“Truly remarkable!”: Fans praise as Buglari’s CEO unveils BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s creative process behind their collaboration, leading to rare sellout

On Friday, February 9, the CEO of Bulgari, JC Babin, was asked about their global brand ambassador, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and her contributions to the brand during his interview for the LVMH WATCH WEEK 2024 in Miami. Given that the brand is also known for its unique and intriguing watch designs despite its other ventures, the founder of the magazine Revolution Watches, Wei Koh, asked JC Babin how the BLACKPINK rapper contributed to their watch collections.

JC Babin extensively talked about how the idol has always shown keen interest in the designs they put forth and has actively contributed to many of their designs. Despite being discussed over Zoom calls, their first collaboration with the BB Lady was a huge commercial success for the brand and sold out in about two months.

Other than the attention the brand gathered from Lisa's undeniable fame and popularity in the industry, many of her ideas have also positively added to their recent watch designs, allowing them to experiment and step out of the box. Upon hearing the same, fans have praised the idol for her artistic abilities.

Fans praise BLACKPINK's Lisa for her impressive contributions to BULGARI's success with their recent watch designs

The fifth edition of the yearly LVMH WATCH WEEK 2024 took place in Miami between January 28 and February 8, where luxury timepieces that stand out are honored and talked about for the creative process behind the same. Bulgari was also naturally on the list of honorees for their unique and successful watch designs. On February 9, Wei Koh's interview with JC Babin was released, where they talked about the recent timepieces.

One of the several questions Wei Koh asked JC Babin was about their global brand ambassador, BLACKPINK's Lisa. Babin took the opportunity to dish out about his several collaborations with the idol and how she helped with several artistic recommendations.

"Let’s not forget that LISA is an artist, probably one of the most famous artists today in the world, and as an artist, she loves her art, but she loves art generally speaking, and when we started the collaboration she immediately, naturally, spontaneously expressed a liking for the BB Lady which for us, was not necessarily, the watch with throat because we are more promoting Lucea, Serpenti, etc."

He added,

"But if she liked the BB Lady, we thought great because BB has probably a lot of unap potentials and together with LISA not only has her wearing the regular BB Lady in advertising but creating also something new together we can uplift that collection to a new level. So we started the first collaboration, she was very in love with blue changing color so we made the first one during COVID."

Then, JC Babin revealed details about their first collaboration, which became a huge success.

"I interviewed her on Zoom and I proposed to her the very first dial via Zoom bcos we had no other option we couldn’t even meet to exchange and this was a huge success when we released it. It was sold out in just two months which from what you know it’s pretty rare, it takes usually 6 months to 1 year, and when you sell it out in one 1 year you’re already pretty happy and our retailers are as well."

He also talked about how their first success initiated more collaborative projects when they met face-to-face at a Bulgari event in Korea.

"Based on that when I went to Korea last summer we had a big event that LISA came and attended I came with a lot of ideas and designs on BB because she told me after the first collaboration that she would be delighted to create something new and we had options so the first option was obviously different colors but she told me, "Look we played with one color already maybe it’s a bit too easy.""

He also talked about the extent to which LISA gave recommendations and suggestions for the unique design they came out with.

"I said, "You’re right we should try to one step further," and she had seen already the existing Lucea with a dial a bit similar to that, so she asked me, "But can't we have something 3 dimensional but which is not the Lucea. Because it’s BB, it should be different". So when she walked through the streets of Rome she was totally delighted by discovering the Roman mosaics right & mosaics are typically Roman."

He added that, with her suggestions of Roman mosaic designs, they could design a unique dial under the planned budget but still communicate a delicate and sophisticated vibe. Upon hearing that the idol put forth several suggestions and took multiple initiatives that took the BB Lady design to a different stance, fans couldn't help but shower her with compliments and praises.

While fans always believed that LISA was a great fan of watches, they were extremely impressed to hear Bulgari's CEO himself commend her skills and artistic abilities.

