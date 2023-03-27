"Not fair to other contestants": American Idol fans feel Kaya Stewart got the golden ticket because of her father

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 23 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the final batch of contestants participating in the last round of auditions. They performed their best to impress the judges and viewers. Participants also hoped to earn a golden or platinum ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round of the competition.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Kaya Stewart was accompanied by her father Dave Stewart, a popular musician and record producer who was part of the group Eurythmics.

While the contestant impressed the judges and received a golden ticket, fans were not too keen on her performance and felt that the judges only sent her forward because she was the daughter of a popular singer. One tweeted:

Lindaama 🌈 🇺🇦 @LindaAma

"So the judges are friends with the father of @MissKaya and she already has an album out. Not fair to other contestants."

Kaya Steawart gets a golden ticket on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the contestants getting ready for the final round of auditions and trying to impress the judges one last time. They wanted to give their best so that they could earn the final set of golden tickets and one last platinum ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round.

Among them was Kaya Stewart, who was accompanied by her father and Eurythmics member Dave Stewart. As she made her way to the stage, Dave also entered with his guitar, surprising the judges. They wondered what the popular record producer was doing on the set of a reality singing competition.

The American Idol contestant then revealed that Dave Stewart was her father. Katy Perry called it a "blast from the past." The singer then reflected on her bond with her father. Kaya noted how music had been a part of her life even before she was born and how she used to accompany her father on all of his tours.

Lionel Richie revealed that he and Dave Stewart were both inducted together into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame together in 2022. Katy Perry asked Kaya whether it was the right choice for her to be on the show, given the connections she has with the musician being her father.

The American Idol contestant explained that she wanted to pave her own path and make music. Lionel called the show "a creative destination for artists." For her audition, Kaya sang an original song, This Tattoo, which she co-wrote with her father. The judges were seemingly impressed by her performance and gave her a standing ovation.

Lionel Richie applauded Kaya for her courage to audition on the show. He further said:

"I love the tone of your voice..And you're an artist, you really are an artist."

While fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan noted that it was a tricky competition, he felt Kaya was "worthy to go jump in the midst of all this." He felt it was evident that the contestant had grown "up and around the stage." The judge also looked forward to more songs from the singer.

Katy Perry, however, conveyed to the contestant that they were going to push her further because she had the potential and was also aware of the business. The judges then gave their approval and handed her the golden ticket.

Fans react to Kaya Stewart getting the golden ticket on American Idol

Fans took to social media to express their views. They felt that Kaya wasn't as impressive and only got the ticket because she was Dave Stewart's daughter. Check it out.

"kaya having famous parent means you wont go far on show #AmericanIdol"

Luke Everhart🥋 @LukeEverhart1
"I don't think she'd get a yes if she was a random with that performance"

"No idea who Dave Stewart is but since he's a big name in Lionel Richie's era it's a good thing he showed up with his daughter because...I don't think she'd get a yes if she was a random with that performance"

Kristina Black @72GymMom



Nice girls, but way too pitchy and weak for me.



Guess that's why I'm not a judge



"Kaya and Fire were both hard No's for me. Nice girls, but way too pitchy and weak for me. Guess that's why I'm not a judge"

Erika Murray @erikamurr1894
"Okay so why didn't Kaya's dad just use his connections. Why did she come onto American idol? I know I'm not the only one thinking it…. 🤪"

"these kids of successful musicians are already in the business with contacts only normal people could dream of. I think it's a bit like Trump's putting his spawn in the White House. Is this really fair? No."

Some fans felt that the judges knew Dave Stewart well and were obligated to give a golden ticket to Kaya. Check out what they have to say.

Spiritual Dante @SpiritualDante4



Not saying the girl can’t sing but it’s like the judges couldn’t say anything bad that could’ve helped her in the long run 🤷🏽‍♂️ because he was there.



"I bet the judges had to say yes because she was the daughter of Dave Stewart. Not saying the girl can't sing but it's like the judges couldn't say anything bad that could've helped her in the long run 🤷🏽‍♂️ because he was there."

Envy 🦇 @SyriusEnvy
"As if they were gonna say no to some nepo baby"

Omar Gobby @tlumacz822



"Come on....did anyone really think they would have told a member of the RRHOF that his kid couldn't go to Hollywood?"

"Like this girl not even good that just went!!! And they giving standing ovations like pleaseeeee 😂"

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a lot of talent this year. As the installment progresses, the contestants will have to go through even more difficult challenges that will test their musical abilities and push them to their limits. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol next Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

