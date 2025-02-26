Who is Kat Timpf married to? All about her husband and family life as Fox News star reveals cancer diagnosis hours before giving birth 

Fox News panelist Kat Timpf, who is married to investment banker Cameron Friscia was diagnosed with breast cancer hours before giving birth to their first child. Kat posted about her medical condition on social media on Tuesday.

She was informed of her cancer diagnosis about 15 hours before going into labor last week. Kat immediately assured the internet that the cancer was in its "stage 0" and the doctor was almost certain it hadn’t yet spread to other parts. Kat Timpf wrote she told some people:

"Don't freak out. It's just, like, a LITTLE bit of cancer."

Despite her reassurance, Kat said she did have a hard time:

"I woke up more-than-a-week-past-due pregnant, completely consumed by doing everything I could to get the baby out."

The doctors advised Kat to get a double mastectomy done at the earliest to get rid of the cancer. The new mother joked about putting a copy of her tumor's ultrasound next to her baby's ultrasound on the fridge. Kat revealed the gender of her baby rather humorously:

"Finally, by the middle of the night, I was crawling around on the floor of my apartment in spontaneous labor, before heading to the hospital to meet my baby, whom I’d learn at the time of birth was a son."

Kat Timpf, who is also a comedian, joked about hospital staff receiving "dark humor" really well. She noted she coped with traumatic situations by cracking jokes.

Kat revealed she will be on maternity leave for the next three months and said she is keeping a positive mindset about her cancer and her new motherhood. The 36-year-old author wrote:

"I'm lucky that we found the cancer so early; I'm lucky to be my son's mom. I mean, I know I'm biased, but the little dude absolutely rules — and not just because he might have saved my life."

Kat Timpf concluded her message by thanking everyone for extending their support and made a virtual toast to "resilience, to miracles amid chaos, and to finding humor and hope even on the toughest days."

A brief look into Kat Timpf and Cameron Friscia's relationship

The Fox News columnist and Cameron Fricia first met on the dating app Raya, but when they began dating is not known. According to PEOPLE, Kat Timpf was uncertain about dating Cameron, a military veteran, as he was different from her past boyfriends.

Kat Timpf revealed her betrothal on The Greg Gutfeld Show in August 2020. During her conversation with Greg, he paused and asked Kat what was on her finger, to which she comically flaunted her hand, answering:

"My engagement ring!"

Kat and Cameron walked down the aisle in May 2021. The Fox News reporter told PEOPLE the idea of marriage did not sit well with her until she met Cameron. Kat told the outlet:

"I was pretty full-on against it — and kind of questioning whether or not I even believed in monogamy at all."

She told PEOPLE:

"When I fell in love with Cam, though, I realized how wrong I was. I felt more free than I ever have in my entire life. Knowing that I have his support and love, I am more fully myself."

Kat said Cameron brought a positive change in her life and called it "the best feeling in the world".

Kat Timpf announced her pregnancy in her Fox News column in July 2024. She wrote with a hilarious take:

"I found out I was pregnant the same day as former President Donald Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts. I heard the heartbeat for the first time the same day as President Biden’s disastrous debate performance. I started writing this piece the same day as Trump’s assassination attempt."

Cameron Friscia reportedly has a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy in New York's West Point. He also acquired two Master's degrees in Finance and Business Administration respectively from Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

According to an October 2024 update on SignalHire, Cameron was working at Barclays.

