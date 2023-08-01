"You guys are going to be the best parents": Della Vlogs' Bella and Dallin Lambert get flooded with congratulatory messages after welcoming baby girl

YouTubers Della Vlogs, aka Bella and Dallin Lambert, got flooded with kind words and congratulations after finally adopting a baby girl on Sunday, July 30. The couple shared the adoption video on their YouTube channel on Monday.

Bella and Dallin tied the knot in 2017 in a delightful carnival wedding. They have been trying to get pregnant for about three years. The duo has thoroughly shared their struggles with infertility on their vlogs.

In March 2023, they announced they were finally certified to adopt a baby after a series of unfruitful IVF treatments. Bella, who is 27, was diagnosed with DOR, or Diminished Ovarian Reserve, where the ovary loses its usual reproductive potential, compromising fertility.

Bella shared that she felt she was in denial of her condition since she was young. The couple tried medicated cycles, injections, and IUI, but none of these procedures were successful.

However, the successful adoption of their daughter has left their friends, family, fans, and other viewers in joyful tears. One user commented on their YouTube video on Della Vlogs and wrote that they would be the best parents to the little girl.

Fans and viewers congratulate Bella and Dallin Lambert on welcoming their daughter. (Image via YouTube/@DELLAVLOGS)

Viewers' joyful reaction to Della Vlogs' successful adoption

In the adoption video, both Bella and Dallin's parents and their friends were equally surprised, emotional, and euphoric after the couple video-called them to share the news. Some of their friends ended up in tears after watching their daughter, Story Belle.

Della Vlogs' viewers and fans were also delighted at the good news. Several people wrote that they got emotional and bawled their eyes out while watching the video. Fans also praised Bella and Dallin's little girl, and they told the couple that they deserved this happiness more than anyone.

Della Vlogs' Bella and Dallin Lambert fell for an adoption scam in the past

After posting their adoption announcement in March 2023, Della Vlogs' Bella and Dallin Lambert were flooded with messages about potential candidates. One woman messaged them and told them she was expecting twins and looking for people willing to adopt the babies.

Bella and Dallin were aware of adoption scams, but their yearning to become parents led them to accept the offer. The couple communicated with the said woman over text messages and said that her texts were full of love and depth. So, the two did not think the situation would be a hoax.

The couple even traveled to Southern California from their home in Arizona to meet the woman.

“She wanted us to adopt them, and she had tears in her eyes telling us she’d been praying to find people like us, and we were a miracle for her,” Bella recalled.

The woman also encouraged Bella and Dallin to prepare the nursery for the twins and even throw a gender reveal party. The video of the gender reveal was also documented on Della Vlogs.

The couple finally figured out it was a scam after receiving an email from a different couple, who fell for the scheme of the fake expecting mother. The photo of the woman was then shared on a Facebook page called “Ending Adoption Scams,” where more couples commented about being sold the same dream.

Although Della Vlogs did not give any money to the woman, they said that the experience tainted their journey toward becoming parents and called the adoption scam “sickening.”

However, the new parents seemed very happy with their daughter as they documented their first moments with Story Belle Lambert. Bella and Dallin said that everything they had to go through for the past five years led them to their daughter, and it was all worth it.