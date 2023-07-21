Who was Tony Bennett married to? All about his wives and kids as legendary singer dies aged 96

On July 21, 2023, singer Tony Bennett passed away at the age of 96. He died from the complications of Alzheimer's disease, which he had been battling since 2016. Bennett was married to Susan Crow since 2007, and he had four children from his previous marriages to Patricia Beech and Sandra Grant.

Several popular personalities paid tribute to Bennett on social media platforms. Musician Al De Meola shared a Facebook post and described Bennett as a beautiful voice in everyone's lives.

"I will never forget when you came to watch my show in Tokyo and sketched me on a napkin! Another beautiful memory was your 95th birthday celebration at Radio City Music Hall with the incredible Lady Gaga! You were an icon of New York and all over the world and I will miss you dearly!" he further stated.

In 2021, AARP Magazine revealed that Tony had been battling Alzheimer's disease for around four years. At the time, Susan stated that Tony was having problems remembering the things that happened around him. According to Bennett's neurologist, Gayatri Devi, Tony's touring schedule stimulated his brain, and she praised him for doing things that many people can't do with dementia.

Bennett retired the same year, and his son Danny said that his father had a habit of taking chances. Tony performed for the last time at two Radio City concerts, and Danny confirmed at the time that Tony wouldn't perform anymore after being advised the same by his doctors.

Tony Bennett was a father of four children and tied the knot thrice

Tony Bennett with his son Danny and daughter Antonia (Image via Ron Gallela, Ltd./Getty Images)

Tony Bennett was known as a flawless singer over the years, but he was also in the spotlight for his relationships and marriages. His first marriage was to Patricia Beech, who was an art student and jazz fan. They were married in February 1952, and they had two kids.

Tony and Patricia's first son, D'Andrea "Danny" Bennett, was born in 1954. Danny was his father's manager since 1979 and later pursued his career as a singer. He was a member of the band Quacky Duck and His Barnyard Friends, and their first album, Media Push, failed to receive a positive response. He later established an entertainment management company called RPM Productions.

The duo's second son, Daegal "Dae" Bennett, was born in 1955. He was a member of his brother Danny's band and later established a music studio, Hillside Sound. The studio's name was later changed to Bennett Studios, but it was shut down in 2011. Dae then worked as a freelance producer, engineer, and mixer.

Tony and Patricia separated in 1971, and Tony then married actress Sandra Grant. The pair's first daughter, Joanna Bennett, was born in 1969. Compared to Tony's two sons, Patricia preferred to stay away from the limelight but was spotted alongside her father on the red carpet of various events.

Tony and Sandra's second daughter, Antonia Bennett, was born in 1974, and she pursued a career as a musician. She went to the Boston-based Berklee College of Music and performed as her father's opening act at different events.

Tony was in a relationship with Susan Crow since the 1980s and got married to her in 2007. Tony and Susan have been the founders of organizations like Exploring the Arts and the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts.

Tony Bennett pursued his singing career at a very young age

Born on August 3, 1926, Tony Bennett used to listen to artists like Eddie Cantor during his childhood. He began performing at the age of 10. He later joined the United States Army during the Second World War and was discharged in 1946.

Tony continued with his singing performances, and his first album, Because of You, was released in 1952. He collaborated with Columbia Records on most of his albums. His fourth album, Tony, reached the 14th position on the Billboard chart.

Two of his albums, titled I Left My Heart in San Francisco and I Wanna Be Around..., reached the fifth spot on the Billboard chart. He released more albums, and all of them emerged as commercial successes. Although he retired in 2021, Tony Bennett went to rehearsal with his music director three times a week.

Tony Bennett is survived by his wife, Susan Crow; his children, Johanna, Antonia, Danny, and Dae; and nine grandchildren.