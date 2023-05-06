Rebelde and 4 Netflix shows that have been cancelled

It was recently announced that the Netflix show Rebelde, directed by Santiago Limó, will not be returning for season 3. A reboot of the hit 2004 series Rebelde, the Spanish-language Mexican show stars Azul Guaita, Giovanna Grigio, Sergio Mayer Mori, and Andrea Chaparro, among others.

The story that the Netflix show focuses on includes students from different socio-economic backgrounds who cross paths at an elite private school.

It was Sergio Mayer Mori who shared the news of the cancellation during an interview with Hola! Mexico, saying:

"It would be an honor for me to be able to do the third, fourth and fifth, the thing is that it hasn’t been done anymore. It was Netflix, it was the producers who told us: ‘thanks for everything guys, and the third time, there is no more."

Fans will be saddened to hear that their favorite characters from the Netflix show won't be returning in a new season. However, Rebelde is not the only show that Netflix has canceled, there are quite a few other titles as well that won't be returning to the streaming platform.

5 Netflix shows that won't be returning for another season on the streaming platform

1) Rebelde (2022)

Premiering on January 5, 2022, this Netflix series transports the audience back to Elite Way School, where a new generation of students is gearing up to win the Battle of the Bands. The teen drama has two seasons, with eight episodes in each season.

Although it has not been confirmed why this Netflix show was canceled, it would be safe to assume that the decreasing popularity of the show played a part. Season 1 didn't have the greatest of starts, but season 2 seemed to fare even worse in terms of viewership. Since the original series aired for 450 episodes, it disappointing that the Netflix show had to bow out after only 16 episodes.

2) Bling Empire (2021)

After three seasons, Netflix confirmed that the reality show franchise Bling Empire will not be renewed for another season. The Netflix show follows the lives of wealthy Asian Americans in Los Angeles. It even had a New York City spinoff which will also not be returning to the streaming platform.

There have been no clear reports about why the Netflix show was canceled, but the mixed reviews could be one of the reasons. While many fans liked the show and how it showcased the 'human' side of the rich reality stars, there were also viewers who found it to be in bad taste.

3) Inside Job (2021)

Created by Shion Takeuchi, this animated Netflix show is set in a world where many commonly-talked about conspiracy theories are real. The characters are heavily flawed but utterly hilarious. Even though it does have good ratings, the show was still dropped by the streaming platform.

Season 1 of the show was split into two parts: the first part was released on October 22, 2021, while the second part was released on November 18, 2022. Initially, Netflix had renewed the show, but early this year, Takeuchi shared that the streaming platform had reversed their renewal. Since the end of season 1 left a lot of loose ends, this cancelation will be especially dissapointing for fans.

4) The Chair (2021)

This Netflix show starring Sandra Oh received glowing reviews after it premiered on August 20, 2021. It follows the trials and tribulations of Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, the newly appointed chair of the English department at Pembroke University.

Fans were hoping for a renewal since the season 1 finale left some lingering questions. Since there was no official announcement from the streaming platform, fan didn't know if the show would return for the longest time. But in an interview with Variety, Sandra Oh did hint at a possible cancellation. She said:

“No one’s called me, so I’m guessing that’s not happening. I would have loved it, because I just thought that there was so much material there to potentially explore… I’m just happy that it happened, it was a great experience. But I am sad that it’s over.”

Eventually, Netflix made an official announcement that the show will not be returning for a second season.

5) Uncoupled (2022)

Starring Neil Patrick Harris in the lead role, this Netflix show created a lot of buzz when it premiered on July 29, 2022. Harris plays the role of Michael Lawson, who was abruptly dumped by his long-term partner and is finding it tough to navigate the dating scene for the first time in 17 years.

Although it appeared at number six in the Netflix "Top 10" list for one week, the streaming platform decided not to renew the show. Fans were understandably dejected. However, a month after the cancellation news, Showtime decided to pick up the series for a second season. This means that fans will still be able to follow Michael's journey, but not on Netflix.

Fans will be disappointed that they won't be able to watch new seasons of these 5 Netflix shows on the streaming platform, but as Uncoupled has demonstrated, even the end can sometimes lead to new beginnings.

Poll : 0 votes