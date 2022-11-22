"Kate you are truly awful": Fans slam Kate for her comments while breaking up with Logan on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 aired the first installement of the finale on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode featured the cast members making important decisions as they navigated their relationships and decided whether to get engaged or potentially break up. While some were sure of their connection and were already in love, others struggled to solidiy their relationships, leading to significant drama throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Kate broke up with Logan at the Rose Ceremony. She criticized him for making "projections" about her and left him standing alone. Fans slammed Kate for her comments. One tweeted:

Undercover Bachelor Fan @undercoverbach1 Kate is a HYPOCRITE, what the heck!! I can’t believe she had the audacity to say Logan was projecting onto her after everything she knows she said about him. I’ve never been a big Logan fan but I am 110% on his side here. Wow. Kate you are truly awful. #BachelorInParadise Kate is a HYPOCRITE, what the heck!! I can’t believe she had the audacity to say Logan was projecting onto her after everything she knows she said about him. I’ve never been a big Logan fan but I am 110% on his side here. Wow. Kate you are truly awful. #BachelorInParadise

Season 8 of the hit reality dating series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Loyal fans of the Bachelor Nation franchise have religiously followed the cast members' journey and have openly expressed their views regarding the season on social media. While some couples became fan favorites, others were criticized for their behavior. Who will last until the end? Only time will tell.

Kate breaks up with Logan on Bachelor in Paradise

Tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise began with a lot of tension on the beach as the cast realized it was time their "paradise time" came to an end and they had to make decisions that could make or break their relationship. With emotions riding high, they were in for a big surprise when host Jesse Palmer announced that there would be no cocktail party before the final rose ceremony.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Once the roses have been handed out, the remaining couples have an important decision to make—will they stay until the end in hopes of an engagement, or will they leave and pursue a relationship away from the sands of Mexico? For some, it won’t be an easy choice."

While most of the couples solidified their relationship with a final rose, it wasn't the case for Logan and Kate. Ahead of giving out his rose, the bachelor was confident about his relationship with Kate, and confessed to wanting to spend the rest of his life with her. Unfortunately, his feelings weren't reciprocated.

After confessing his feelings, Logan wished for Kate to accept his rose, but she denied accepting the same and criticized him for targeting her throughout their time on Bachelor in Paradise. Kate said:

"We've had some unforgettable moments on the beach...But you also told me that I was critical, looked down on you, not warm enough, and stimulated by the drama...when in reality, these are projections that I feel from you."

She continued:

"And when Jesse told us earlier to ask ourselves if we were happy or in love...the answer for those questions for me is no..I know what I want and this isn't it. So Logan, no, I will not accept this rose."

Logan was visibly shocked at his Bachelor in Paradise connection and relationship coming to an abrupt end, considering how he was so sure about Kate, and for her to reject him as well as criticize him, left him disappointed. He revealed that "Kate didn't like what he brought to the table."

While exiting the beach, Logan said in a confessional:

"It tore me up..because I had nothing I wanted to change about Kate. I was so satisfied with who she is. And to not have that returned, with anger and disappointment in me, yeah it just hurts. I feel like my sense of who I am has gotten a little lost in the process of trying to please the girl who I was really really into....I don't know where to go from here."

While leaving Bachelor in Paradise, Kate felt that their relationship should have been effortless and have a smooth flow, and not be an "uphill battle." She revealed that she was looking for a man with a "bigger bank account."

Fans slam Kate for the way she broke up with Logan

Fans took to social media to slam Kate for her criticisms. They were disappointed with the way she treated Logan throughout the season and her comments while the former couple broke up at the Rose Ceremony. Check out what they have to say.

mal @MAKintosh_2019 I don’t even LIKE Logan, but he dodged a bullet with Kate. Girl is a straight up narcissist. #BachelorInParadise I don’t even LIKE Logan, but he dodged a bullet with Kate. Girl is a straight up narcissist. #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/rRQPzlWLHg

bachelorInParadiseIsCool @BachelorIsCool I will never stop saying how Kate is the worst. #BachelorInParadise I will never stop saying how Kate is the worst. #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/KIh3iECWka

SEIDERSZN @TextsFromCory #BachelorInParadise #bip Kate is honestly a total piece of shit. Her calling out Logan at the ceremony and her comments on the way out? She’s the worst kid of person. Please never bring her back on the show @BachParadise Kate is honestly a total piece of shit. Her calling out Logan at the ceremony and her comments on the way out? She’s the worst kid of person. Please never bring her back on the show @BachParadise #BachelorInParadise #bip

Angie @JenJen03124790 Damn!! THAT gold digging woman Kate disgust me to the core. Logan the signs were there but you were blinded by I just don’t know what. SMDH #BachelorInParadise Damn!! THAT gold digging woman Kate disgust me to the core. Logan the signs were there but you were blinded by I just don’t know what. SMDH #BachelorInParadise

Reality Cocoraramelon @FinalRose2night #BIP Kate making that dumbass speech at the rose ceremony, thinking she’s giving “girl boss” when actually she’s just being a real Karen #BachelorInParadise Kate making that dumbass speech at the rose ceremony, thinking she’s giving “girl boss” when actually she’s just being a real Karen #BachelorInParadise #BIP

mad is on @madstweets365 Kate acting like Logan was the one treating her like trash is so wild. She cannot sit there and act like she wasn’t critical of him all the time!! She cannot sit there KNOWING what she said about him in her interviews and act like she’s some kind of victim. #BachelorInParadise Kate acting like Logan was the one treating her like trash is so wild. She cannot sit there and act like she wasn’t critical of him all the time!! She cannot sit there KNOWING what she said about him in her interviews and act like she’s some kind of victim. #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/S3Mo8xZkO1

Belle @bellebellebeau Kate is miserable to watch and painfully materialistic. #BachelorInParadise Kate is miserable to watch and painfully materialistic. #BachelorInParadise

Henry Chang 🥨 @t_witlessHen18



#BachelorInParadise “Please God, bring me a grown ass man with a big d*ck & a bigger bank account.” You’re so classy, Kate! Nobody wants you. She wants so badly to be the one who’s wanted because she’s not used to that. Such a tasteless, trashy human being. “Please God, bring me a grown ass man with a big d*ck & a bigger bank account.” You’re so classy, Kate! Nobody wants you. She wants so badly to be the one who’s wanted because she’s not used to that. Such a tasteless, trashy human being. #BachelorInParadise

Aliya Langley @aliyalangley

#BachelorInParadise Kate might’ve come out of this thinking that she’s going to be viewed as this woman who knows what she wants & what she’s worth where in reality she came off as a manipulative liar who only cares about money and just wanted to be on television not find someone Kate might’ve come out of this thinking that she’s going to be viewed as this woman who knows what she wants & what she’s worth where in reality she came off as a manipulative liar who only cares about money and just wanted to be on television not find someone#BachelorInParadise

Jay @Jaijay32323 #BachelorInParadise #BachelorInParadise I feel like we as viewers need a apology from Kate for having to watch her this season, seriously I feel like we as viewers need a apology from Kate for having to watch her this season, seriously #BachelorInParadise #BachelorInParadise

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 has almost come to an end. With the pressure of engagement looming over the cast members' heads, viewers will have to tune in to find out who lasts on and after the show, as well as updates on who's still together and which couples have broken up, in the reunion.

Keep watching Bachelor in Paradise on ABC.

