"New Namjoon era is coming": Fans excitedly anticipate new announcements as RM of BTS changes his Instagram profile picture and bio 

On November 16, 2023, RM of BTS changed the profile picture and bio of his personal Instagram account. His previous profile picture was a cute animated figure, and the bio previously read 'rage and grace,' which he had reportedly used post the Bad Religion song controversy. His Instagram ID is - @rkive.

ARMYs are well aware that when an artist makes major changes to their official social media, like changing their profile picture, username or deleting their content, it usually means they are planning on announcing something big and important.

RM of BTS changed his Instagram profile to a blurry blue image of him sporting a suit and his trademark buzzcut hair, which he has been sporting for a long time. The new bio reads "2024," which possibly means he will release his new album/song or collab track next year.

ARMYs are excited about the possibility of an official announcement from RM. "New Namjoon era is coming," fans wrote in response to him changing his Instagram profile picture and bio. Notably, Namjoon is Bangtan's leader's real name.

Fans celebrate the possibility of RM of BTS releasing RM4 in 2024

RM of BTS has been teasing the possibility of releasing new music for a long time by sharing snippets with other musicians and artists, teasing the possibility of new music releases. Additionally, the Still Life singer has been sharing updates with ARMYs regarding his current activities via his Weverse live streams for quite some time now.

RM of BTS shared that he has been working extensively and burning the midnight oil as he doesn't have much time. The Closer singer shared that his new project will be five times bigger and better than his previous album, Indigo, released in December 2022.

In October, he debuted new ash-blonde buzzcut hair as he flew to London for a personal schedule. ARMYs pointed out that the new haircut reminds them of the flowers - dandelions, and fans immediately linked the new hair to the unreleased 'Dandelions' track he debuted at SUGA's D-DAY concert in Seoul in April this year.

Fans believe he went to London to reportedly film for the music video of the new song, allegedly titled 'Dandelions.' On his November 14 Weverse live broadcast, RM confirmed that he intends to announce his new project to fans soon. The project has been tentatively titled RM4.

When a fan commented that they could not wait for his new song, RM shared:

"Thank you! It’s gonna be FIRE!! So much better than before."

ARMYs took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the possibility of RM of BTS announcing a new song, a collaboration with a Korean or Western artist, or a new album altogether. Notably, the most common and powerful reaction doing the rounds online was, "RM is coming."

ARMYs are guessing that RM of BTS will have already enlisted in the military by the time he releases his new album or creation. This guess stems from the fact that he is the fourth oldest member of BTS after Jin, SUGA, and J-hope, who have already enlisted in the military.

Notably, RM of BTS was the first BTS member to make his solo debut with his first-ever mixtape, RM, in 2015, followed by his second mixtape, Mono, in 2018, and finally, his first-ever album, Indigo, in 2022. Hence, fans are terming his new album or creation as RM4.

RM of BTS made an unexpected appearance at Balming Tiger's concert

On November 16, Bangtan's leader also shared a video of him making an unexpected appearance at Balming Tiger's concert. The Wild Flower singer did not appear in person but was featured in a new and unseen video of their song Sexy Nukim that featured the BTS' frontman.

For those unversed, the Mono singer featured in indie Korean band Balming Tiger's hip song, Sexy Nukim, originally released on September 1, 2022. Since then, the rapper has maintained close friendships with the members.

On November 12, Balming Tiger performed at the 'Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival,' where they released a never-seen-before VCR of Sexy Nukim. ARMYs love the new VCR and are demanding its HD version to see RM of BTS in better quality.

BIG HIT MUSIC will unveil more information regarding the future releases by RM of BTS and his impending military enlistment.