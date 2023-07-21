Where to buy the ‘I Am Kenough’ jacket? Price revealed as Barbie merchandise sends the internet into a frenzy

Since Greta Gerwig’s long-anticipated film, Barbie has been released, fans have gone crazy for the “I Am Kenough” jacket featured in the movie. After watching Ryan Gosling’s Ken wearing the jacket in a very peculiar scene in the movie, many fans are keen to know where they can purchase the merch from.

The movie hit the theatres on Friday, July 21 retelling the story of Barbie and Ken with an interesting twist. The colorful set of the movie along with the cast and Margot Robbie as the lead have been reasons enough for people to eagerly wait for the movie and the surprises it might offer.

Fans across the world were seen going to the theatres to watch the movie while dressing up in pink and other bright colors matching Barbie's theme. Among many other things from the movie that caught fans’ attention, the quirky-looking colorful tie-dye “I Am Kenough” hoodie worn by Ryan’s Ken has gone viral on social media.

People took to Twitter to express their desperate and dire need to get hold of the Kenough hoodie, making it a merch on high demand. However, the jackets are only available in a handful of places for now, including Etsy, Eletees, and eBay.

Delfi Missy @DelfiMissy I Am Kenough Hoodie Barbie Do you love Barbie and her positive message of self-love and acceptance? Do you want to express your personality and style with a cozy and fashionable hoodie? If so, you’ll love the I Am Enough Hoodie Barbie, a... tmblr.co/ZH1GDQeA9GwXCu…

Barbie movie's "I Am Kenough" hoodie's price revealed

The jacket that Ryan worn in the movie reportedly cost $27.95. The jacket is also available in a lighter shade of the tie-dye pattern. The “I Am Kenough” t-shirts are available at $19.95.

On the online store, Zerelam, the Kenough jacket is priced at $29.99. The variations of the jacket on this site includes yellow, red, and green shades, which costs $39.99.

On Etsy, a number of Barbie-inspired merch are currently available, including merch with the now-popular tagline “I Am Kenough”. eBay does not have the Kenough jacket, however, it is selling the Kenough t-shirts instead.

ryan njenga @ryanknjenga Who has eyes on the “I am Kenough” hoodie, me and the homies need that

Netizens are desperately looking to purchase the Kenough jacket

After the movie's release, fans showed great enthusiasm for Barbie-themed merchandise, particularly the "I Am Kenough" jacket. Many people who watched the film took to Twitter to inquire about where they could purchase the Kenough hoodie.

Mr.Mailman @reDr4nR4n I NEED THE "I am kenough" HOODIE

shannon 🪻 @Shan_Mixhelle I need the “I am Kenough” hoodie Ryan Gosling wore in the Barbie movie expeditiously

jenski sees gidle 🫧🏳️‍🌈 @valakharii does anyone know where to buy the 'i am kenough' hoodie bc i rEALLY NEED IT

Nate @natey_bb No spoilers but I NEED the I Am Kenough hoodie

babychar @babychar8 GRETA GERWIG I NEED THAT I AM KENOUGH HOODIE RIGHT NOW

nika🪿🪻 @hoobrry28 i want margot’s locket and the i am kenough hoodie. WANT NEED AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN

Ryan Gosling about playing Ken in the Barbie movie

The conventional role of Ken is Barbie’s romantic interest. However, Ryan Gosling’s Ken in the film has questioned the stereotype asking why it is not just Ken, and always Ken and Barbie. He questioned why Ken cannot be a standalone character without being under the shadow of Barbie.

Gosling appeared very determined to change the world’s opinion about the Mattel doll. He even launched a #JusticeForKen campaign before the movie’s release.

In an interview with GQ, the 42-year-old actor said that while he was contemplating whether to say yes to the film, he found his daughter’s Ken doll in the mud outside one day, that too in a face-down position. It was lying next to a squished lemon. Gosling said that it made him think that Ken’s story needs to be told.

Skinamarink demon || STREAM GAG ORDER @lizcreek Thinking about ryan gosling finding ken face down in the mud next to a squished lemon and how i recently found the only ken doll i ever owned in the bottom of a closet that stuffed full and had been left alone so long rats had been in it dare i say justice for ken?

The actor also spoke out against the hypocrisy that surfaced online when some people brought up his age and said that he was too old for the role. Gosling said:

“If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told.”

Ryan Gosling’s Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has attempted to do the impossible, that is, to prove that while Ken cannot be Barbie, he has always been Ken-ough.