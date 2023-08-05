What did Kimberly Jennings do? Sedgefield Garden Apartments' property manager garners backlash as child assault video goes viral

According to the police, on August 3, two children were assaulted by Kimberly Jennings. This occurred at Greensboro's Sedgefield Gardens Apartments on West Avenue in North Carolina. Jennings has now been charged with two counts of simple assault on a minor under the age of 12. She was arrested and taken to the Guilford County Jail.

As per the Greensboro Police Department, they were called to Sedgefield Garden Apartments in the 3800 block of West Avenue on Thursday shortly after 2:30 pm. They met two adolescent African American victims and their parents when they arrived at the apartments.

Kimberly Jennings was then detained. Eventually, the video of the incident went viral. It showed Jennings throwing soda and striking the kid with a bottle near a pool.

The viral video was uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter) by user Tizzy Ent. At the time of writing, the video had already received over 231K views, 1.1K retweets and 3.6K likes.

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt Sedgefield Apartments in Greensboro NC You have some explaining to do pic.twitter.com/0AOTnVwnsh

The video of Kimberly Jennings assaulting a kid sparked outrage

The video shows Kimberly Jennings assaulting the kid (Image via City Police Department / Twitter / @TizzyEnt)

Authorities got a thorough account of the entire affair when they met with the juvenile victims and their parents. Jace Eury, 11, and his sister Jayla were playing in the apartment complex pool, when Kimberly Jennings, the property manager, hit the latter.

In order to stop her from harming his sister, the brother stepped in. According to the boy, Kimberly Jennings then instructed the kids to leave, before pulling his younger sister's hair and splashing her with water. This apparently occurred prior to the start of the video.

He retaliated by hurling a bottle at her. That's when Kimberly Jennings allegedly spilled the drink on him and smacked him with the bottle. The footage shows Jennings throwing a beverage and then punching the youngster in the chest and face.

When asked by the police, Jace Eury recalled what happened:

"When I was walking up the stairs to get to the gate, they were asking if I hit her because she had hit my sister first. So I hit her after she hit my sister. Then she poured Coke on me and hit me with the bottle twice."

Several citizens and activist groups have expressed their support for the family after the video was put online. The post has gone viral and has been shared widely on social media. Nonetheless, the Eurys want that more be done to make amends for what occurred. According to mother Jae Eury:

"The outpouring is great and it makes you feel good that people are behind you but, it's kind of making me angrier, like I'm angry".

This entire incident led to mass outrage and backlash. Netizens took to X (aka Twitter) to express their opinion, criticize the act, and call for Kimberly Jennings’ punishment.

Netizens are enraged with the video (Image via Twitter / @TizzyEnt)

