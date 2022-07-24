"Love Island USA is slowly fumbling the bag": Fans disappointed at dating series airing recap episode on Saturday

Love Island USA Season 4 aired a recap episode of "all things love" on its regular airtime when fans were expecting a new episode. The recap aired on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET on Peacock. This was a way for the network to update newcomers and people who missed the season for a chance to stay up to date on the series.

However, fans weren't impressed with the network's efforts to put up a Love Island USA recap episode on its usual air time. They took to social media to express their disappointment. One fan tweeted:

Danny Lemessy @danxblaze Why do we need a recap if all the episodes can be rewatched? Love Island USA is slowly fumbling the bag #loveislandusa Why do we need a recap if all the episodes can be rewatched? Love Island USA is slowly fumbling the bag #loveislandusa https://t.co/VptKbl92V1

The hit series premiered the fourth season on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, and has been extremely popular among viewers. Since the beginning of the season, the show has been feeding its viewers adequate drama, be it the first coupling, the introduction of new islanders, or the complicated dynamics between the cast members.

Fans react to the recap episode of Love Island USA Season 4

Although the show published a notification about the recap episode on its Twitter on Saturday afternoon, most viewers weren't aware and tuned in only to find the recap that gave an update on what had transpired since the premiere episode.

pink @_brixk @loveislandusa tell your bosses that nobody wants to see a “recap” episode. where is the unseen stuff that didn’t fit in the regular episode? that’s what we want to see #loveislandusa @loveislandusa tell your bosses that nobody wants to see a “recap” episode. where is the unseen stuff that didn’t fit in the regular episode? that’s what we want to see #loveislandusa

I Hate It Here @stephup3D One thing I truly hate about #LoveIsland is recap episodes. Babe, I’ve been watching every day, why do you think I need a recap like I didn’t JUST see it?? #LoveIsland USA One thing I truly hate about #LoveIsland is recap episodes. Babe, I’ve been watching every day, why do you think I need a recap like I didn’t JUST see it?? #LoveIslandUSA

TaylorDaDon @TaylorDaDon2 A recap episode??? IF WE WANTED TO RECAP WHAT WE SAW WE WOULD’VE REWATCHED THE OTHER EPISODES, and then y’all got the nerves to make us pay 4.99 FOR THIS? AND THE FACT THAT THIS IS THE WORST SEASON WHAT? #LoveIsland USA #LoveIsland A recap episode??? IF WE WANTED TO RECAP WHAT WE SAW WE WOULD’VE REWATCHED THE OTHER EPISODES, and then y’all got the nerves to make us pay 4.99 FOR THIS? AND THE FACT THAT THIS IS THE WORST SEASON WHAT? #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland

Loquacious @Too_Loquacious The recap didn't include any new scenes. It's literally a recap. #LoveIslandUSA The recap didn't include any new scenes. It's literally a recap. #LoveIslandUSA

ObieWobie @ObieWobie I wonder why they're doing so much recaping instead of unseen bits #loveislandusa I wonder why they're doing so much recaping instead of unseen bits #loveislandusa

#LoveIsland Ima be mad if every Week theres a recap episode… might as well give me nothing. #LoveIsland USA Ima be mad if every Week theres a recap episode… might as well give me nothing. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA

Trinity 🦋 @Trinityreality1 Not me going to watch an episode only for it to be a week 1 recap. Girlllll #LoveIslandUSA Not me going to watch an episode only for it to be a week 1 recap. Girlllll #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/IR7l0531qc

A quick review of Love Island USA Season 4

The premiere episode introduced viewers to 10 islanders ready to fall in love and find a potential partner. Contestants include Deborah Chubb, Zeta Morrison, Courtney Boerner, Sydney Paight, and Sereniti Springs, the ladies. Meanwhile, Andy Voyen, Felipe Gomes, Timmy Pandolfi, Jesse Bray, and Isaiah Campbell are the men on this show season.

In the first partnering session of the Love Island USA season, the following were the couples: Andy and Courtney, Sydney and Isaiah, Zeta and Timmy, Deb and Jesse, and Sereniti and Felipe. While most were comfortable with their pairings, some felt they could've been paired with better connections.

From the start, Andy and Courtney didn't vibe with each other. The latter didn't settle in on her partner confessing to being a 'mama boy.' Felipe and Sereniti knew that they had better options in the villa or would find a connection with any upcoming islanders and decided to look beyond their connection.

With the entry of two new islanders, Valerie and Mady, things became complicated. After an initial date for the two that Felipe and Jesse joined, Valerie chose Jesse and Mady chose Andy to couple up with. While choosing Andy relieved Courtney of her misery, Jesse's connection with Valerie didn't sit well with his former partner, Deb.

Ultimately, Love Island USA fans accused Jesse of playing both sides when he, on one hand, confessed to Valerie for having a great connection, but at the same time, revealed that he still had feelings for Deb. By the end of the previous episode, he was seen kissing Deb, which irked Valerie and the viewers.

Meanwhile, Isaiah made his partner Sydney cry and was deemed by fans to be the most disliked member of the season. He revealed that "something was missing" in their relationship, making her feel insecure. Although he apologized for being hard on her, she confessed that his remarks triggered her and reminded her of her past abusive relationship.

The only Love Island USA couple going strong are Zeta and Timmy, whose heartwarming connection and conversations, including bad jokes, have the viewers swooning and rooting for the couple.

However, with the introduction of another islander Tyler, things are bound to get more complicated. With some couples going strong, some on the chopping block, and some declaring themselves single, it will be interesting to see who the new Love Island USA contestant will choose to couple up with.

Tune in for a brand new episode of Love Island USA on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET on Peacock.

