"We love the cover so much": STAYARMYs show support for Bang Chan's sister Hannah after she gets criticised for covering Jungkook's SEVEN 

On November 23, BTS member Jungkook's hit single SEVEN (explicit version) was covered by Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan's sister Hannah Bahng on her YouTube channel. However, her cover sparked controversy as a section of fans felt she shouldn't have covered the explicit version of SEVEN and instead opted for the listener-friendly, clean version.

For those unversed, Jungkook released his Billboard-topping hit single SEVEN in collaboration with American rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So-hee on July 14. The single marked the maknae's official solo debut before the release of GOLDEN on November 3.

Bang Chan's sister, Hannah Bahng's cover of SEVEN didn't go well with many fans who thought that as a famous K-pop idol's sister, she should have been more careful and opted for the clean version of the hit single instead of the explicit version.

However, STAYARMYs (Stray Kids fans and BTS fans) rallied behind her and supported her explicit version of SEVEN. "I hope you know how we appreciate and love your voice so much, and we love the cover so much!" Fan comments supporting Hannah Bahng were read on X (formerly Twitter).

Jungkook's fans applaud Hannah Bahng for her scintillating cover of SEVEN (explicit version)

On November 23, Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan's younger sister Hannah Bahng released her cover of Jungkook's Billboard-topping hit single SEVEN (explicit version). The Bahng family is exceptionally talented, and each member has a fan following.

Hannah Bahng is a content creator, singer, and performer for those unaware. She boasts 4.5M followers on TikTok, over one million on her YouTube channel, and over two million on her Instagram. Hannah made her musical debut this year with the song perfect blues as an independent artist and revealed that she has no interest in pursuing a career as a K-pop idol like her famous older brother.

Hannah's cover of SEVEN has earned 429K views on her official YouTube channel. While most STAYARMYs loved it and lavished praise on it, a section of fans were shocked to learn that she covered the explicit version, which is filled with cuss words and expletives.

A section of fans felt Hannah should have exercised caution and been careful as she is not just an ordinary singer and content creator but also a famous K-pop idol's sibling. However, STAYARMYs banded together to support Hannah Bahng's explicit version of Jungkook's SEVEN. They lavished praise for singing it effortlessly and giving the song her unique touch.

Hannah addressed the controversy surrounding Jungkook's song SEVEN in a live broadcast. She revealed that she merely did the cover for fun, as it is a catchy and enjoyable track with entertaining lyrics. Hannah shared that her next music project is emotionally heavier and hence chose Jungkook's song SEVEN as it was fun and fresh.

She acknowledged that while there were some hateful comments, most reactions from STAYARMYs were sweet and supportive, and she is genuinely grateful. Hannah also revealed she would use the negative comments she received as motivation and work doubly hard in the future.

"And to the people who didn’t like it as much… I will try harder. I will try harder, and that’s just motivation for me to be better and work harder, but… To the people who loved it, thank you. I think it was really fun."

Additionally, STAYARMYs hope that Hannah Bahng earns praise and acknowledgment from Jungkook for her scintillating cover of SEVEN.

Jungkook has earned six solo nominations at the 2023 MAMA Awards

BTS's youngest member, Jungkook, has earned six nominations at the 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards or MAMA held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. Today, November 28, was the first of two days, with the theme for this edition being "One I Born."

Jungkook has earned nominations in the following categories:

Best Male Artist

Best Dance Performance Male Solo - SEVEN (feat Latto)

Best Collaboration - SEVEN (feat Latto)

Best Music Video - SEVEN (feat Latto)

Song of the Year - SEVEN (feat Latto)

Artist of the Year (Daesang)

ARMYs hoped Jungkook would perform at the 2023 MAMA Awards, but it hasn't happened. However, fans are hopeful Jungkook will deliver a solid stage performance on the second night of the awards, which will be held tomorrow.

More information regarding Jungkook's future projects will be unveiled later.