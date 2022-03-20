Who was Don Young? Tributes pour in as longest-serving Alaskan Congressman dies aged 88

Don Young, Alaska’s longest-serving Congressman, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022. He was 88 at the time of his passing. News of his demise was confirmed in an official statement by his office.

The statement read,

“It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young (R-AK), the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved. His beloved wife Anne was by his side.”

Liz Ruskin-AK public radio reporter @lruskin Alaska Congressman Don Young, dean of the House, has died, according to friends, former staffers and relatives. Alaska Congressman Don Young, dean of the House, has died, according to friends, former staffers and relatives.

As per Huffpost, Young’s longtime friend and former chief of staff Jack Ferguson also announced his passing. He said,

“I just got a call from Alaska Airlines. They told me that Don died in Concourse B. I was so shocked I didn’t even ask if that was here in Anchorage or in Seattle.”

No immediate cause of Don Young’s death was made available to the public. However, his office told the Associated Press that a detailed plan for the celebration of Young’s life would be announced in the coming days.

A look back into the life of Don Young

Don Young was elected to Congress in 1973 and re-elected 24 times (Image via Chris Maddaloni/Getty Images)

Don Young was born on June 9, 1933, in Meridian, California and grew up on a farm. He earned an associate's degree in education from Yuba College in 1952 and a bachelor's degree in teaching from Chico State College in 1958.

Young served in the US Army’s 41st Tank Battalion between 1955 and 1957 before moving to Alaska in 1959. In 2016, he told the Associated Press that he decided to move north after being inspired by Jack London’s Call of the Wild, a novel his father often read to him:

“I can’t stand heat, and I was working on a ranch and I used to dream of some place cold, and no snakes and no poison oak.”

The congressman initially settled in Fort-Yukon City, Alaska and made a living with jobs in construction, fishing, trapping, and gold mining. He also earned a mariner's license to operate a tugboat to deliver products and supplies to villages along the Yukon River.

He even taught fifth-grade students at the local Bureau of Indian Affairs elementary school during winters. It was also in Alaska that Young met his first wife Lu, who later motivated him to run for Congress. The pair tied the knot in 1963 and welcomed their two daughters together.

Don Young began his political career in 1964 after being elected mayor of Fort Yukon, a role he served in between 1964 and 1968. That same year, he also ran for the Alaska House of Representatives but finished in tenth place.

In 1966, Young was elected to the State House and re-elected again in 1968. Meanwhile, he also served in the Alaska House of Representatives between 1967 and 1971. In 1970, the politician ran for the Alaska Senate and was elected to the two-member District I. He served his term from 1971 to 1973.

Young finally ran for Congress in 1972 against U.S. Representative Nick Begich of the Democratic Party. Nearly three weeks before the election, the latter became the victim of a fatal plane crash.

Despite being re-elected, Begich's body remained undiscovered and he was declared legally dead in December 1972. Following his demise, Young won a special election in March 1973 and held his position until his death on Friday.

Florida Data Geek 🇺🇦 @MappingFL Don Young represented Alaska since 1973! He won a special election after the death of Congressman Nick Begich - who'd defeated Young in 1972 after passing away.



He's represented Alaska for more than 70% of its statehood Don Young represented Alaska since 1973! He won a special election after the death of Congressman Nick Begich - who'd defeated Young in 1972 after passing away.He's represented Alaska for more than 70% of its statehood https://t.co/IyZed5zgxv

The Congressman was re-elected to the position 24 times, becoming the most senior U.S. Representative. He was also the last member to be in office since 1970s following Jim Sensenbrenner’s retirement.

After his 1973 election, Young was honored as the “Freshman Congressman of the Year” by his colleagues. From 1995 to 2001, the politician served as the Chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee.

He was also the Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee between 2001 and 2007. Young later returned to lead the Resources Committee in the 110th Congress.

The former educator was also appointed the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Indian, Insular and Alaska Native Affairs (IIANA) in the 112th Congress, a role he held until 2017.

Following his successful 6-year term as Chairman of the IIANA Subcommittee, Don Young was declared Chairman Emeritus of the full House Committee on Natural Resources.

Prior to his death, he served as the most senior Republican on both the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and House Natural Resources Committee.

Don Young @DonYoungAK Alaska, it's time to put the rumors to rest...I'm running for re-election to continue serving you in Congress.

Join us and a strong coalition of Alaskans as we work to build a stronger, more resilient Alaska in the face of unprecedented challenges. Alaska, it's time to put the rumors to rest...I'm running for re-election to continue serving you in Congress.Join us and a strong coalition of Alaskans as we work to build a stronger, more resilient Alaska in the face of unprecedented challenges. https://t.co/QBQZ0hvO9O

According to his official biography, Young served as the “Congressman for All Alaska” and loved his position as the only Alaskan Representative in Congress. He reportedly served his role with the vision to “provide citizens with the opportunity for a better life” not just for the present but also the future.

On a personal front, Young was married to his first wife Lu for 46 years until her death in 2009. Several years later, the politician found love again and married Fairbanks-area flight nurse Anne Garland Walton in 2015.

