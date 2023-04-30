Who is Destiny Steven Bonnell? Steven Crowder video comment leaves netizens outraged

Destiny Steven Bonnell, a self-acclaimed neo-liberalist, recently commented on Steven Crowder's leaked video, where the latter can be seen lambasting his pregnant wife. Given that the leaked video created enough outrage among people, Bonnell's comments in light of the same have infuriated netizens, who thought that his stance was "not the flex" he seemed to think it was.

Steven Crowder and Hilary have been undergoing a brutal divorce since 2021, according to Crowder and journalist Yasher Ali's reports. The leaked video appears to show YouTuber and conservative commentator Steven Crowder railing at his pregnant wife on their patio, in footage obtained by Ali.

The footage is dated June 26, 2021, and Hilary appears heavily pregnant in the same, while Crowder sits on the sofa and smokes. Soon after their heated exchange, Crowder bans his wife from using the car because he wants to go to the gym or see his parents. Hilary looks visibly distressed during the course of the video and allegedly left as soon as they had the argument.

In response to the leaked video of Steven Crowder and his wife, Destiny Steven Bonnell, said that he abuses his wife "worse than that on a daily basis," adding a "lmao" at the end of the sentence. He said that Crowder's video "wasn't that bad."

Destiny @TheOmniLiberal Garrett 🐇 Bradford @Garrett_Fuerte That Stephen crowder video is horrendous. I’ve seen some truly revolting things online but I couldn’t even finish watching that. It’s such a shame that women have to put up with that. twitter.com/theomniliberal… That Stephen crowder video is horrendous. I’ve seen some truly revolting things online but I couldn’t even finish watching that. It’s such a shame that women have to put up with that. twitter.com/theomniliberal… It wasn't that bad, I abuse my wife worse than that on a daily basis lmao twitter.com/Garrett_Fuerte… It wasn't that bad, I abuse my wife worse than that on a daily basis lmao twitter.com/Garrett_Fuerte…

Netizens were enraged and spewed insults at the right-wing libertarian. Social media users took to the reply section of his post to respond to his comment.

Netizens were concerned about Destiny when he replied to the Steven Crowder leaked video

Born in Omaha, Nebraska in 1988, Destiny is a half-Cuban American from his mother's side, who was raised in a Catholic conservative environment. By 2011, Destiny was working long hours at his carpet cleaning job. Soon enough, he decided to become a full-time video game streamer and even succeeded at it. He is known for professionally playing Starcraft for the team Quantic Gaming as well as his aggressive antics while communicating with people.

The streamer started off as a right-wing libertarian, but soon began shifting stances leftward to center after witnessing numerous incidents of homophobia and sexism in the gaming industry. Destiny describes himself as a "social democrat" and a "neoliberal," and believes that capitalism requires a framework to excel. Moreover, the pro-gamer dislikes conservativism, socialism, and a number of other ideologies, viewing them all as harmful.

However, his recent comments on Crowder's leaked video invited furious responses from netizens, whereas a small number of users tried to protect and defend his stance. A few users took a more neutral stand and preferred to comment on the Crowder video rather than take a stance on Bonnell's decision to post a controversial tweet. Check out what netizens are commenting on his post:

More information about Steven Crowder, his wife Hilary, and the leaked video

Crowder is a ring-wing media personality with more than 5.9 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel, StevenCrowder. His secondary channel, CrowderBits, has over 1.2 million subscribers. In a recently leaked video, Crowder is seen baiting his wife by accusing her of making him feel "boxed in" because she was planning on taking the car and leaving him at the house.

AskAubry 🦝 @ask_aubry Steven Crowder verbally abused his pregnant wife. And after all this and so much more he can't figure out why she filed for divorce. Steven Crowder verbally abused his pregnant wife. And after all this and so much more he can't figure out why she filed for divorce. https://t.co/TwCzgItH0s

His heavily pregnant wife countered and, at one point, even said that she loved him but his abuse was sick. She additionally tells him that she "needs some space." Crowder responded by saying,

"The only way out of this is discipline and respect."

After the video, the argument got more intense and Hilary seemingly left the house. On Crowder's podcast, "Louder with Crowder," he said that he was going through a "horrendous divorce" and added:

"I have been living with a proverbial boot on my neck for going on years now. Since 2021, I have been living through what has increasingly been a horrendous divorce."

He further stated:

"And no, this was not my choice. My then-wife decided that she didn't want to be married anymore. And in the state of Texas, that is completely permitted."

Hilary's family, in a statement to Ali, said:

"[She] spent years hiding Steven's mentally and emotionally abusive behavior from her friends and family while she attempted to save their marriage."

Meanwhile, Destiny's take on Crowder's seemingly debatable video has led to social media users questioning both of them. Destiny has reportedly been banned from Twitch again for the sixth time since 2018. While several defended the gamer, many refuse to do so anymore.

