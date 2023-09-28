What did Juan Ynoa say? Matthew Kevelson homophobic rant video sparks outrage online

Earlier this month, Juan Ynoa, a teacher and youth baseball coach at New York’s Flushing High School, was caught hurling homophobic slurs at a person and threatening to r*pe them. A video of the aggressive tirade was recorded by Matthew Kevelson, the person who was on the receiving end of Juan’s offensive remarks.

The clip, which was later uploaded on X by Fifty Shades of Whey on September 23, 2023, began with Juan pointing his own mobile camera at the other driver from inside his car with the window rolled down while shouting:

“Hey j*rk off! What’s up, f**king j*rk off?”

High school baseball coach engages in a homophobic tirade. (Image via X/Fifty Shades of Whey)

The woman sitting on the passenger seat next to Juan Ynoa was also caught mockingly smiling at the exchange. A few seconds later, Juan went on to yell at Kevelson:

“Yeah, I’ll r*pe your f**king a*s you f**got.”

Juan was also heard warning Matthew that he was messing with the wrong person before he got out of the car to take a picture of Matthew’s license plate. Matthew Kevelson, who is a musician, spoke to NBC News and said that the incident happened in Wantagh, which is about 35 miles east of NYC, was triggered when Juan cut through the traffic for three consecutive lanes. He shared his fear of retaliation after the incident, which prompted him to post the footage on social media.

Baseball coach Juan Ynoa's homophobic rant as well as his wife's reaction to her husband's antics angered netizens

Internet sleuths were quick to find Juan Ynoa and his wife's profiles on social media, who was also in the car and was captured in the video. They found the reaction of Juan's wife, Nathalie Ynoa, to the incident even more disturbing. Some people also mentioned that it was weird for Juan to insult Matthew with homophobic jabs while at the same time threatening to s**ually assault him.

NYC baseball coach comes under fire for threatening s**ual assault on musician and calling him homophobic names. (Image via X/Fifty Shades of Whey)

Juan Ynoa was "relieved of his duties"

In the video, the name of Juan Ynoa’s baseball team, New York Longhorns, could be seen on his shirt. Matthew Kevelson shared screenshots of the video with Juan’s team management on September 10, 2023, saying:

“This guy is around children. If he’s a coach, if he’s a teacher in the community, a leader of the community, he can’t be acting like that in public.”

A few days later, on September 24, the New York Longhorn team posted on Facebook confirming that Juan had been laid off from his duties.

Juan Ynoa was "relieved of his duties" as a baseball coach. (Image via Facebook/New York Longhorns Baseball)

In addition, NBC News confirmed that the Department of Education had reassigned Juan Ynoa “away from students” after the incident.