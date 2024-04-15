“No one deserves to get bullied”: Megan Fox addresses Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell’s comparison to her

Actress Megan Fox spoke exclusively to Erin Lim Rhodes of The Rundown at Coachella 2024 and discussed Love is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell claiming that she looked like Fox. In February 2024, during Love is Blind's season 6, Chelsea claimed that she was told she looked like Megan Fox.

After the episode was released, Blackwell faced a lot of criticism with many people even trolling her. During Coachella 2024, Megan Fox spoke about the incident and said that she hadn't watched the show but knew about the claims.

“I didn't watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied. I don't think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard,” Fox said.

Fox also acknowledged that the controversy surrounding Blackwell's claim that the two are alike caught her off guard, as she didn't know who Chelsea was at first. However, while Fox didn't mention any connection to Blackwell, she stood by the latter in the face of criticism.

Megan Fox defended Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell

Megan Fox recently talked about Chelsea Blackwell (Image via Instagram / @meganfox and @chelseadblackwell)

Season 6 of Love is Blind aired in February and in one of the episodes, Chelsea revealed to her date Jimmy Presnell that Fox was her "celebrity twin." She also said that people told her all the time that she looked like the Transformers actress.

“It’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes,” she said. “But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited,” Chelsea explained.

The statement went viral and sparked criticism from people who watched the show and social media was flooded with memes as well. Chelsea later told E! News that she had apologized to Fox but didn't state if the latter had responded.

After all this, Megan Fox recently defended Blackwell and addressed her remark. After a month following the reunion of Love Is Blind Season 6, Fox said that she had never had " more people text me about something."

"Even other celebrities at like, Oscar parties were like, ‘Do you watch Love is Blind? And I was like, ‘No, but I know what you’re talking about'," Fox told E! News.

The Jennifer's Body actor then added that she could understand the contestant's perspective because she had seen a photo of Chelsea. She said that she believed Chelsea had been told that she looked like Megan Fox.

"I did see a picture of her. A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, 'You kind of look like Megan Fox.' So I believe she's telling the truth and I hope like she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn't steal it from her," Fox said.

The actress added:

"Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn't happen to her. Best wishes and blessings."

Fox attended Coachella where she tested out her new sky-blue hair. On the opening day of the music festival on Friday, April 12, 2024, she flaunted her hair while attending the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event.

Chelsea's former fiancé Jimmy Presnell defended her following backlash

Chelsea Blackwell got engaged to Jimmy Presnell on season six of Love is Blind. However, they decided to part ways and didn't get married at the end of the show.

Following the release of the show, Chelsea told EW that Jimmy had also participated in the celebrity doppelganger game. However, she added she was unaware of the individual he brought up.

“He said he looked like Christian McCaffrey. I don't have a phone to look [up who that is]. No Google," Chelsea said.

Amidst the criticism, Presnell defended her by saying that while Chelsea was facing a "ton of heat," he should take the blame for it as it was his reaction that "got all the clicks."

During Love is Blind season 6 28-year-old Chelsea and Jimmy got engaged. However, Jimmy eventually called off their engagement after Chelsea's on-camera disclosure of intimate details about her previous relationship. He said that he could not trust her going forward.

However, they still dated for a few days post their breakup, before eventually calling it off and going their separate ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback