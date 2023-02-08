Jang Dong-yeon and Seol In-ah’s upcoming drama Oasis unveils a riveting teaser poster

On January 6, KBS released a captivating teaser poster for the upcoming drama Oasis starring Jang Dong-yoon, Seol In-ah, and Chu Young-woo.

The coming-of-age historical drama Oasis is set in the backdrop of turbulent times between 1980 and 1990, during which the story of the three youths blooms. The trio are compelled to go through a number of challenging situations in the course of their youth, fighting fiercely in the battle of life where everything, including their love, friendship, and family is in danger.

The newly released poster captures the leads Jang Dong-yoon, Seol In-ah, and Chu Young-woo standing together, smiling ear-to-ear. The trio are set to essay the role of three friends on the show who are willing to do everything to protect each other.

Seol In-ah will play brave girl Oh Jung-shin while Jang Dong-yoon essays the role of Lee Doo-hak in Oasis

The three actors will be playing the lead roles in the upcoming drama Oasis, where Seol In-ah is set to chronicle the story of transfer student Oh Jung-shin from Seoul.

Seol In-ah's character appears brave and cheerful in the recently released trailer. In fact, Oh Jung-shin also gives the impression of someone who isn’t afraid of anything. On the other hand, the two male leads, Lee Doo-hak and Choi Cheol-woong, will be played by Jang Dong-yoon and Chu Young-woo, respectively. Both Lee Doo-hak and Choi Cheol-woong seem to be at ease in Jung-shin's presence and radiate happiness in the teaser photo.

Doo-hak, an intelligent and innocent boy, grew up in poverty but has complete faith in himself. He falls in love with Jung-shin after seeing her for the very first time. However, his childhood friend Cheol-woong is fated to become his rival as the show unravels.

In the newly released poster, the trio Jung-shin, Doo-hak, and Cheol-woong are seen smiling brightly and standing close in blue school uniforms. Doo-hak is wearing a jacket which is buttoned up to his neck, showcasing his disciplined personality and tidy look. He has a faint smile on his face which reveals his reserved, shy, and upright personality.

Meanwhile, Jung-shin is smiling brightly with one hand over Doo-hak’s shoulder and the other wrapped around Cheol-woong’s arms. She has two plaits, possibly depicting the kind of hairstyle prescribed by school authorities in order to maintain discipline.

On the other hand, Cheol-woong appears to have a more relaxed look, offering the impression of an outgoing and extroverted nature through his appearance, given that he's wearing a clumsily buttoned jacket and smiling openly, unlike Doo-hak. He holds his bag casually over his shoulder, thereby showcasing his easy-going nature.

abs-oluteM @triplem11543909 Quite stoked at the reunion of #JangDongYoon #SeolInAh for #Oasis . This is gonna be a marked departure fr the lighthearted School 2017 since the setting is during the historically stormy times of the 1980s. Youth of May made me cry buckets. This may do the same. 🥺 Quite stoked at the reunion of #JangDongYoon & #SeolInAh for #Oasis . This is gonna be a marked departure fr the lighthearted School 2017 since the setting is during the historically stormy times of the 1980s. Youth of May made me cry buckets. This may do the same. 🥺 https://t.co/KtxV5rasV9

Since recently released dramas such as Chicago Tyewriter, Snowdrop, Youth of May, Twenty-Five, Twenty-One have all been set in the 80s or 90s, a historically turbulent period with unpleasant endings, fans are afraid that the drama might have a tragic ending. For K-drama fans, the ending of the drama matters a lot as it justifies the hours they have invested in the show.

The historical and romantic drama is helmed by directors Han-hee and Yoon Sung-shik, while it has been penned by screenwriter Jung Hyung-soo. Han-hee is famous for popular past projects such as Empress Ki while Yoon Sung-shik is well-known in the industry for his shows like Mr.Queen, Hwarang, and The Bridal Mask. Meanwhile, screenwriter Jung Hyung-soo is popular for his hit historical drama Jumong.

The show will be a reunion of the School 2017 cast, namely Seol In-ah and Jang Dong-yoon, who have previously acted together as teen lovers in the same.

More about Seol In-ah and Jang Dong-yoon

The rising Korean actress Seol In-ah has received massive popularity and recognition for her role in the comedy drama Business Proposal, where she played the female lead’s best friend, and showcase impeccable comic sense. She is best known for Mr.Queen, Record of Youth, School 2017, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, and others.

Jang Dong-yoon got his break in the South Korean industry when he was awarded for his act of bravery in protecting a convenience store clerk from a robber who was using a lethal weapon to rob him. He helped the police arrest the robber and quickly became famous, receiving many casting offers as well. He is well-known for School 2017, The King of the Desert, and Search.

The upcoming drama Oasis, starring Seol In-ah and Jang Dong-yoon, is slated to premiere on March 6, 2023.

