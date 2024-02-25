My Happy Ending: Finale explained and Season 2 renewal possibilities explored

On February 25, 2024, TV Chosun aired the final episode of My Happy Ending providing perfect closure for the protagonists and inspiring viewers about the management of their mental well-being as well. Despite numerous ups and downs and the challenges of everyday life, the protagonists were able to overcome some of the problems they faced.

The official synopsis for My Happy Ending as per IMDb is as follows:

"A heroine, who spent her poor childhood tries to escape her desire and obsession after racing through life drunk with success."

In the series My Happy Ending, Jang Na-ra portrays the role of Seo Jae-won, So Yi-hyun plays Kwon Yoon-jin, Lee Ki-taek portrays Yoon Te-oh, and Son Ho-jun takes on the role of Heo Sun-yeong.

Seo Jae-won discovers the real meaning of life in My Happy Ending

The last episode of My Happy Ending starts off as Seo Jae-won desperately searches for her daughter Heo Ah-rin, whom Kwon Yoon-jin abducts. As Yoon-jin is seen seated with Ah-rin in the car, she convinces Jae-won's daughter that they will surprise her mother after having fun and persuades her not to call her mother.

They then talk about Ah-rin's boyfriend, and Yoon-jin takes her to a pastry shop where she gifts her some stationery as she is starting school soon. Yoon-jin further asks whom she missed the most while Ah-rin was in the USA, to which the latter says her father and asks her to keep it a secret from her mother. Ah-rin also confesses how Jae-won is keeping a secret about her father from her.

Meanwhile, in My Happy Ending, Yoon-jin calls Jae-won asking if she is searching for Ah-rin, to which she desperately asks for her daughter. Yoon-jin further questions when she will tell about Soon-yeong to her and states that her daughter is home. Naturally, Jae-won reaches home and hugs her daughter tightly. Ah-rin subsequently talks to her father, where he teaches her about life being hard.

Suddenly, Yoon-jin is hit by a truck, and the police arrive at the scene. One year passes, and winter arrives. Jae-won meets with her psychiatrist. She goes on about her normal life, visiting the salon, managing her company well, and getting along with her staff. She further gives everyone treats on her behalf. In the end, Seo Jae-won resigns from the CEO position and bids adieu, stating that she has been suffering mentally for a long time.

Subsequently, Yoon Te-oh secures the position of CEO of the furniture company. He is seen busy with the company's work and has no time to spare for his personal life, realizing how the busy life must have impacted Jae-won's mental health. Jae-won subsequently visits her father with Ah-rin, where she musters up the courage to disclose the truth about Sun-yeong to her daughter. My Happy Ending showcases Jae-won's father further pans out the plan with his granddaughter and compels Jae-won to go on a solo trip.

Jae-won goes on a solo trip where she still feels the presence of her friend Su Gyeong, but to her surprise, this time she also feels the presence of her mother, which she finds unusual. While Yoon Te-oh also meets with Jae-won's father, where the duo talk about her well-being. Te-oh also confesses that he likes her.

In the cabin while Jae-won was spending her alone time, she realizes she needs to resolve her past conflicts with her mother. She talks to the illusion of her mother she has created in her mind and questions her about why she wanted to kill her when she was eight. As the duo shares the heartfelt conversation, her imaginary mother confesses that she was immature and had no choice and even before Jae-won was about to give birth to Ah-rin, she wanted to tell her the truth that she never wanted to kill her. She further asks Jae-won to be happy and erase all the bad memories.

The psychiatrist in the next scene applauds Jae-won's efforts to resolve her old wounds and taking a step further into a new life where happiness awaits her. The scene changes, and Ah-rin finds a dead bird. Naturally, Ah-rin and Jae-won build a grave for the bird, and the latter discloses the truth about Sun-yeong's untimely demise to her daughter.

Jae-won reveals that Ah-rin's father Sun-yeong has passed away and visits where his ashes are kept. Ah-rin promises her father to study hard and asks him to keep a watch over her. Later, Jae-won joins her furniture company Derêve again, but as a freelance designer who would be leading the new team. She further expresses her gratitude to Te-oh for replacing her as CEO. She expresses that designing furniture gives her happiness, and she continues to work on it in her free hours. She also takes care of her daughter and takes her to school and leads a happy life in My Happy Ending.

Jae-won and Te-oh also share a heartfelt conversation where she insists that the latter give up on her. However, Te-oh persuades her that she is much more than her illness, and he is willing to wait, to which Jae-won states that it might take long. The duo subsequently erupt into laughter as she finally accepts Te-oh, and he asks for a rough date or when she would date him in My Happy Ending.

The drama ends as Jae-won finally realizes that life is not about a happy ending but rather every day is different. Some days she will feel happy while other days will be filled with hardship. What she really needs to do is strive for happiness when life gets hard with the precious people beside her in My Happy Ending.

Will there be a second season for My Happy Ending?

Since all the characters in My Happy Ending have been provided closure, it is highly unlikely the drama will be resumed for a second season. Additionally, TV Chosun has also not released any official statement regarding the renewal of the series for a second season.

K-drama viewers can binge-watch the sixteen-episode My Happy Ending on Netflix, Viki, TVING, and Wavve.