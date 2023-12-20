"The Jacob figure": Lego Twilight house announcement sparks wild reactions online 

The LEGO Ideas team revealed their next chosen theme that will be transformed into an official set — the Cullen House from the Twilight Saga. Among 71 different creative ideas contending for the chance to come out as a real set, the toy production company chose two themes and announced them on Dec. 19. The other upcoming theme in the Ideas lineup is a Botanical Garden.

Nick Micheels aka LobsterThermidor is the “Fan Designer” of the vampire household. Micheels’ design of the Twilight set features some of the main characters from the franchise as Minifigures and a brick-built werewolf.

LEGO might change or improvise some of the current items in Micheels’ model, but some of the exquisite details in his rendition of the Cullen House will remain the same.

As per the toy company’s website, the Twilight model will include lots of Easter eggs from both the books and the films. Builders will get custom tiles for each book cover, along with graduation cap display art, baseball hats, gloves, and a library-turned-clinic.

Fans of the series are expectedly over the moon by the news. Others have also shared their reactions online. One X user appeared to take notice of Jacob Black's figure in Pop Base's tweet on the same.

Fans cannot wait for the LEGO Cullen House set to arrive

LEGO's announcement for the upcoming Twilight set sent fans into a frenzy. Though some people wished the company would release official building sets for some other franchises apart from the popular vampire movie series, Twilight fans have already called their dibs on the Cullen House set.

The upcoming official Twilight set by the Danish toy-production company sparks wild reactions online. (Image via X/@DiscussingFilm)

Designer Nick Micheels on his inspiration to build the Twilight set

The Twilight set's Fan Designer Nick Micheels fell in love with the franchise as an adult. He eventually drew inspiration from the movies to create a brilliant version of the famed Cullen family house. In an interview with 10K Club, he said building LEGO sets and designing MOCs are a very soothing experience for him.

Micheels added he enjoys building these sets and putting them on display in his home. His children also love building sets with him as well as playing with them. He said:

"I've even persuaded my wife toward the addiction with the LEGO Wildflower set that matches the flowers we chose for our wedding. The LEGO hobby is a contagious hobby, and I hope to infect all of my loved ones."

Though nothing about the release date is confirmed yet, it is expected to be available before the holiday season next year.