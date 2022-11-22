"Thank God they ended things": Fans react to Genevieve and Aaron's breakup on Bachelor in Paradise 

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 aired a brand new episode on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode documented the first part of the finale episode where viewers witnessed cast members making important decisions about the future of their relationships. While some realized that they were in love and wanted to leave the show engaged, others were still trying to name the status of their connection and were on different pages in life.

On this week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Genevieve and Aaron broke up after the latter decided to end things. Fans, however, weren't surprised as they felt the couple weren't meant to be for various reasons. One tweeted:

avery ❧ @afterglowgrande genevieve and aaron had one of the most toxic relationship i've ever seen on this beach thank god they ended things #bachelorinparadise genevieve and aaron had one of the most toxic relationship i've ever seen on this beach thank god they ended things #bachelorinparadise

Season 8 of the hit reality dating series has seen some popular Bachelor Nation stars make their appearances, fall in love, form stronger connections, as well as engage in conflicts, arguments and drama. While some of them have turned out to be fan favorites this season, others have been criticized for their behavior by loyal fans who have religiously followed their journey. Only time will tell which of them make it to the end.

Genevieve and Aaron break up on Bachelor in Paradise

On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Genevieve began by reflecting on her relationship with Aaron and opened up about how she was terrified of making a decision about their future outside of the show. Although Aaron handed her a rose the previous night, she was still skeptical of what he had to say about their potential future and if there was a possibility of them getting engaged.

The duo sat down to discuss their future. Genevieve noted that they had a lot to figure out and a significant conversation they were yet to have. Aaron echoed the sentiment, but also mentioned that he was conflicted about his feelings and the couple potentially sharing their lives with each other.

Aaron began by talking about how he felt when he first saw Genevieve on the beach and the fact that the duo instantly connected. He revealed that he had, in fact, fallen in love with her. The Bachelor in Paradise star also noted that he faced many ups and downs with Genevieve, but it was all worth it. However, he brought up a persistent issue with her that made his heart feel hesitant.

He said:

"The main thing that I have an issue with us is...whenever there is something wrong, you wanted to leave...and you've packed your bags and you've been on the road and that's scary for me.."

With this issue, Aaron explained that he wanted someone who would fight for him and that go through all the hard aspects of a relationship with him. After stating all of these reasons, he confessed to not being able to continue the relationship outside of the show, leaving Genevieve upset.

After she walked away from Aaron, Genevieve revealed to Victoria that he put all of the blame of the failure of their relationship on her and didn't acknowledge that it was on both of them that led to this result. She then decided to address her concerns one final time on Bachelor in Paradise.

When she decided to do the same, Aaron explained that he never intended it to blame it on her, however, he maintained to be skeptical of her habit of leaving after the smallest fight and the uncertainty that it held for the future of their relationship. Eventually, Genevieve walked away from him, marking an end to the couple.

Fans react to Aaron and Genevie's break up on Bachelor in Paradise

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the couple's break up. They felt that it was coming, considering how "toxic" their relationship was. Check out what they have to say.

Glad M. Perez @gladperez #BachelorInParadise Genevieve and Aaron were not a match in heaven. Their communication styles didn’t mesh. Always seemed like they were talking past each other. There’s someone else out there for both of them. Genevieve and Aaron were not a match in heaven. Their communication styles didn’t mesh. Always seemed like they were talking past each other. There’s someone else out there for both of them. ❤️ #BachelorInParadise

Throat Baby @donthenigglet Genevieve and Aaron are exhauuusting. Just two emotionally immature individuals who have no concept of emotional intelligence, communication, and conflict resolution #BachelorInParadise Genevieve and Aaron are exhauuusting. Just two emotionally immature individuals who have no concept of emotional intelligence, communication, and conflict resolution #BachelorInParadise

Alita Petras @AlitaPetras Final thoughts on Genevieve and Aaron- if he truly loved her, he would’ve NEVER given up on her, even at the end. Big facts. #BachelorInParadise Final thoughts on Genevieve and Aaron- if he truly loved her, he would’ve NEVER given up on her, even at the end. Big facts. #BachelorInParadise

disgruntled female🌹 @datbachlife Nah I see both sides. Genevieve and Aaron are the same person in different fonts 🤣 #BachelorInParadise Nah I see both sides. Genevieve and Aaron are the same person in different fonts 🤣 #BachelorInParadise

emrhys says hello @em_cee_ma This whole time I’ve been watching Genevieve and Aaron I really hoped Genevieve was in on some of Aaron’s obvious plays for screentime and now I think she wasn’t and I just imagine that makes this whole season really painful to watch back #BachelorInParadise This whole time I’ve been watching Genevieve and Aaron I really hoped Genevieve was in on some of Aaron’s obvious plays for screentime and now I think she wasn’t and I just imagine that makes this whole season really painful to watch back #BachelorInParadise

🎄🎁festive joss allen @afrococos Genevieve and Aaron were the worst couple out there and the fact that Aaron was so nonchalant during that breakup tells me how unserious they were, lol. #BachelorInParadise Genevieve and Aaron were the worst couple out there and the fact that Aaron was so nonchalant during that breakup tells me how unserious they were, lol. #BachelorInParadise

Gwen @ThoughtsByGwen Did anyone really think Genevieve and Aaron were ever gonna work out? #BachelorInParadise Did anyone really think Genevieve and Aaron were ever gonna work out? #BachelorInParadise

Kimberley Phillips @K_Phil_Lips #BachelorInParadise Genevieve and Aaron are so beyond toxic Genevieve and Aaron are so beyond toxic 😒 #BachelorInParadise

Sagitterrorist bae ❄️🎄 @asscheeksonme like PLEASE GO HOME Genevieve and Aaron was annoying the entire seasonslike PLEASE GO HOME #BachelorInParadise Genevieve and Aaron was annoying the entire seasons 😭 like PLEASE GO HOME #BachelorInParadise

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has almost come to an end. Viewers witnessed a significant amount of drama tonight and there is more to come as cast members dish out on their relationships post filming wrapped. Viewers will have to tune in to find out which couples made it in the real world.

Don't forget to catch the final episode of Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

