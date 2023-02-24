What happened to Caden McGuire? TikTok star involved in scary car accident with KT Smith

TikTok content creator Caden McGuire got into a severe car accident in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, February 23, 2023. He was with social media influencer Katie Smith at the time of the accident. However, both of them survived the accident despite undergoing several injuries.

On February 24 around 5.54 am, McGuire informed his followers on Twitter about the accident. He posted two pictures side-by-side. In the first one, he was lying on a hospital bed with several channels on his body and cervical traction on his neck. In the second slide, he shared a photo of the remains of the damaged SUV.

The TikTok star wrote that he was thankful that he had walked away from the wreck. The fact that he was still alive surprised him, and Caden McGuire shared that he still could not wrap his head around it. He thanked everyone for their calls, texts, prayers, and comments.

Caden McGuire @McguireCaden Thankful that I walked away from this wreck. The fact that I am still here blows my mind and I can’t wrap my head around it still. Thank you for all the texts, calls, comments and prayers. Thankful that I walked away from this wreck. The fact that I am still here blows my mind and I can’t wrap my head around it still. Thank you for all the texts, calls, comments and prayers. ❤️ https://t.co/qq1LtpMimu

KT Smith, who was also in the car with Caden McGuire during the accident, sustained serious facial injuries

KT Smith, who is also the ex-fiancee of American country singer Morgan Wallen, shared on her Instagram stories that she was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. Smith tagged Caden McGuire in her story, suggesting he was in the passenger’s seat.

In her first story, Smith posted the same picture of the wrecked car that Caden McGuire shared on Twitter. The car was allegedly hit by a semi-truck. She wrote:

“Thankful to be alive.”

KT Smith's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@jombo_imkt)

She also tagged another person, Gabriella Payant, who was probably also there in the car and survived the accident.

Smith seemed to be at home with her mother and one of her friends post-accident. On her Instagram stories, she showed glimpses of the right side of her face, which was severely swollen, and she also appeared to have a black eye. Moreover, the bruises have turned blue.

The influencer thanked everyone for their recovery wishes and prayers. However, she appeared to be still dealing with the trauma from the incident on Thursday night.

KT Smith's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@jombo_imkt)

At one point in one of her stories, Katie referred to the swollen side of her face and said that the swelling was growing. She also said:

“I look like Mrs. Trunchbull.”

However, a non-follower named Kimberley Hills on Instagram messaged Smith and asked her to quit being vague and demanded that Smith tell everyone what happened. Kimberley also said that Smith was likely sitting in the passenger seat since she had injuries on the right side of her face.

KT Smith's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@jombo_imkt)

The non-follower then accused McGuire of drunk driving and told Katie Smith to do better since she had a little baby.

Smith shared a screenshot of Kimberley's messages and wrote that she was the one driving the car. Katie Smith claimed that her face was broken and she could not properly walk on the right side of her body. She guessed that either the airbags or the vehicle spinning several times probably contributed to her inability to walk.

In a concluding reply to Kimberley's message, Smith said that a semi-truck ran into them even after a red signal and demolished their car.

KT Smith's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@jombo_imkt)

In another story, Smith expressed her gratitude that she was still alive. She shared that after the accident, every doctor who passed by them said that they should not be alive. Katie Smith felt grateful for the miracle.

She also shared that Caden McGuire’s mother Facetimed her. She described McGuire as a gem of a human being.

