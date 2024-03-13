What did Xavier Wulf do? Rapper issues statement as concerning allegations surface, calls to cancel him erupt online 

A series of allegations against Memphis rapper Xavier Wulf were posted on Reddit yesterday, leaving fans horrified. User @gianyasami, who claimed to have dated the 31-year-old in 2018, accused him of domestic violence, s*xual abuse, substance abuse, and animal abuse.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of s*xual abuse and animal abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Soon after, Keagan Hoffman, who worked as a designer for Xavier from 2019 to 2020, shared his account of how the rapper treated him. He posted on Reddit, X, and Instagram, confirming the rapper's supposed ex-girlfriend's allegations. Keagan said he had witnessed Xavier abusing women and his dog.

The designer further alleged that the rapper had threatened him when he called him out on his actions. Xavier also allegedly refused to pay him his fee. It was revealed that Keagan Hoffman previously spoke about Xavier's domestic violence online, but was branded 'crazy' back then.

The allegations led to a huge backlash online after which Xavier took to his Instagram stories and issued a statement. However, both his fans and netizens, in general, refused to defend him and held him accountable for his alleged actions. Some even called to cancel him.

Keagan Hoffman slammed Xavier Wulf. (Image via X/@KeaganHoffman)

Allegations against Xavier Wulf explored as internet condemns Memphis rapper

@gianyasami detailed on Reddit about multiple instances where Xavier Wulf abused her. She said her relationship with the rapper began in September 2018, and after three months, the verbal, emotional, and physical abuse started.

The rapper allegedly engaged in consuming cocaine, ecstasy, and alcohol in abundance. His victim claimed he forced her to do drugs and have intercourse with him. She continued that Xavier got her a dog named Ramen for Christmas, but he used to take out his anger on the pet.

@gianyasami added:

"ramen was still a baby we got her at 3 months & at 3 months he was beating her…she was so scared of him that everytime she saw him she would poop herself. He would throw her across the room. He would grab the TV remote and hit her with it. When I would try to defend her or protect her he would just end up hitting me & throwing me across the room."

On several occasions, Xavier Wulf forced the victim to do cocaine, as per her claim. If she refused, she had to go through the rapper's verbal and physical abuse. @gianyasami said Xavier once kicked her out without her belongings, but later brought her back when she knocked on his door several times. He is accused of headbutting her multiple times, leaving her injured.

The alleged victim shared screenshots of her injuries from Xavier Wulf's physical abuse. (Image via Reddit/@gianyasami)

The victim claimed Xavier broke her phone one time when she tried to call the police and inform them about the abuse. On another occasion, the rapper allegedly threw the victim against the wall, leaving her with a huge bump on her forehead. @gianyasami attached a picture of the bump on her post.

Xavier's supposed ex-girlfriend further said she suspected the rapper of infidelity, and when she confronted him about the same, she was pushed and insulted. @gianyasami claimed the abuse inflicted on her often left her with black eyes, bruises, and red marks all over her body. She added that calling a domestic violence hotline was not of much help either.

@gianyasami said the justice system failed her and that Xavier Wulf only got probation and a settlement money of $10k was offered to her. She added:

"All I got was a restraining order that lasts for 5 years."

Internet calls to cancel Xavier Wulf. (Image via X/@1000bluntss)

The victim's graphic descriptions of the incidents shocked the internet. Some others expressed they always got a bad vibe from the rapper. A few others who bought tickets for one of Xavier Wulf's upcoming shows said they would get a refund and would not be attending.

A few people shared their personal experiences with the rapper where he treated them badly.

Xavier faced backlash online over abuse allegations. (Image via Reddit/@gianyasami)

Xavier Wulf's response

Following the allegations on the Reddit posts, Xavier Wulf shared his statement saying he was at the lowest point of his life five years back. The rapper continued he hurt his family, friends, and the people he loved during that time. However, he claimed to have been going through therapy since, to help with his anger management. He added:

"What really solves the problem is doing something about it which is what ive [I've] spent this time trying to do since that time and I will continue. to the people that support me i love you to death it kills me to have let yall down like this"

However, Xavier Wulf was further criticized after putting out this statement as netizens said he was only sorry for being caught, and not for his actions. They condemned him for not taking any accountability for the things he did.