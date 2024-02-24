"We love Indian movies, especially actor Shah Rukh Khan": GreatGuys on going viral in India, upcoming activities as a trio, and more (EXCLUSIVE) 

GreatGuys took the stage of the K-town Festival on February 17. The trio gave an amazing performance of their latest songs like DEEP IN LOVE, LUV LUV LUV, and more, while also showing their moves to Bollywood songs. They displayed their vocal prowess through solo acts, singing popular K-drama OSTs from Boys Over Flowers and Goblin. The K-pop group’s interaction with the audience left fans in awe.

The standard length of K-pop group contracts with their agency is often a 7-year tenure, as was the case of GreatGuys. Previously, Haneul, Daun, Uiyeon, Dongin, and Hwalchan departed from the group following their contract expiration. The group now consists of Horyeong, Donghwi, and Baekgyeol, who are all set to step into the next chapter of their career as a trio.

GreatGuys on plans as a trio, going viral in India for Bollywood covers, and more

In August 2023, GreatGuys went viral on social media for their Bollywood dance covers, making many Indian fans fall in love with them. Fast forward to February 2024, the trio sat for a captivating conversation with SK POP’s Inaas Fatima Khan, revealing their plans and love for Bollywood favorite Shah Rukh Khan.

Q) It's great to see you all perform in India for the first time. Please tell us something about yourselves.

We wanted to perform in India for a while, and now we are performing at the K-Town Festival, so we are very happy. Since this is our first time in India, we will do our best to create happy memories with our fans.

Q) When your Bollywood dance cover of Koi Mil Gaya went viral in India and among desi fans, what was your reaction?

We love Indian movies, especially actor Shah Rukh Khan. We did a dance cover and a lot of people watched and liked it. We were surprised when we read the comments. We were very thankful that people seemed surprised and liked that K-pop idols did a cover of Indian songs.

Q) As this will be GreatGuys’ first time performing in India, how do you feel about it?

We are excited and worried a lot. Do Indian fans know a lot of our GreatGuys? And how will they react to our songs? We are very worried, but we'll do our best to make GreatGuys the best K-pop boy band in India.

Q) GreatGuys will mark its 7th debut anniversary this year. What is your major goal for 2024?

In 2024, we will do more overseas activities than before. We want to meet Grace (the group's fandom) from all over the world.

Q) Donghwi, you recently celebrated your 28th Birthday on February 10. Could you give us some insights on how you spent your day?

Donghwi: I saw a lot of people wishing me a happy birthday, and the K-Town Festival team also wished me a happy birthday. But on my birthday, I could not rest because of practice for the K-Town Festival, but it was a very happy and grateful day.

Q) What plans do you have since you have become a trio now?

We will be working as a trio from February 1, 2024. So, we are really worried about 2024's promotions. On the other hand, we can show you more charms, so we are looking forward to it. We are working on a new song, and we think we'll be able to show you a new performance around May.

Q) Working for so many years together as a group, what motivates you to move forward during difficult times?

There are two reasons why we can continue our activities. The first one is we really like singing and dancing on stage. We want to say that the second thing is that it's possible because fans always support us.

Q) Finally, any message for your dedicated fans, GRACE, worldwide?

We think we can exist because of our fans. Just as you gave us strength when we were going through a hard time, GreatGuys will be a group that can give you strength when you're tired. Let's continue to support each other and love each other forever. I hope we can be together. GRACE, I love you!!!

