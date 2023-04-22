"What a chonk": Netizens rejoice as 40-pound cat Patches adopted in Virginia

Patches, a cat in Virginia weighing 40 pounds, was adopted from Richmond Animal Care and Control this week. The center shared images of the gray and white feline on Wednesday, April 19, in an attempt to capture the attention of feline lovers so that Patches finds a forever home.

RACC wrote in a Facebook post:

“Did you wake up today and say, ‘let’s adopt the largest cat anyone has ever seen?’ If so, we have the cat for you.”

The shelter also stated that Patches is on a very special diet and exercise regimen and currently weighs 40.3 pounds. The shelter commended Patches for being a very sweet kitty. RACC asked interested individuals to revert to them via email with their home information and commitment to helping the kitty acquire a safe and healthy weight.

The shelter wrote that until Patches finds a home, they will keep marveling at his "gloriously gluttonous" physique. Luckily, just before 4 p.m. on the same day, RACC shared another video announcing that Patches had been adopted and was leaving for his new home. People on social media were also happy with the news. Twitter user @gmgomez exclaimed at Patches and called him a "chonk."

The internet rejoices at 40 pounds cat's adoption

A Twitter page, "Lorenzo The Cat," shared the news about Patches' adoption from Virginia's Richmond Animal Care and Control. Everyone expressed happiness and joy for the kitty for finding a new home and wished him well.

Some expressed concern for his health and claimed that the kitty could become ill with fatty liver disease while losing weight. They hoped that Patches' new parents would follow the diet or consult a vet and follow a prescribed diet if needed.

Anne F. La Lena 🇺🇦 #🟦 @DCAnne @LorenzoTheCat Hooray for Patches who has a forever home now and a mama who will love and truly care for him. Congrats to Mom for choosing Patches. Best is yet to be for both. @LorenzoTheCat Hooray for Patches who has a forever home now and a mama who will love and truly care for him. Congrats to Mom for choosing Patches. Best is yet to be for both.

Jo (NB Tweet)✨ @NewportBeachNBT @LorenzoTheCat I rescued an overweight senior tabby. She was 23 lbs when I got her, 16 lbs now, and could barely walk on her short little legs beforehand. Feed her wet food twice a day & a tbsp of dry kibble at night as a treat. She’s much more active and playful since losing the weight. @LorenzoTheCat I rescued an overweight senior tabby. She was 23 lbs when I got her, 16 lbs now, and could barely walk on her short little legs beforehand. Feed her wet food twice a day & a tbsp of dry kibble at night as a treat. She’s much more active and playful since losing the weight. 😸 https://t.co/4WDXqO2vnh

CatLady @Purrrperson @LorenzoTheCat You have to be very careful when putting an overweight cat on a diet because you can damage their liver. Its best to consult a Vet and have them prescribe a diet to follow. @LorenzoTheCat You have to be very careful when putting an overweight cat on a diet because you can damage their liver. Its best to consult a Vet and have them prescribe a diet to follow.

Alisa Niksch, M.D. 🌻🌻🌻🐀 @alisadoc1 @LorenzoTheCat I am so happy this kitty has been adopted and hopefully will get a proper diet--this can't feel good to a cat who wants to be active and jump around! @LorenzoTheCat I am so happy this kitty has been adopted and hopefully will get a proper diet--this can't feel good to a cat who wants to be active and jump around!

Mimie NYC @mimie701 @LorenzoTheCat Poor baby. I hope her new mom helps her lose weight. Health wise, kitty quality of life will greatly improve if she shed some pounds. @LorenzoTheCat Poor baby. I hope her new mom helps her lose weight. Health wise, kitty quality of life will greatly improve if she shed some pounds. ❤️

Amy Trask @AmyTrask @LorenzoTheCat Yay yay yay - and love love love Patches - love love love the person who adopted patches - love love love this - and hi. @LorenzoTheCat Yay yay yay - and love love love Patches - love love love the person who adopted patches - love love love this - and hi.

Patches' new parent says he is doing well

The director of Richmon Animal Care & Control, Christie Chipps Peters, wrote in an email that everyone at the shelter was really happy to have found a committed companion for Patches, who will help him achieve a healthy weight. Peters told USA TODAY on Thursday morning that the cat was doing well in his new home.

Patches' new owner, Kay Ford, commented on the Facebook post with a sweet picture of the kitty in the comfort of his new home. Kay has another cat and a small dog. She wrote:

"Meet Patches new family. Wellesley and Bella. Wellesley is practically Patches twin (minus a few lbs that is). Patches is a GEM, loved and he will be well taken care of."

She first read about the kitty through her daughter, Kelly Blumenthal, who sent her a Facebook post by RACC. Kay said that her daughter sent her a picture of Patches and told her that this was her moment.

Kay reassured everyone that the kitty will get the star treatment and will also have a Facebook and Instagram account of his own since everyone will want to see his transformation and learn about his progress. Kay Ford said that their first vet appointment is coming up on Tuesday.

According to Savannah Hughes, Adoption and Intake Coordinator, Patches weighed even more when he first arrived at RACC. He was 42 pounds when his original owners took him to the shelter. Savannah regularly interacted with the cat while he was waiting to be adopted by a new parent. She described him as an extremely sweet kitty.

