Lee Jong-won and Kim Se-jeong reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming drama In the Name of Alcohol 

On April 5, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Newseon reported that Lee Jong-won is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming drama In the Name of Alcohol. In response, the actor's agency, The Black Label, responded that he had received the casting offer and was considering it. The agency stated in their statement, as translated by Soompi:

"He has received a casting offer and is currently reviewing it."

Meanwhile, previously, the media outlet Ten Asian reported that Kim Se-Jeong was one of the candidates for the female lead role in the upcoming series In the Name of Alcohol on March 15, 2024.

Park Seon-ho to direct In the Name of Alcohol

In the Name of Alcohol, also known as In the Name of the Lord or Juui Ileumeuro, revolves around the hectic life of a salesperson for a liquor company who goes through a series of challenges while working and a person who has been engaged in brewing beer domestically.

If Lee Jong-won accepts the casting offer for the drama, he will portray the character of the male lead protagonist, who brews local beer. Meanwhile, Kim Se-jeong will reportedly chronicle the female lead, who is a salesperson at a liquor company. The salesperson is expected to save the company, which has been going through difficult times.

The details, including character names and the identities of supporting characters for the upcoming series, have not been revealed.

In the Name of Alcohol will be helmed by the well-known director, Park Seon-ho. He is known for many hit dramas, including A Business Proposal, My Strange Hero, Suspicious Partners, Birth of a Beauty, Wok of Love, My Fantastic Funeral, and others. He is also working on upcoming projects such as In Your Brilliant Season, and I am a Nurse, a Human.

Meanwhile, Kim Se-jeong and director Park Seon-ho have previously worked together for the comedy and romance drama A Business Proposal in 2022. If the actress accepts the casting offer, the duo will be reuniting for In the Name of Alcohol.

At the time of airing, A Business Proposal gained widespread popularity and achieved the highest viewership rating of 11.6% domestically. It was an international success, as it tanked first on Netflix in several countries worldwide, including Japan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and others. It also ranked under the Top 10 of Netflix's English shows for the consecutive thirteen weeks.

The K-drama community is eagerly looking forward to whether Kim Seo-jeong and director Park Seon-ho will be able to create another hit series again.

The drama-comedy and romance In the Name of Alcohol will premiere through the South Korean pay television network ENA, operated by SkyTV.

The broadcasting channel's highest-rated series is Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and thus expectations are high among the fans that they will get to see something unique and entertaining. They are also excited to see the onscreen romance between Kim Se-jeong and Lee Jong-won.

More about Kim Se-jeong and Lee Jong-won

Kim Se-jeong, born on August 28, 1996, and currently 27 years old, is a South Korean singer and actor under Jellyfish Entertainment. The idol ranked in the second position in Mnet's K-pop girl group survival show, Produce 101, and was one of the former members of the I.O.I. She was also a former member of the Gugudan girl band, which disbanded in December 2020.

Presently, the idol has been active in the entertainment industry as a solo artist and actress. She has been featured in different series, including A Business Proposal, The Uncanny Counter, School 2017, Today's Webtoon, I Wanna Hear Your Song, and others.

She has released singles such as Flower Way, Tunnel, Plant, Whale, Warning, Baby I Love U, Voyage, Top or Cliff, My Season, and Extended Plays: Plant and I'm.

Lee Jong-won, born on December 31, 1994, is 30 years old and under the Black Label. After debuting with the series Back to the Future, Lee Jong-won has appeared in several dramas, including XX, Issue Makers, In Your Dream, My Unfamiliar Family, The Spies Who Loved Me, The Golden Spoon, and others.

He served his mandatory military service in 2015 at the Republic of Korea Army's 30th Mechanized Infantry Division before entering the entertainment industry. Lee Jong-won has also appeared in films such as Family Affairs and One Baseball.

Kim Se-jeong has recently starred in The Uncanny Counter season 2: Counter Punch and released her studio album Door on September 4, 2023. The tracklist featured eleven singles. Meanwhile, Lee Jong-won will reportedly appear in the upcoming series Bad Memory Eraser and recently appeared in Knight Flower.