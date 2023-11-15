"It's my life": BTS' RM appeals to ARMYs after he reportedly faces backlash on Weverse live after his recent smoking pictures went viral

BTS' RM hits back at haters after he reportedly received backlash on Weverse Live for his recent smoking pictures. On November 14, Bangtan's leader hosted a surprise Weverse Live for ARMYs. He sang songs, shared updates about his current work activities, and also answered fan questions.

At one point, BTS' RM remarked, "Guys, c'mon, it's my life. I'm just a singer". ARMYs were surprised by his sudden comment and began wondering what he was referring to. Eagle-eyed ARMYs combed through the comment section on Weverse Live and figured most of the comments were related to his now-deleted smoking pictures.

Without directly mentioning the incident, BTS' RM pleaded with haters and trolls to let him be and not dictate his life.

Expand Tweet

Notably, this is the first time BTS' RM has indirectly addressed the controversy surrounding the smoking pictures, which have now been deleted from his Instagram.

BTS' RM's fans back him with encouraging messages as Bangtan's leader responds to criticism

Expand Tweet

On November 11, BTS' RM shared a picture of him smoking a cigarette via his Instagram stories. Dressed in black, Bangtan's leader can be seen flaunting his buzzcut hair and visuals as he casually blows out smoke. The photo went viral on the internet, and within no time, the Indigo singer deleted the picture almost immediately.

ARMYs were divided upon seeing the photo of Bangtan's frontman smoking. While a section of fans believed that he was an adult and had the right to live his life as per his wish, some others reminded him that he was not only a K-pop idol but also the leader of arguably the biggest musical act in the world right now and a role model to millions of young, impressionable fans, and hence he must act accordingly.

On November 14, BTS' RM hosted a Weverse Live, where he took time to answer fan questions. At one point, the Closer singer was inundated with messages and comments, seemingly demanding an explanation for the smoking pictures.

ARMYs believe this caused him to react to trolls and ask them to let him be and not comment on his personal life. Bangtan's frontman even requested fans talk about "fun and productive" things instead.

Expand Tweet

ARMYs have taken to X to show their support for BTS' RM and expressed solidarity with his desire to want to lead his life the way he wants to.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, ARMYs requested fellow fans not to force BTS members to comment on political issues, like the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine, as it may cause unnecessary trouble for them.

Furthermore, fans are requesting BIG HIT MUSIC to scan comments by fans and filter out negative, toxic, or problematic comments before displaying those on Weverse Live sessions to not inconvenience the members.

Most other fans have taken to X to educate their fellow ARMYs on the right way to interact with BTS members and draft a list of "dos and don'ts" that should be followed. Generally, the list includes:

No personal questions

No questions about other members

Not demanding them to address specific issues (controversies or news reports)

BTS' RM reveals he received 5 stitches for his eye injury

Expand Tweet

BTS' RM may have decided not to address controversial topics, but he did address his recent eye injury. A week ago, the Wild Flower singer shared pictures of a bruise under his right eye, concerning ARMYs about his health condition.

On his November 14 Weverse broadcast, Bangtan's leader addressed the injury and revealed that he was filming something when the camera got too close, resulting in the camera banging against his right eye and causing him an injury. The filming had to be halted, and he had to rush to the hospital to get it treated.

He assured fans that he is doing better now and is on the path to recovery.

"I had to receive five stitches. It happened while I was filming, and the camera got too close, resulting in it rubbing against my eye and causing the injury. I had to halt the filming and immediately seek medical attention, where I received the stitches. Thankfully, it's all healed now."

In other news, BTS' leader assured fans he would update them about his future activities and military enlistment.