Oscars 2022 after-party: 5 best-dressed women and what they wore

Oscars 2022 gained a lot of viewership and traction. The adrenaline-filled awards ceremony came to an end, and all A-lister celebrities ended up at Vanity Fair's blue carpet after-party event. The event was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

The aforementioned party was held on March 27, 2022 evening and has been running since 1994. Many celebrities decked out onto the blue carpet with stylish and glamorous looks, with eye-catching jewelry and beautiful gowns. From Dakota Johnson's feather-y look to Kendall Jenner's ruffled look, the 2022 Oscars brought out the celebrities A-game when it came to fashion.

5 best-dressed women at the Oscars after-party

1) Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has proven to be one of the best-dressed celebrities among the A-listers many times, and for the Oscars 2022 after-party, the internet sensation did not fall short. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum bolstered her reputation for being the best-dressed when she decked out in a Balenciaga gown.

Kim K wore a neon blue fitted body-con dress for the event taken from Balenciaga's Fall-Winter 2022 collection.The dress featured a long train behind the gown and a cut-out back design with built-in gloves.

She accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver sunglasses that held a reto and cool aesthetic. She kept the jewelry to a minimum with just a pair of drop earrings from Lorraine Schwartz. She styled her hair in a slick-backed pony with a middle-parting.

2) Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson made her way onto the blue carpet in an elaborate princess gown from Gucci. The Lost Daughter actress wasn't present at the Oscars award ceremony, but certainly made up-for-it at the after-party.

The Gucci pink blush gown debuted in the Gucci Love Parade collection in Los Angeles in 2021. The gown features a plunging neckline with flowing feather detailing with glittering sequins and a long train.

The dress had long sweeping sleeves and a full skirt. Since the dress itself was so elaborate, Dakota opted for minimal jewelry with just a pair of earrings from Messika. She also kept her makeup and hair look just as simple, with just a subtle natural makeup look and a half-up half-down hair look in a bun.

3) Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner was decked out in an all-black ensemble for the Vanity Fair after party. She wore a custom Balenciaga gown from the Summer Spring 2022 collection.

The black gown featured an overflowing bust with a lot of ruffle detailing. The gown had off-shoulder detailing and featured a train at the back of the dress. The flared neckline and the long multiple pieces of fabric created sheer, laced, and matte ruffles.

She accessorized her outfit with a pair of sunglasses and a glitzy pair of large diamond studs. She also added a single chunky diamond ear cuff, while flauting it in a slick-backed ponytail for the hairstyle.

4) Zendaya

Zendaya wore a powersuit for her Oscars after-party look. She slipped into her second outfit for the evening, giving the female boss vibes, totally opposed to her Oscars ceremony look. Zendaya wore a double-breasted hourglass powersuit from Sportsmax's label.

The Euphoria actress was dressed by Law Roach, her stylist for the event. She complimented her look by adding statement jewelry pieces from Bulgari, which included a pair of matching button earrings, a chunky statement ring on each hand and a diamond lapel pin.

The two-piece set was taken from Sportsmax's fall winter 2022 collection, and from their look 14. Zendaya matched her suit with a pair of pointed black stilettos and a leather black tie.

For her makeup look, the star wore smokey black and silver eyeshadow and a slick of nude lipcolor. She also tied her hair back in a slicked ponytail.

5) Hailey Bieber

not hailey @halieybleber hailey bieber at the vanity fair oscars after party hailey bieber at the vanity fair oscars after party https://t.co/6HsY9R47gf

Hailey Bieber attended a pre-Oscars party at YSL on March 26, 2022, and then sent temperatures soaring on the night of March 27 at Vanity Fair's after-party.

The 25-year-old model wore a nude hued gown from Yves Saint Laurent that featured cut-outs at midriffs and lower back. The dress featured ruched detail at the neck and went high till the collar bones. The dress also featured a large flower in the center of the dress for a dramatic touch.

Hailey accessorized with Elsa Paretti bangles and cuffs in gold and a bracelet and ring from Tiffany & Co. She styled her hair in loose beach-y curls in soft waves and added a touch of glamor with bronze-themed makeup. The eye shadow was done in a bronze smokey accent and a matte slick of lipstick.

The model was styled by Karla Welch and wore a YSL nude colored gown from the Autumn Winter 2022 collection.

Edited by Somava Das