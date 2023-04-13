"Why am I getting emotional": Fans react to IVE’s Rei’s handwritten letter about her hiatus

On April 12, IVE’s Rei shared a heartfelt handwritten letter on the group’s official fancafe that left many DIVEs (fandom name) extremely emotional. The letter was regarding the 19-year-old singer’s temporary hiatus due to health issues. Starship Entertainment, IVE’s agency, had announced the Japanese singer’s break on April 11, just a day after the six-member group returned with their first full-length album, I’ve IVE.

IVE’s Rei wrote a lengthy letter sharing her thoughts on being unable to participate in future promotions, her journey from debut uptill now, her love for fans and the members, among other things.

y/n @haneymoan everything becomes sensitive to me now like why am i getting emotional and shedding tears just bc i read rei's letter which was crazy bc we dont even know each other likeee everything becomes sensitive to me now like why am i getting emotional and shedding tears just bc i read rei's letter which was crazy bc we dont even know each other likeee 😭😔

The idol's choice of words evoked heart wrenching emotions in fans, who expressed their love for the 19-year-old singer on Twitter.

IVE’s Rei’s emotional letter makes fans speculate that she might be taking a hiatus

knock², I AM ᴰᵃ UNFORGIVEN |💎🍭 |❤️💎🍁🌰|무너🐙| @JeonMINAm202629 Rei have written letters for Dives and ofc IVE, but her letter today hits harder because those things she wrote are the things I also and I want to say to myself



and it feels like someone is with me on the same lonely boat,



Thank you Rei, so so much. Rei have written letters for Dives and ofc IVE, but her letter today hits harder because those things she wrote are the things I also and I want to say to myselfand it feels like someone is with me on the same lonely boat, Thank you Rei, so so much. https://t.co/FdcMGkI4m3

The way IVE’s Rei structured her handwritten letter, talking about her emotions and announcing her hiatus, has confused some fans. A day ago, the rapper’s agency announced that she was experiencing “abnormal symptoms such as heart palpitations and stuffiness,” which led to a medical expert concluding that the idol needed rest.

The notice led to #GetWellSoonRei trending on Twitter with fans showering their love on IVE’s Rei. They wished the idol a quick recovery and hoped that she wouldn’t take too much stress.

A day after the announcement, IVE’s Rei posted a handwritten letter to fans. The letter was two pages long and ended with colorful hearts. The contents of the letter made some fans speculate that IVE's Rei’s hiatus would be much longer than they were hoping it to be. Many fans tweeted that they were crying, became teary-eyed, or that the letter hit them like a truck.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the letter below:

3nd. | IVEIVE x LOVESTRUCK x UNFORGIVEN @adiibdibdib hopefully we will get to see her on asia tour The way Rei said in the letter seems like she’s going to take a long time to recoverhopefully we will get to see her on asia tour The way Rei said in the letter seems like she’s going to take a long time to recover 😭 hopefully we will get to see her on asia tour

I AM leeseo’s fan(ia) @CupidzWeb Yup yup i read rei’s longg letter..i cried myself to sleep now you tell me how to protect this baby,she’s so precious☹️☹️i miss her so bad ++(she was so adrobs in this ep the way she kept on using the lil phone and shouting 엄마🥹🫶🏻🫶🏻) Yup yup i read rei’s longg letter..i cried myself to sleep now you tell me how to protect this baby,she’s so precious☹️☹️i miss her so bad ++(she was so adrobs in this ep the way she kept on using the lil phone and shouting 엄마🥹🫶🏻🫶🏻) https://t.co/Gs2xFaSP2I

lottie 🍞 IS MEETING YUJIN @sunfloweryunho i miss her so much already and it’s so like her to worry about us instead when she’s the one who is ill 🥹 rest well darling rei’s letteri miss her so much already and it’s so like her to worry about us instead when she’s the one who is ill 🥹 rest well darling rei’s letter 😭😭😭 i miss her so much already and it’s so like her to worry about us instead when she’s the one who is ill 🥹 rest well darling

I AM 𝐳𝐯. ♡̶ | STREAM 'I AM' BY IVE !!! @wuju_nyeong OFCOURSE THE TIMING OF SHINE WITH ME PLAYING RN WHILE IM STILL RE READING REI'S LETTER AKDHSKHD OFCOURSE THE TIMING OF SHINE WITH ME PLAYING RN WHILE IM STILL RE READING REI'S LETTER AKDHSKHD https://t.co/jwyN4X1946

I AM dgaf @gaeulcipinang Rei letter got me gagged im gonna cry Rei letter got me gagged im gonna cry

I AM 안녕zz @anyujinsss

#GetWellSoonRei We're here will waiting for you rei, just focus on get well soon and rest well, thankyou for coming and give us the letter, i love you so much 🥺 We're here will waiting for you rei, just focus on get well soon and rest well, thankyou for coming and give us the letter, i love you so much 🥺#GetWellSoonRei https://t.co/f5LuguzApI

‏ً @wonyovers rei’s letter... i cried a bit rei’s letter... i cried a bit

I AM IS A HIT @ivelaughlove I already miss rei so much and I come online to see she wrote us a letter??? I wanna throw up I already miss rei so much and I come online to see she wrote us a letter??? I wanna throw up

나야 👾 @idolning just got home after school and the first thing i saw was rei's letter.. dont touch me just got home after school and the first thing i saw was rei's letter.. dont touch me https://t.co/pTGxLvEJxr

IVE’s Rei writes an emotional letter addressing fans and her hiatus

The 19-year-old Japanese rapper started the letter by talking about her “diligent” race since the group’s debut up till now.

“To my precious DIVEs, DIVEs, you were really surprised after hearing the news, right? To be honest, I worried over and over about how to write this letter, so I decided to write a handwritten letter that can convey my sincerity."

She further explained:

"After becoming a member of IVE, I diligently raced forward hand in hand with the five best members ever, and the people who were by my side both when I was sad and when I was happy were the other [IVE] members and DIVEs.”

IVE’s Rei added that she is taking a break to take care of herself. She shared that DIVEs are always on her and the IVE members’ minds:

“Right now, I’m pausing for a moment to take good care of myself, and I’m slowly making efforts so that this time doesn’t become meaningless. There isn’t a single day that I’m not thinking about DIVEs and the other members. I’m always curious and want to know what you’re up to, whether you’ve eaten, and whether anything fun has happened. Because you’re all the most precious friends and family to me.”

She then spoke about the group’s comeback, which marks their first full-length album since their debut in May last year.

“As this is our first full-length album, all of the members worked really, really hard together on preparing for it. All of my IVE members are really cool and admirable, and I hope that they can receive love from people across the entire world.”

Lastly, she once again addressed fans and wished them happiness. She also added a philosophical message, telling them that there are always people who love them if they are ever going through a difficult time.

“DIVEs, I miss you so, so much. I hope that all the people I love will be happy. Also, we are all worthy of being loved, and I hope that you won’t be afraid of tomorrow. I’m going to do the same, and if by chance, there’s a moment when you’re going through a difficult time, please don’t forget that there are people by your side that love you and think of you as precious.”

She ended the letter with,

“Let’s promise to live today to the fullest and make it a happy day. DIVEs, I love you. From Rei.”

Meanwhile, IVE’s first full-length album, I’ve IVE, continues to make history. The group recorded 601,689 sales on the first day, which helped them achieve the third highest first-day sales of any K-pop girl group in Hanteo history.

Poll : 0 votes