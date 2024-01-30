“Surprisingly detailed and technical”: Hairstylist Choi Mujin discloses the process behind BTS’ V’s classic blue hair in Harper’s Bazaar Korea shoot

Harpers Bazaar Korea recently conducted an exclusive interview with hairstylist Choi Mujin, providing an in-depth look into his collaboration with BTS' V for the magazine's February 2024 issue. V's captivating appearance in the magazine, particularly his long and silver-blue hair, has left a lasting impression on fans.

In the interview, Choi Mujin, the creative force behind this distinctive hairstyle, shared insights and secrets about the transformative process, unraveling the behind-the-scenes efforts that had piqued fans' curiosity for the past couple of months.

Expand Tweet

Nearly three months after the magazine's release, the hairstylist shed light on the meticulous process involved in creating a specialized wig for the star. This effort was aimed at ensuring the BTS's second maknae's unique appearance would stand out and align with the conceptual vision they had envisioned for the project.

Choi Mujin's artistry behind the blue hair transformation of BTS' V revealed

In the final photoshoot, before BTS' V embarked on his military enlistment, the global audience was stunned by a portrayal of the star in a never-before-seen light. The images featured V shirtless, revealing six-pack abs, and sporting real long blue hair, reminiscent of a classic anime character. While fans appreciated this distinctive look, the intricate effort behind crafting it remained largely unknown.

On January 30, 2024, Harpers Bazaar Korea conducted an interview with the hairstylist responsible for this transformative appearance, delving into the details of its creation. Choi Mujin, renowned for his association with the group BTS and specifically with V, has consistently played a pivotal role in crafting some of the most iconic hairstyles for the members. Over the past couple of years, his creative expertise has been integral to helping V achieve some of his most memorable looks.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar Korea, Choi Mujin shared insights into the mesmerizing process behind BTS' V's classic blue hair, donned for the magazine's February cover. The striking transformation, a blend of artistry and meticulous planning, aimed to present a fresh look to the ARMY fans.

Mujin explained the inspiration behind the distinctive blue color, revealing that it was aligned with the overall story, design, and concept of the Bazaar pictorial. He coined a drawing from the ambiance of the world-famous LGBTQ film Call Me by Your Name. Mujin opted for a European-sensibility 'pale blue,' reminiscent of watercolor, to evoke the desired mood. Fans appreciated the thoughtfulness behind the inspiration, with V and his hairstylist both choosing from queer themes for the pictorial.

Mujin stated,

"After checking the overall story, design, and concept of the pictorial planned by Harper's Bazaar in advance, the mise-en-scène of Call Me by Your Name came to mind. The warmest ‘blue color’ with a European sensibility rather than a specially decorated feel. To evoke the inspired mood, the hair color was expressed in a watercolor-like 'pale blue' rather than a vivid color."

The process involved a meticulous wig test fitting the day before the shoot, followed by sequential cutting and dyeing of a bright gold wig using CURLYSHYLL's new chromage dyes MA7 and MA10. The pictorial was shot the next day after the color was perfected.

Attention to detail was paramount in directing V's long hair transformation. Despite concerns about the addition of color making him appear flashy, Mujin aimed for a natural and relaxed look, keeping the styling in harmony with V's clear facial features.

He added,

"In the 'Butter' album jacket and the 'Layover' album, pieces were used to create natural long hair. However, this is my first time trying such colorful long hair. Thanks to V's clear facial features, I was worried that adding color to his hair might make him look like a flashy idol, so I tried to keep the color and styling as natural and relaxed as possible."

On-site, each outfit change prompted a slight length adjustment, totaling around 6 to 7 cuts. Mujin highlighted the initial long-haired style as a standout, expressing satisfaction with discovering another facet of the BTS star's charm through this unique experiment.

Fans wholeheartedly appreciated the specialized hard work that Mujin undertook to give V the "perfect look":

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For those inspired to imitate Taehyung's long hairstyle, Mujin suggested considering head proportions and structure. Avoiding long hairstyles with a wide head or developed temples could be beneficial to maintain a balanced look.

Mujin also shared valuable tips for achieving the BTS star's unique 'cover' style. Emphasizing the importance of texture, he recommended SAVWA Professional Texturizer for a natural covering style and Saab and Animator for creating a fresh, wet hair look without stickiness or hardness.