, his daughter Miu Sakamoto shared how the Haegeum singer's music and performances significantly aided her in processing the tragic loss of her father.

An ARMY @061313purple helped translate Miu Sakamoto's interview on X (formerly Twitter). As per the translations, the Japanese singer said,

"During SUGA-san’s concert, there was a memorial message after the video (before singing Snooze), and seeing that made me feel that my father is still living in the song. I was truly encouraged/comforted by that."

Expand Tweet

"Keeping up with SUGA-san’s solo activity was my work of mourning": Miu Sakamoto has acknowledged finding solace in SUGA's music

Expand Tweet

In the interview, Miu Sakamoto opened up about life after her father, the legendary Ryuichi Sakamoto's death after a long-drawn battle with cancer, and how SUGA of BTS helped her cope with his demise.

She credited the Daechwita singer and his music for comforting her. Miu Sakamoto confessed that she was a fan of the D-DAY hitmaker even before his collaboration with Ryuichi Sakamoto. In fact, she even told her father that the K-pop juggernaut group was a big fan of her father and how his music inspired SUGA.

Notably, according to Miu Sakamoto, Ryuichi Sakamoto's music in films such as Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, and The Last Emperor served as a huge inspiration for the BTS member in his formative years. Additionally, she expressed her heartbreak that her father passed away before he could hear the final version of the b-side track Snooze.

Expand Tweet

She recalled attending the rapper's D-DAY concert in Japan and Thailand, where they displayed a memorial message before SUGA's performance on Snooze. The Japanese singer believes that the BTS rapper will carry on the musical soul and spirit of Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Sakamoto further confessed that attending the So Far Away singer's concerts allowed her an outlet to grieve her father's death. She disclosed that she is grateful for this cathartic experience, or else she would have been stuck in a slump of long-drawn depression.

Additionally, the Dawn Pink singer spoke about Sigmund Freud's concept of 'work of mourning', which is a mental process of living through a period of grief and sadness and overcoming it. This involves acceptance and gradually realizing the loss of the person while leading their regular lives.

Expand Tweet

Hence, the BTS rapper's music and performances, in the form of his D-DAY world tour, provided Miu Sakamoto with therapeutic solace and comfort to deal with her father's demise.

Expand Tweet

Miu Sakamoto pens a sweet note for SUGA as he enlists in the military

Expand Tweet

Miu Sakamoto expressed her love and admiration for the D-DAY singer as he enlisted in the military. He became the third Bangtan member after Jin and j-hope to enlist in the military and joined as a public service worker.

On September 22, Miu Sakamoto shared a snap of him at his concert and wrote a sweet note in Japanese. @MINSUGAHQ provided an English translation of the note, wherein she thanked him for spreading love and hope via his music and wished for the seven members to reunite in 2025.

"When the seven get together in 2025, I want to be able to be proud that I did my best in a different place. And I want to be a part of this call of love again."

She ended the note by wishing the Life Goes On crooner health and happiness.