Who wrote ‘Everytime’ by Britney Spears? Lyrics and music video trends in the wake of Justin Timberlake abortion claim

Pop star Britney Spears is scheduled to release her new memoir, titled The Woman In Me, on October 24. However, before its official release, many news outlets, including ET Online and TMZ have revealed certain anecdotes from the book.

What has especially caught the attention of her fans is the part where Britney claims that she was pregnant with Justin Timberlake’s baby when they were dating between 1998 and 2002 but had to opt for an abortion as Justin allegedly did not want to keep the baby.

Since this explosive revelation in her book, fans of Britney Spears are now wondering whether her 2004 song Everytime was about Justin Timberlake and her reported abortion. In fact, the song’s chorus reads as follows:

“And every time I see you in my dream, I see your face, it’s haunting me, I guess I need you, baby.”

In the wake of this, the lyrics of the song and its music video have been trending on social media.

For those uninitiated, the song was written by Britney Spears in collaboration with her former friend Annet Artani.

Britney Spears’ Everytime was part of her fourth studio album

Britney Spears’ hit song Everytime was released in 2004 as part of her fourth studio album, In the Zone, and was released right after she and Justin Timberlake split after dating for over four years. It was co-written by Spears and her longtime friend Annet Artani, who in 2021 told Insider that the songwriting process was difficult.

“We cried through the whole process. It was cathartic and a bonding experience,” Artani stated.

As for the music video, it was directed by David LaChapelle and is “a dark and introspective visual story that reflects themes of love, regret, and loss,” as per Style Caster. The plot revolves around real-life Britney, who is portrayed as a successful singer but faces personal struggles, such as a tumultuous romantic relationship with her boyfriend, played by actor Stephen Dorff.

In the video, there are some gory images of Britney Spears exiting a limo mid-fight with her boyfriend in front of a luxury hotel, as fans and photographers surround them. Once in their room, there are scenes of physical feuds, including the smashing of glass.

However, later, Britney is seen running a bath, noticing her bleeding scalp, and finally drowning herself. Eventually, when her boyfriend discovers her pale body in the bathtub, it’s too late. In fact, despite being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, it’s depicted that Spears passes away, which is symbolized by her running through a hospital corridor into a white light. At the end of the music video, a woman is seen saying hello to a baby as Britney watches on from the other side.

Netizens react to the latest revelation about Britney Spears’ Everytime

Britney Spears’ new memoir, The Woman In Me, has taken the internet by storm even before its release. According to many media sources, in it, the Gimme More singer revealed that she was pregnant with Justin Timberlake’s baby during their four-year-long relationship from 1998 to 2002. However, she also mentioned how they went for an abortion. She writes:

“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

She also added how back then she “agreed not to have the baby” but always had regrets about her decision, made over two decades ago. The pop icon further continued by saying:

“I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Amid this bombshell revelation, fans of Britney Spears began speculating that the song Everytime was about her failed relationship with Timberlake as well as her abortion. In fact, netizens have been going through the lyrics such as:

“I may have made it rain, please, forgive me. My weakness caused you pain and this song’s my sorry. At night, I pray that soon your face will fade away.”

Not only that, but the part where a woman gives birth as Britney looks on in the music video while singing the chorus and a few other close-up shots of the mother with her newborn has now convinced fans that it was a subtle tribute to her own unborn baby. In this regard, the song’s lyrics and the music video have been trending, with netizens sharing their opinions.

So far, Justin Timberlake has not commented on the memoir or the online speculations. However, it is noteworthy that he too released a song after his breakup with Spears in 2002. It was titled Cry Me a River, and its premise was a nasty argument between the two, as revealed by Justin himself.