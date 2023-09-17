RHONY season 14 episode 10: Release date, air time, and plot

RHONY season 14 had the cast jet-setting on a girls trip to Anguilla, where Jenna finally showed her softer side. To offer her support, the others also felt encouraged to share their past traumas. Sai discussed her late mother's unfortunate relationship with alcohol and how they sensitively handled the situation to the best of their abilities. Hopping onto the bandwagon, Jessel stated that she'd never received support from her family, which stood out as false to Sai, putting some much-needed drama in motion.

In the upcoming episode, their vacation resumes with secrets spilled, past issues resurfacing, explosions initiated by an unexpected member, and some fun flirting between two ladies. The synopsis of episode 10, set to release on September 17, reads:

"Erin catches Brynn up on the newest tension between Sai and Jessel; during the group's picture-perfect boat day, Jessel clashes with Erin and Sai, while Brynn and Jenna grow closer than ever."

RHONY episode 10: The ladies antics in Anguilla continue

RHONY's last episode showed the wives getting vulnerable and offering each other support, with a pinch of spicy arguments. Several sneak peeks have been dropped ahead of the airing on September 17, which indicate that the drama in episode 9 was only the tip of the iceberg that is set to come crumbling down as the group's stay in Anguilla goes on.

Erin Lichy is seen dishing the dirt to Brynn about a fight from a few nights prior that ensued when Jessel was sharing her story when Sai pounced on her, explaining that Jessel living with her uncle did not classify as a "struggle" to her. In conversation with Brynn, Erin compares the two polar opposite personalities.

This RHONY duo continues their heart-to-heart and discusses how they believe that Jessel's motivation behind opening up was because she too wanted to have a dark backstory to tell, like the other women.

"The thing that bothers me about Jessel is, I feel like she hears your story, she hears Sai's story, she hears Ubah's story, and she wants the same story, but it's like, not your story," - Erin tells Brynn.

At breakfast, Ubah plays a recording of Jessel snoring, which the group shares a laugh over and imitates individually in their confessionals. The wind gets under Jenna's coverup, giving Brynn an accidental, all-access view. These two are also seen being playfully flirtatious as the former asks the latter to touch their tongues together and proceeds to also get a taste of Jenna's "sunscreen"-coated finger.

The day takes a dramatic turn when Jessel lashes out at Erin as they attempt to enjoy a peaceful yachting experience, and Sai speaks up in retaliation. As proven in the franchise's history, when confrontational housewives are put in the same setting, it never ends well.

Erin seems to be the bearer of all the brunt in the upcoming RHONY episode, as unexpectedly, mellow Ubah too erupts on her. They both go back and forth, with Erin feeling frustrated with Ubah's change of tone towards her and Ubah having had enough of Erin speaking to her like a "kid." Brynn intervenes to emphasize the bond the duo shares.

Erin confronts Ubah for calling her a "spoiled brat", but the latter's opinion does not waver in the slightest. She also goes on to cut off Brynn by revealing that Erin has previously called her a "social climber", which stuns Brynn, and she gives Erin a piece of her mind in a clever way.

"You don't have to climb when you're at the top," - Brynn tells Erin.

Whether the sunny trip will end in shambles remains to be seen.

RHONY episode 10: Where and when to watch

The RHONY cast will return with controversies brewing over the crystal-clear waters in Anguilla on September 17 or 18, depending on the viewer's time zone. It will be available to watch on Bravo when it airs and can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

Here's when RHONY season 14 episode 10 will be ready to binge:

RHONY season 14 episode 10 promises to be filled with drama and shenanigans. Catch the ladies in action on Bravo on September 17.