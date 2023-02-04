Quinn XCII has announced his new tour in honor of his new album, The People' Champ. On The People's Tour, the Backpack singer will visit the USA, Europe, and Australia starting February 16.

The presale begins with the Citi card presale on February 7 at 8 am, followed by the Artist presale later that day at 12 pm. Live Nation presale begins on February 8, 2023, at 10 am (Access Code: Chorus). Tickets will be available through the official website, www.thepeoplestour2023.com, as well as ticketmaster.com and www.stubhub.com

Tickets are priced between $90 and $150 each.

Arizona and Julia Wolfe to appear alongside Quinn XCII

Quinn XCII fans will also get to see the New York-based singer-songwriter Julia Wolf and pop rock band Arizona at the tour.

The full list of venues and dates is listed below:

International dates and venues:

February 16, 2023, Sydney, Australia, at Metro Theatre

February 17, 2023, Melbourne, Australia, at Max Watt’s

February 18, 2023, Brisbane, Australia, at The Triffid

February 20, 2023, Honolulu, Hawaii, at The Republik

March 3/March 3-4, 2023, Phoenix, Arizona at M3F Music Festival

March 10, 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark, at Pumphuset

March 11,2023, Stockholm, Sweden at Debaser Strand

March 13, 2023, Cologne, Deutschland (Germany) at Kantine

March 15, 2023, Berlin, Deutschland (Germany) at Columbia Theater

March 16, 2023, Munich, Deutschland (Germany) at Technikum

March18, 2023, Paris, France at La Maroquinerie

March 20, 2023, Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Melkweg

March 21, 2023, Antwerp, Belgium, Kavka Zappa

March 24, 2023, London, UK, at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

March 26, 2023, Dublin, Ireland, at The Academy

March 28, 2023, Glasgow, UK, at SWG3 Studio Warehouse

March 29, 2023, Manchester, UK, at Manchester Academy 2

March 30, 2023, Birmingham, UK, at O2 Institute 2

US dates and venues:

May 5, 2023, Boston, MA, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 6, 2023, New York, New York, at Radio City Music Hall

May 9, 2023, Washington, DC, at Echostage

May 11, 2023, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Skyline Stage at The Mann

May 13, 2023, Atlanta, Georgia, at Coca-Cola Roxy

May 14, 2023, Charlotte, North Carolina, at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 16, 2023, Miami, Florida, at Oasis Wynwood

May 19, 2023, Dallas, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 20, 2023, Austin, Texas, at Moody Amphitheater

May 24, 2023, Los Angeles, California, at YouTube Theater

May 25, 2023, San Diego, California, at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 26, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, at Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

May 30, 2023, Seattle, Washington, at WaMu Theater

June 1, 2023, Bend, Oregon, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 3, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Great Saltair

June 6, 2023, Denver, Colorado, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 8, 2023, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory

June 9, 2023, Madison, Wisconsin, at The Sylvee

June 10, 2023, Grand Rapids, MI, at Van Andel Arena

June 11, 2023, Columbus, Ohio, at KEMBA Live!

June 13, 2023, in St. Louis, Montana, at Saint Louis Music Park

June 14, 2023, Indianapolis, Indiana, at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 16, 2023, Chicago, Illinois, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 17, 2023, Detroit, Michigan, at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Tracing Quinn XCII's music career

Quinn XCII, born Mikael Temrowski, began his musical career as a sophomore studying at Michigan State University in 2011. He released his debut EP, Change of Scenery, in May 2015. The EP garnered millions of views online, and he followed it with a second EP, Bloom, in 2016.

In 2017, Quinn XCII released his debut studio album, The Story of Us, under Colorado Records. Quin XCII gained critical acclaim with his second album, From Michigan, With Love, being nominated for the Detroit Music Award for Outstanding Major Label Recording.

