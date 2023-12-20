What happened to Akbar V's daughter? Rapper issues tearful plea amid Cardi B beef

Amid the Cardi B feud, American rapper, reality TV personality, and social media star Akbar V recently posted a heartfelt appeal on her Instagram Stories to address online abuse.

Akbar V stated that her daughter Dora was fighting for her life in the hospital and called her “a good kid,” who was “small” and “funny” among other things, and did not deserve what she was going through. However, the reason for Dora's hospitalization remains unknown.

Expand Tweet

She also pleaded with everyone to pray for her daughter and said that she was surrendering to God, and needed all the help she could get to save her only daughter. This comes in the way of Akbar V seemingly dissing Cardi B after the latter’s split from her husband Offset recently.

Expand Tweet

Akbar V’s daughter is hospitalized and struggling for her life

In her latest Instagram posts, Akbar V has laid her heart open about her daughter Dora being her “best friend” who is fighting for her life in the hospital. While the reason remains unknown, Akbar’s post has led people to believe it is something serious. While the posts have now been removed, they were shared by netizens across social media.

In the first post, the RIP Mama rapper shared a reel of many mother-daughter memories, from dancing on the street to getting a spa done together, taking mirror selfies, to visiting the salon. In the caption, Akbar V thanked Dora for always answering her calls and being the "best daughter." The reel was accompanied by K. Michelle’s song A Mother’s Prayer.

“We don’t lay down we fight and believe God [puffy, crying emoji, red heart emoji] can’t cry cause I got to be strong for u… I need you to make it through this and when u do ima tell u how I snuck and cried in hospital room when I watch u sleep how my nights was very uneasy watching u lay in that bed.”

Expand Tweet

Akbar V further continued by saying how Dora was exactly opposite to her and was humble, kind, and a peacemaker. Additionally, the rapper mentioned that the post was not because she needed the attention of others, but because she wanted to share her feelings.

In the post, she shared a short clip of Dora showing the victory sign, and accompanied by Nicki Minaj’s song Blessings. She captioned it with the following.

“If nothing has humble me today I’m humbled today I change my thought and my heart my past beef my past anger God hear my humble cry I need you this my baby this my only daughter… Don’t do this to me… I surrender God… Help us… [crying emoji] pray [praying emoji].”

She also posted a live feed of herself on two of her Instagram Stories asking people to pray for her daughter, who is a great kid. She also regretted all her feuds and said it was not the time or situation to troll her for those.

Akbar V also addressed those who said it was her karma for making fun of Cardi B’s recent separation and said that it would have been karma if she spoke about the latter’s kid, but she didn’t. She also added that if it was her romantic relationship that was on the line, she would have accepted it was her karma, but not when it came to her daughter’s life.

In both the Stories, she was seen wearing a black hoodie, and sobbing inconsolably, asking everyone to forgive her and pray for her daughter’s life. The Rehab rapper has four other kids, all of them boys.

Explaining, in brief, the Akbar V and Cardi B drama

Earlier this month, rapper-actress Cardi B shared a tearful rant via Instagram Live accusing her now-estranged husband Offset of abandoning her. She even mentioned how he had a recent birthday bash and was reportedly surrounded by women and partied until 5 am, while she stayed at home being clueless about it.

Cardi B also added how she was at her lowest and most vulnerable, but Offset didn’t stand by her during her difficult times. In the wake of this, Akbar V took to her Instagram Live and seemingly joked about the Cardi B situation and accused her of being a crier whenever she got a chance.

Expand Tweet

The Money Baby rapper even said that Cardi B would shed tears if her “man’s hairline was going up the middle.” She also added a random diss track directed at Cardi, inspired by one Mary J. Blige's song

While it seemed that Akbar did not take Cardi B's relationship drama seriously, she was slammed for degrading another woman in pain. Meanwhile, some pointed out that Akbar’s dig at Cardi was nothing compared to what the latter did to her, including leaking her s*x tape and joking about her deceased family, as reported by Rap-Up.