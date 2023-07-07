Who is Damian Smith? Britney Spears’ fans tear into Victor Wembanyama's security guard over slapping incident

Pop superstar Britney Spears, along with her husband Sam Asghari, approached emerging basketball player Victor Wembanyama inside a Las Vegas restaurant on Wednesday, July 5, as she wanted a photo with the rising athlete, who was recently signed by San Antonio Spurs.

As per Page Six reports, Spears, with Asghari by her side, tapped on the right shoulder of the NBA star and moments later, his security personnel Damian Smith backhanded the pop star. In fact, Britney Spears reportedly fell to the floor with her glasses getting knocked off.

On July 6, the Toxic hitmaker took to Instagram to say:

“I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security didn’t hit any of them.”

The 41-year-old singer further added:

“I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security, or their organization. I hope they will…”

Following this revelation, fans of the pop star started slamming Victor Wembanyama and his security team on various social media platforms.

"No woman, known or unknown, deserves to get slap": Netizens furious with Britney Spears reportedly being manhandled by Victor Wembanyama's security, Damian Smith

Britney Spears was out having dinner with her husband Sam Asghari at Las Vegas’ Catch restaurant inside the ARIA Resort & Casino when she came across 19-year-old NBA star Victor Wembanyama, recently signed by the San Antonio Spurs basketball team.

Upon recognizing him, the popstar went to request a photograph as she was a fan. However, when she approached him from behind, Damian Smith, who's the Director of Team Security for the Spurs, reportedly manhandled her, knocking her to the ground.

Following the incident, the Gimme Gimme artist was seen leaving the restaurant, wearing a hoodie and a pair of sunglasses, seemingly to disguise herself. While Damian Smith is not a personal bodyguard of Victor Wembanyama, he has been accused of assault. As per Page Six, Damian Smith reportedly apologized to Britney Spears at her table after the alleged incident took place. However, it seems from the singer's Instagram post that it might not have been the case, now as she demands a public apology.

While Britney Spears has filed assault and battery charges against Damian Smith, an anonymous spokesperson of Victor Wembanyama told Page Six that Smith had no intention of harming the pop star. He allegedly failed to recognize her and ended up defending the NBA player. Regardless, the incident has left the singer's fans outraged as they have taken to social media to tear down the pro-baller and his security team.

👑 Mr. Weeks 👑 @WonderKing82 People saying "His security guard didn't know it was Britney Spears.".... I'm sorry, but no woman, known or unknown, deserves to get slap. Period. Especially over a damn photograph. People saying "His security guard didn't know it was Britney Spears.".... I'm sorry, but no woman, known or unknown, deserves to get slap. Period. Especially over a damn photograph.

Stephen🌹🚀 @luckySGM

#BritneySpears Britney added this part to her statement on her IG post and I’m honestly so glad she did because the way that player acted in that video was truly disgusting and disrespectful Britney added this part to her statement on her IG post and I’m honestly so glad she did because the way that player acted in that video was truly disgusting and disrespectful #BritneySpears https://t.co/O7eW2dYfG0

While it is unclear how the Grammy Award-winning singer’s husband reacted at the scene, he too later took to Instagram to state his views. In the first story, he wrote:

“I am opposed to violence in any form, specially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves. Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women. Thank you for the support.”

The 29-year-old model and fitness trainer further continued his statement in a second story that read:

“Violent behavior of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on Wembanyama but rather the coward who did this, the people who hired him without proper vetting, and a systematic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment.”

Nicholas Hautman @nickhautman Sam Asghari spoke out after NBA player Victor Wembanyama’s security guard slapped Britney Spears in the face: Sam Asghari spoke out after NBA player Victor Wembanyama’s security guard slapped Britney Spears in the face: https://t.co/9f7suwBsQ1

Asghari also mentioned how he was looking forward to seeing the top management of the organization make some important changes.

While the French-origin Victor Wembanyama is considered one of the greatest players of his generation and is listed as the tallest active NBA player who topped the 2023 NBA Selection Draft, Britney Spears is considered a legend of pop music, often regarded as the “Princess of Pop.” Not only that, she is one of the world’s best-selling musicians, with 15 Guinness World Records to her name.

