Quinn XCII has announced his new tour in honor of his new album, The People' Champ. On The People's Tour, the Backpack singer will visit the USA, Europe, and Australia starting February 16.
The presale begins with the Citi card presale on February 7 at 8 am, followed by the Artist presale later that day at 12 pm. Live Nation presale begins on February 8, 2023, at 10 am (Access Code: Chorus). Tickets will be available through the official website, www.thepeoplestour2023.com, as well as ticketmaster.com and www.stubhub.com
Tickets are priced between $90 and $150 each.
Arizona and Julia Wolfe to appear alongside Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII fans will also get to see the New York-based singer-songwriter Julia Wolf and pop rock band Arizona at the tour.
The full list of venues and dates is listed below:
International dates and venues:
- February 16, 2023, Sydney, Australia, at Metro Theatre
- February 17, 2023, Melbourne, Australia, at Max Watt’s
- February 18, 2023, Brisbane, Australia, at The Triffid
- February 20, 2023, Honolulu, Hawaii, at The Republik
- March 3/March 3-4, 2023, Phoenix, Arizona at M3F Music Festival
- March 10, 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark, at Pumphuset
- March 11,2023, Stockholm, Sweden at Debaser Strand
- March 13, 2023, Cologne, Deutschland (Germany) at Kantine
- March 15, 2023, Berlin, Deutschland (Germany) at Columbia Theater
- March 16, 2023, Munich, Deutschland (Germany) at Technikum
- March18, 2023, Paris, France at La Maroquinerie
- March 20, 2023, Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Melkweg
- March 21, 2023, Antwerp, Belgium, Kavka Zappa
- March 24, 2023, London, UK, at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
- March 26, 2023, Dublin, Ireland, at The Academy
- March 28, 2023, Glasgow, UK, at SWG3 Studio Warehouse
- March 29, 2023, Manchester, UK, at Manchester Academy 2
- March 30, 2023, Birmingham, UK, at O2 Institute 2
US dates and venues:
- May 5, 2023, Boston, MA, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- May 6, 2023, New York, New York, at Radio City Music Hall
- May 9, 2023, Washington, DC, at Echostage
- May 11, 2023, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Skyline Stage at The Mann
- May 13, 2023, Atlanta, Georgia, at Coca-Cola Roxy
- May 14, 2023, Charlotte, North Carolina, at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
- May 16, 2023, Miami, Florida, at Oasis Wynwood
- May 19, 2023, Dallas, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- May 20, 2023, Austin, Texas, at Moody Amphitheater
- May 24, 2023, Los Angeles, California, at YouTube Theater
- May 25, 2023, San Diego, California, at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- May 26, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, at Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
- May 30, 2023, Seattle, Washington, at WaMu Theater
- June 1, 2023, Bend, Oregon, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- June 3, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Great Saltair
- June 6, 2023, Denver, Colorado, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- June 8, 2023, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory
- June 9, 2023, Madison, Wisconsin, at The Sylvee
- June 10, 2023, Grand Rapids, MI, at Van Andel Arena
- June 11, 2023, Columbus, Ohio, at KEMBA Live!
- June 13, 2023, in St. Louis, Montana, at Saint Louis Music Park
- June 14, 2023, Indianapolis, Indiana, at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- June 16, 2023, Chicago, Illinois, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- June 17, 2023, Detroit, Michigan, at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Tracing Quinn XCII's music career
Quinn XCII, born Mikael Temrowski, began his musical career as a sophomore studying at Michigan State University in 2011. He released his debut EP, Change of Scenery, in May 2015. The EP garnered millions of views online, and he followed it with a second EP, Bloom, in 2016.
In 2017, Quinn XCII released his debut studio album, The Story of Us, under Colorado Records. Quin XCII gained critical acclaim with his second album, From Michigan, With Love, being nominated for the Detroit Music Award for Outstanding Major Label Recording.