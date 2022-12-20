"Leave him": Fans don't want Annie to force Jordan to move to America on David & Annie: After the 90 Days 

David & Annie: After the 90 Days aired a brand new episode on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10 pm ET on TLC. The series, which premiered last week on December 12, 2022, documents fan favorite couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan as they navigate their lives together, dealing with relationship issues, family troubles and a surprise pregnancy.

On this week's episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, Jordan confessed to being skeptical about moving to America. Fans felt that Annie should leave him in Thailand and not keep pushing him. One tweeted:

destiny @destiny41137402 @90DayFiance @TLC Annie loves her siblings, i understand she should not PUSH it on them. But i also understand she wants the BEST for them & their future, to be successful. But if he don’t want to go, LEAVE HIM. Some people don’t want help, & you can not do anything about it. @90DayFiance @TLC Annie loves her siblings, i understand she should not PUSH it on them. But i also understand she wants the BEST for them & their future, to be successful. But if he don’t want to go, LEAVE HIM. Some people don’t want help, & you can not do anything about it.

Both David and Annie have been one of the most popular stars of the 90 Day Fiance franchise, with loyal fans who have followed their journey religiously, enabling a successful season spin-off as well as a second installment. The couple met in Annie's native country of Thailand and ended up marrying, despite viewers raising concerns that David was twice her age and not financially secure.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"David and Annie finally make their way back to Thailand; David's daughter and granddaughter come along for the adventure; everyone welcomes them back to the village with open arms except for Jordan, who still carries a grudge against Annie."

Jordan is skeptical about moving to America on David & Annie: After the 90 Days

90DayFiance @90DayFiance After getting a not-so-warm welcome from Jordan, Annie worries if she’ll be able to repair their relationship before the big move. #DavidAndAnnie After getting a not-so-warm welcome from Jordan, Annie worries if she’ll be able to repair their relationship before the big move. #DavidAndAnnie https://t.co/PkwwURe9WY

On tonight's episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the fan-favorite couple left for Thailand along with David's daughter Ashley and granddaughter Aubri to explore Annie's culture as well as bring her brother Jordan to America. The latter, however, confessed to not being completely ready to leave Bangkok and move to America.

Jordan revealed at the beginning of the episode that although he was excited about the prospect of moving to America, he wasn't completely ready to leave his friends, girlfriend Ming and his life in Thailand. While he understands this kind of opportunity doesn't come often, he was skeptical of making big decisions.

Annie, for her part, confessed to not forcing him this time as she hadn't spoken to him since the last time they left. She noted that they weren't as close as they were before and the bond they had during their childhood was gone. Even after meeting Jordan, she only received cold responses as he was still disappointed with his sister.

In a confessional on David & Annie: After the 90 Days, Jordan said:

"I'm still mad at Annie from the last time we fought. I haven't really missed her that much. I don't know what she can do to make me feel better."

Fans react to Jordan's reaction on David & Annie: After the 90 Days

Fans felt that Jordan wasn't ready to move and that he shouldn't be forced. Check out what they have to say.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Jordan is still showing an attitude of not wanting to live with #DavidAndAnnie ! 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🫤🫤🫤🫤🫤🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠 Jordan is still showing an attitude of not wanting to live with #DavidAndAnnie! 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🫤🫤🫤🫤🫤🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠

🖤 @_Yunhoes_ #90DayFiance Annie give up Jordan does not seem like he is ever going to want to go live with you #DavidandAnnie Annie give up Jordan does not seem like he is ever going to want to go live with you #DavidandAnnie #90DayFiance

Marlana 🇺🇦🇨🇦 @UkraizyCanadian @90DayFiance This is such a mistake. Why not bring the both of them over for a visit to actually see what it would be like there, and any opportunities they may have. To just shove visas down their throats and make it permanent is just patronizing at this point. @90DayFiance This is such a mistake. Why not bring the both of them over for a visit to actually see what it would be like there, and any opportunities they may have. To just shove visas down their throats and make it permanent is just patronizing at this point.

T @Taraishome @90DayFiance Can't fix him at this point in his development as a boy, not yet a man, he may never grow up and when he does he may regret an opportunity to expand his life's experiences. Sorry 🦗. @90DayFiance Can't fix him at this point in his development as a boy, not yet a man, he may never grow up and when he does he may regret an opportunity to expand his life's experiences. Sorry 🦗.

Bavasser @Bavasser11 @90DayFiance Jordan doesn't want to leave his gf. They need to convince him to try living with them, Zooming with his gf, maybe bring her over for a visit, see how it goes. @90DayFiance Jordan doesn't want to leave his gf. They need to convince him to try living with them, Zooming with his gf, maybe bring her over for a visit, see how it goes.

Born God @KingBorn8 @90DayFiance I would not bring that boy with me to America, sorry but not sorry. @90DayFiance I would not bring that boy with me to America, sorry but not sorry.

What transpired on the premiere episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days?

On the premiere episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days season 2, David and Annie decided to bring the latter's brother from Thailand to America. The former broke the news to his daughters about his decision to become a monk, which received surprising reactions. He stated that in Thai culture, it was a rite of passage in Thailand for a man to become a monk.

His daughter revealed that it was shocking to hear that their father wanted to be a monk as he could be a "little vain." She felt that he had just decided it after getting up one morning. Annie even warned him of the repurcussions of becoming a monk. She noted that he wouldn't be able to get intimate or consume alcohol.

Later on in the episode, David confessed that he had decided to embrace Thai culture and wanted his daughters to be a part of the same. He wanted them to join them on their trip to Thailand and see the village culture that Annie grew up in. The After The 90 Days star also stated that he aimed to blend both families.

Season 2 of David & Annie: After the 90 Days has been an interesting watch so far. As the season progresses, the couple will have to navigate more complicated situations in order to make things work. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them.

