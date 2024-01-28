"It was totally my jam": BTS’ V reveals the story behind why he decided to star in IU’s song Love Wins All’s MV

On January 28, 2024, a video titled Love Wins All MV BTS was unveiled, offering fans an intimate look into the making of the song by BTS' V and soloist IU. Among the various moments showcased in the video, specific instances drew notable attention.

Given that V took on the role of an actor in the Love Wins All music video, diverging from his usual singer persona, fans were keen to understand the decision-making process behind this artistic choice.

During a pivotal moment in the video, both IU and V opened up about why the BTS star opted for acting for this particular project. V candidly expressed that the song fitted his style perfectly, emphasizing that he would have regretted passing up the opportunity.

In his own words, he remarked:

"It was totally my jam."

This insight provided fans with a glimpse into V's artistic preferences and how strongly he connected with the song, ultimately influencing his decision to participate in the project as an actor.

"I'm so glad he decided to do it" - Fans appreciate BTS' V after learning the reason behind his selection of the project Love Wins All

The resonance of Love Wins All by IU, featuring BTS' Taehyung, continues to reverberate across the globe, consistently offering fresh insights into the project. Shortly after the release of the official photo sketch on January 27, 2024, IU treated fans to a behind-the-scenes video of the music video on her official YouTube channel.

Given the rarity of BTS and IU interactions, fans were naturally intrigued by the genesis of this project, especially since the two artists hadn't been seen together or worked on a joint venture in the past.

A vivid precursor to this collaboration was V's appearance on IU's Palette, where fans got a glimpse of their genuine and informal bond. This fueled anticipation among fans for a joint project, which materialized in January 2024.

The backstory of how this collaboration came to fruition was unveiled by IU, who shared that she initially reached out to Taehyung for a different reason. However, during their conversation, she ended up sharing the song Love Wins All with him. To her delight, V not only loved the song but also agreed enthusiastically to star in the music video.

He expressed that he would regret passing on such an opportunity. Moreover, the Love Wins All music video was scheduled to be shot just a week before V's military enlistment, and despite the tight schedule, he willingly embraced the project.

IU said:

“I needed to contact V about something. Oh? V? I sent him the music first, and V loved the music. He listened to 'Love Wins All' and happily decided to star in the MV. He said, 'I love the song and I want to do it.'"

Further, the BTS star himself also added that the involvement of Director Um Tae-hwa, known for directing renowned K-dramas like Concrete Utopia, played a crucial role in his decision. Recognizing it as an opportunity to collaborate with the director and appreciating the genre alignment, V was convinced that it would be a precious memory.

"First of all, the director of the MV was Director Um Tae-hwa, who filmed 'Concrete Utopia,' so I thought it will be a precious memory to work on a piece with him, and I decided to star in the MV. When noona (IU) called me, I said I should listen to this song first. After I listened to it, I knew that I would regret it so much if I don't do the MV because it was totally my jam, so I decided to do it."

Fans started expressing via Twitter how it was indeed a perfect choice of MV for him and that he made the right choice.

In a surprising and heartwarming gesture, V, known for his humility and caring nature, ordered a coffee truck and a Bunggeopang truck for all the staff present at the shooting venue.

This act of generosity solidified his reputation among the fans as well as the MV crew, with IU affectionately referring to him as an "angel." The gesture was met with overwhelming agreement from fans who couldn't help but appreciate his kindness.

