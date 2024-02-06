"When other music stars were too afraid": Claims of Toby Keith being a Donald Trump supporter erupt in wake of country legend's death at 62

Toby Keith, a very popular figure in country music, passed away at the age of 62. He is well known for his songs like Should've Been a Cowboy and patriotic numbers like Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue. The singer-songwriter of Beer for My Horses was fighting stomach cancer. As per CNN, his cancer diagnosis was made in 2022.

According to a statement shared on the singer’s official X account, his family was by his side as he passed away quietly on Monday, February 5. The official statement announcing his demise read,

“He fought his fight with grace and courage.”

Once the news of his death went viral, netizens took to X to pay tribute to the late singer. However, in the wake of his death, people also started speculating that he might have been a Donald Trump supporter.

Netizens speculate if Toby Keith was a Donald Trump supporter

Internet users have tagged Keith as a Trump supporter (Image via Facebook / Donald J. Trump / Toby Keith)

Country music singer Toby Keith suddenly died on Monday, February 5, after a battle with stomach cancer. The singer, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, told the BBC that, in addition to radiation and chemotherapy, he had undergone surgery for his cancer. He later declared himself "comfortable with whatever happened" in relation to his condition.

Keith performed for personalities like Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush, in addition to hundreds of shows for troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Social media users have now conjectured that Toby Keith is a supporter of Donald Trump in the wake of the devastating news. This conclusion was reached after certain incidents from Keith’s life came to light.

According to The Word On Pop Culture, it was announced on Friday, January 13, 2017, that rock group 3 Doors Down and country music artist Toby Keith would be playing at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. As per Rolling Stone, Keith was among the few musicians who agreed to play at the inauguration. Trump chose Keith and the popular contemporary band 3 Doors Down after nearly every act turned him down.

As per EW, in response to criticism he received for choosing to play at Donald Trump's inauguration, Toby Keith stated,

"I don't apologize for performing for our country or military. I performed at events for previous presidents [George W.] Bush and [Barack] Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO."

Following this event, the Associated Press revealed that the country music artist performed at a gig that was open solely to men in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, in honor of President Trump's visit in May 2017.

Addressing the event, Keith told CNN,

"Whether I agree or disagree, we've never had a leader in this country that I agreed with across the board on everything they do—because I hate politics. Everybody wants their side to get what they want. It seems like we get divided more and more all the time."

The country icon received the National Medal of Arts in 2021 from then-President Donald Trump. The National Endowment for the Arts characterized it as “the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the United States government.” This was a week after the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Due to all these incidents, netizens have speculated that Toby Keith might have been a supporter of the former president. They took to X to claim the same.

Netizens claim that Toby Keith is a supporter of the former US President (Image via X / @Ultrafrog17)

But Keith's political affiliations have never been clearly defined by the singer himself. As per Newsweek, he was a registered Democrat until 2008. He then re-registered as an independent. Speaking to the Chicago Tribune in 2016 about his politics, the country singer said,

"I was a Democrat my whole life. They kind of disowned me when I started supporting the troops, then I went and registered independent. I've never been a registered Republican. It just keeps people off balance. They don't know what to think."

These are all mere speculations at this point. The family members of the country legend are yet to comment on Keith being a Trump supporter.