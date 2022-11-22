"Thank God they ended things": Fans react to Genevieve and Aaron's breakup on Bachelor in Paradise 

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 aired a brand new episode on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode documented the first part of the finale episode where viewers witnessed cast members making important decisions about the future of their relationships. While some realized that they were in love and wanted to leave the show engaged, others were still trying to name the status of their connection and were on different pages in life.
On this week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Genevieve and Aaron broke up after the latter decided to end things. Fans, however, weren't surprised as they felt the couple weren't meant to be for various reasons. One tweeted:
Season 8 of the hit reality dating series has seen some popular Bachelor Nation stars make their appearances, fall in love, form stronger connections, as well as engage in conflicts, arguments and drama. While some of them have turned out to be fan favorites this season, others have been criticized for their behavior by loyal fans who have religiously followed their journey. Only time will tell which of them make it to the end.
Genevieve and Aaron break up on Bachelor in Paradise
On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Genevieve began by reflecting on her relationship with Aaron and opened up about how she was terrified of making a decision about their future outside of the show. Although Aaron handed her a rose the previous night, she was still skeptical of what he had to say about their potential future and if there was a possibility of them getting engaged.
The duo sat down to discuss their future. Genevieve noted that they had a lot to figure out and a significant conversation they were yet to have. Aaron echoed the sentiment, but also mentioned that he was conflicted about his feelings and the couple potentially sharing their lives with each other.
Aaron began by talking about how he felt when he first saw Genevieve on the beach and the fact that the duo instantly connected. He revealed that he had, in fact, fallen in love with her. The Bachelor in Paradise star also noted that he faced many ups and downs with Genevieve, but it was all worth it. However, he brought up a persistent issue with her that made his heart feel hesitant.
He said:
"The main thing that I have an issue with us is...whenever there is something wrong, you wanted to leave...and you've packed your bags and you've been on the road and that's scary for me.."
With this issue, Aaron explained that he wanted someone who would fight for him and that go through all the hard aspects of a relationship with him. After stating all of these reasons, he confessed to not being able to continue the relationship outside of the show, leaving Genevieve upset.
After she walked away from Aaron, Genevieve revealed to Victoria that he put all of the blame of the failure of their relationship on her and didn't acknowledge that it was on both of them that led to this result. She then decided to address her concerns one final time on Bachelor in Paradise.
When she decided to do the same, Aaron explained that he never intended it to blame it on her, however, he maintained to be skeptical of her habit of leaving after the smallest fight and the uncertainty that it held for the future of their relationship. Eventually, Genevieve walked away from him, marking an end to the couple.
Fans react to Aaron and Genevie's break up on Bachelor in Paradise
Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the couple's break up. They felt that it was coming, considering how "toxic" their relationship was. Check out what they have to say.
Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has almost come to an end. Viewers witnessed a significant amount of drama tonight and there is more to come as cast members dish out on their relationships post filming wrapped. Viewers will have to tune in to find out which couples made it in the real world.
Don't forget to catch the final episode of Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.