Twitter mourns the loss of Dan Young

Twitter remembered Don Young after his passing (Image via Scott J. Ferrell/Getty Images)

As the longest serving Alaskan Congressman, Don Young was a prominent figure in the U.S. political scene. His political career spanned across six decades and also made him the longest-serving Republican member of the House of Representatives and Congress.

Young represented Alaska for nearly 49 years of his life. Following news of Young’s sudden demise, several of his fellow politicians, colleagues and followers took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the politician.

Steve Scalise @SteveScalise Sad to hear the news of Don Young’s passing. Don was not just the Dean of the House, he was also a dear friend and a true legend of Congress. Don was a tireless fighter for Alaska who loved the outdoors, including his trips down to Louisiana to fish.



Don will be greatly missed. Sad to hear the news of Don Young’s passing. Don was not just the Dean of the House, he was also a dear friend and a true legend of Congress. Don was a tireless fighter for Alaska who loved the outdoors, including his trips down to Louisiana to fish. Don will be greatly missed. https://t.co/fEVM34VdC3

Paul Gosar @DrPaulGosar Don Young was a lion and a man in full. It was an honor to serve with him. America mourns and prays for his family. Don Young was a lion and a man in full. It was an honor to serve with him. America mourns and prays for his family. https://t.co/KLudLwEon7

Secretary Pete Buttigieg @SecretaryPete The first time we spoke, Don Young cheerfully informed me that I was the 17th secretary he’d dealt with at DOT.



Our politics weren’t the same, but it was always a pleasure working with him.



A true character, he shaped US infrastructure in many ways, and will be deeply missed. The first time we spoke, Don Young cheerfully informed me that I was the 17th secretary he’d dealt with at DOT. Our politics weren’t the same, but it was always a pleasure working with him. A true character, he shaped US infrastructure in many ways, and will be deeply missed.

Secretary Deb Haaland @SecDebHaaland I am terribly sad to hear of my dear friend Congressman Don Young’s passing. (1/5) I am terribly sad to hear of my dear friend Congressman Don Young’s passing. (1/5) https://t.co/gr2QhCfwsf

Congressman Kelly Armstrong @RepArmstrongND Don Young was larger than life and a huge force in the House of Representatives. His love for his state and his willingness to always go to bat for his constituents are to be admired. My prayers are with his family and all Alaskans. Don Young was larger than life and a huge force in the House of Representatives. His love for his state and his willingness to always go to bat for his constituents are to be admired. My prayers are with his family and all Alaskans.

Kevin McCarthy @GOPLeader Don Young was a giant, with a heart as big as the Capitol & a spirit as strong as the Alaskan wild.



His absence will leave Congress less colorful & less punctual. But his decades of service filled every room & touched every member. Anne & his children have my deepest sympathies. Don Young was a giant, with a heart as big as the Capitol & a spirit as strong as the Alaskan wild.His absence will leave Congress less colorful & less punctual. But his decades of service filled every room & touched every member. Anne & his children have my deepest sympathies. https://t.co/0hNIybapDD

Liz Cheney @Liz_Cheney The House of Representatives has lost an icon. My dad and I both served in the House with Don Young. We are praying for Anne and the whole Young family. Our full statement is below. The House of Representatives has lost an icon. My dad and I both served in the House with Don Young. We are praying for Anne and the whole Young family. Our full statement is below. https://t.co/WwfFETVLsU

Rep. Jake LaTurner @RepLaTurner I am saddened to learn about Rep. Don Young's passing.



Don was a dedicated public servant, a champion for Alaskans, and a legend in the House of Representatives.



I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to serve with him. Join me in praying for his family, friends, and staff. I am saddened to learn about Rep. Don Young's passing. Don was a dedicated public servant, a champion for Alaskans, and a legend in the House of Representatives. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to serve with him. Join me in praying for his family, friends, and staff. https://t.co/kvRYOKClCr

Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 @RepDeanPhillips First elected in 1973 during the Nixon Administration, Rep. Don Young was the dean of the Congress and the longest serving Republican in history. His fiercely independent voice for Alaska and one of a kind wit and character will be missed. Rest in peace, Don. First elected in 1973 during the Nixon Administration, Rep. Don Young was the dean of the Congress and the longest serving Republican in history. His fiercely independent voice for Alaska and one of a kind wit and character will be missed. Rest in peace, Don.

Rep. Lauren Boebert @RepBoebert The Dean was a man of the people who served the state of Alaska well. His office was a first-class museum and home to ~60 hunting trophies. Don Young was always joking around, but he was tough and knew how to get things done. He will be missed. The Dean was a man of the people who served the state of Alaska well. His office was a first-class museum and home to ~60 hunting trophies. Don Young was always joking around, but he was tough and knew how to get things done. He will be missed. https://t.co/AcHOSVgFap

As tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain that Don Young will be missed by his family, friends, associates, contemporaries, and admirers. He is survived by his second wife Anne, his biological daughters Dawn and Joni, and his grandchildren.

