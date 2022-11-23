"Logan handled that amazingly": Fans support Logan after he defends himself against Kate's comments on Bachelor in Paradise reunion

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 aired the final installment of its finale episode on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode featured most of the cast members getting together for a dramatic reunion along with host Jesse Palmer to discuss everything that transpired in the season, including love, relationships, breakups, fights and the drama. While some confronted each other on their issues, others provided updates about their lives after leaving the show.

On the finale episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Logan spoke out against Kate's comments about him not having an established career and not being ready for a serious partnership. He confronted her for her comments and fans instantly stood in support of him. One tweeted:

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"It’s a night full of shocking confessions, surprises and special guests, as the cast reunites for the first time since Paradise to rehash this season’s most dramatic moments."

The synopsis continues:

"After addressing the controversies of split week and the most tumultuous love triangles on the beach, Jesse Palmer provides a look back at the remaining couples’ final days in Paradise. Will their journeys end in engagement or heartbreak? And where do they stand today? All will be revealed on the season finale."

Logan addresses Kate's comments on Bachelor in Paradise

On tonight's much-awaited reunion episode of Bachelor in Paradise, it was time for Kate to address her comments about Logan. While the Split Week twist was tough on all cast members with the original women not being there, the former couple instantly built a connection with each other. However, Kate's comments about Logan's lack of an established career and more were publicly aired tonight.

Although Logan had already seen it as the show aired on television, he was visibly hurt by all of Kate's comments. She called the bachelor a "boy," slammed him for driving a orange Honda, not having a career or walking his dog. Kate received a significant amount of criticism from fans for her comments towards Logan.

After the Bachelor in Paradise got to take a look at the same in the reunion episode, Kate wanted to make her stance clear. The star revealed that she didn't mean for Logan to hear all the comments and that is now her concerns should have come across, however, it was all symbolic for the fact that Logan wasn't ready for "the type of serious partnership that I'm looking for."

Logan responded by giving an insight into his journey and revealed that he came up with nothing but a car when he moved to California four years ago and he built his life from then on. He further said:

"I wanted to have a career in film. And for a while I was a scuba instructor, I walked dogs to get by, I did whatever I could for a whole year..and I ended up building an amazing career using a camera. And I'm so proud of that and it's something that took a long time."

The Bachelor in Paradise star then further stated that he opened up about the same to Kate, however, she made fun of him. Logan further said:

"And she tried to humiliate me for it in front of her friends, you know? And everyone cackles. Yeah it showed a lot, I wish you did say it to me, it would have cleared a lot of things up, and I would have been able to explore other things. And it would have really showed who you were, I think."

Fans stand in support of Logan after his defence on Bachelor in Paradise

Fans took to social media to side with Logan and applauded him for speaking out against Kate's comments. Check out what they have to say.

Just Me @LMP2112 Damn. Word. #BachelorInParadise Logan isn’t my favorite but Kate deserved every harsh word of what he said. Every.Damn.Word. Logan isn’t my favorite but Kate deserved every harsh word of what he said. Every. 👏 Damn. 👏 Word. 👏#BachelorInParadise

Just Me @LMP2112 Logan telling Kate that her making fun of his career said exactly who she is….helllllll yea it does. She totally wasted his time. And mine too honestly. #BachelorInParadise Logan telling Kate that her making fun of his career said exactly who she is….helllllll yea it does. She totally wasted his time. And mine too honestly. #BachelorInParadise

BrainOnBravo @brainonbravo Damn straight Logan. Those type of statements absolutely show us who a person really is #BachelorInParadise Damn straight Logan. Those type of statements absolutely show us who a person really is #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/bu8JMgpuvu

The_Chillest @TheWickedestZ Kate tried to shame Logan and it blowing back up in her face is everything. #BachelorInParadise Kate tried to shame Logan and it blowing back up in her face is everything. #BachelorInParadise

💔☔️HUGGED NIALL 7/25/18 HEARTBREAK WEATHER☔️💔 @super_star_96 Regardless of if they were wearing mics or not no one should be talking about anyone the way Kate was talking about Logan. It’s even worse that she was so brazen to do it on tv and she’s still trying to make excuses. The way she treated him was wrong. #bachelorinparadise Regardless of if they were wearing mics or not no one should be talking about anyone the way Kate was talking about Logan. It’s even worse that she was so brazen to do it on tv and she’s still trying to make excuses. The way she treated him was wrong. #bachelorinparadise

Pagestealer @PageStealer

#BachelorInParadise So annoyed that Kate made me Team Logan lol So annoyed that Kate made me Team Logan lol #BachelorInParadise

fedsup @fedsup1 Props to Logan..Drop the mic on Kate .. no literally drop it on her… please! #BachelorinParadise Props to Logan..Drop the mic on Kate .. no literally drop it on her… please! #BachelorinParadise

KCH @kch1910 Good for Logan. Stand in your truth and own your past. It’s your story #BachelorInParadise Good for Logan. Stand in your truth and own your past. It’s your story #BachelorInParadise

oldladylaughing @oldladylaughing I like Logan. He doesn't fake it. He is who he is. Stop the hate. #BachelorInParadise I like Logan. He doesn't fake it. He is who he is. Stop the hate. #BachelorInParadise

Alisha Ellen @AlishaEllen651 Logan was not allowed to speak for long enough. I would watch an entire episode of him roasting Kate. #BachelorInParadise Logan was not allowed to speak for long enough. I would watch an entire episode of him roasting Kate. #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/ZYTPyjbvff

avaree @avaree10946285 I’m glad Logan spoke up to Kate and that he could do in a respectful manner. How did I become a Logan fan? #BachelorInParadise I’m glad Logan spoke up to Kate and that he could do in a respectful manner. How did I become a Logan fan? #BachelorInParadise

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has been one of the most dramatic seasons that the franchise had ever seen. The cast members have had the experience of a lifetime and while some of them found the love they were looking for, others were left with a lot of insight about themselves and the kind of partner they wanted.

