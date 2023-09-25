RHONY season 14 episode 11: Recap and more details explored

RHONY season 14 introduced a fresh cast, and they came with explosions in abundance. The ladies were on a trip to Anguilla, which resumed this week. Up until that point, the vacation was a tropical, hot mess, and the previous episode had ended right as an argument between Ubah and Erin broke out. The latest episode, released on September 24, continued right where they left off, with one harmless prank turning into an entire hour of the group shooting fire at Erin.

Secrets were exposed, Jessel revealed a list of all the ways Erin wronged her, Sai tried playing "referee," Ubah erupted at Erin, and the rest of the ladies followed suit. While it ended with reconciliation, the tense disputes carried the episode.

RHONY episode 11: Ubah and Erin have a showdown

Season 14 episode 11 of RHONY picked up with Ubah having reached her wit's end, aggressively confronting Erin. Erin had playfully tricked Ubah by hiding her phone, after Ubah pushed her into the pool. This ticked Ubah off, so she yanked the sunglasses off Erin's face in retaliation and continued lashing out at her throughout the rest of the day.

This argument began when the RHONY ladies were getting ready to head out for the day. While they tried to diffuse the situation, Ubah kept making comments, and then stormed out. Erin compared this to the tantrums her kids throw, and she was visibly upset and taken aback by her best friend, Ubah's words, which she expressed to the cameras.

"This girl was my friend. This is the first conflict I've had with her and it's the worst conflict I've ever had in my life."

Meanwhile, Jenna tried to get the sunglasses back but was turned down by Ubah, who set an alarm for 45 minutes to return them to Erin. The ladies took off in pastel jeeps, dressed to the nines. Brynn called Ubah out for her behavior when Ubah shot back, reminding her of all the times Erin had trash-talked her too. Despite Brynn's continued efforts at getting Ubah to stop, she bad-mouthed Erin the whole drive.

Once they arrived at their destination, Ubah's alarm went off, and she handed Erin the sunglasses and resumed their quarrel. This time, when Brynn attempted to remind them of their strong friendship, Ubah told Brynn that Erin had also called her a "social climber," among other things. Erin pretended like Brynn already knew, but she didn't, tainting Brynn's impression of her too.

"You don't have to climb when you're already at the top."

The argument quickly got out of hand, with RHONY's Erin and Jenna leaving the scene to get to the other side of the bar. However, from there as well, they could hear Ubah being hurtful and making mean comments.

Following this, all the women went out for a meal, with Sai expressing her desire for everybody to resolve their issues and have a positive last vacation day. Sai stepped out for a few minutes, requesting that they keep their calm, but Ubah started off yet again. This time, Erin had enough and decided to distance herself from the drama by returning to the villa.

RHONY's Erin then got emotional on a call with her father, who encouraged her to ignore the situation. However, when the girls were on their way back, Jessel pulled out a checklist of all the things Erin had done to make her feel bad, and they all shared a good laugh about it.

Upon returning, Erin tried to have an open conversation with Ubah and air it out, but that ended with more fire and no resolution. Later that evening, they got into the pool for a dip, where Ubah continued speaking about Erin, with Brynn joining in too, until Erin walked in to clear the air.

The RHONY ladies cornered her, each accusing her of one thing or the other. This included Jessel, Brynn, and Ubah, while Sai waited on the side, trying not to involve herself. Brynn brought up the flirting accusation and other things she'd remembered since she heard the "social climber" comment. Ubah further added to this and told Erin she was getting what she deserved:

"Guess what? It's coming to you. Hot!"

Erin felt extremely overwhelmed with the three women screaming at her and broke down in tears. Seeing this, they all, including Ubah, rushed over to console her. They felt bad about their delivery but stood strong while telling Erin she needed to hold herself accountable for her actions.

While Sai didn't want to get into the mess, she did admit to the RHONY cameras that the "common denominator" in all these disputes was Erin, so she had to recognize it too.

Erin then pulled Ubah aside to have another heart-to-heart, hoping that this would finally resolve the very small issue that was blown out of proportion by RHONY's Ubah. Ubah calmly heard her out, and they both admitted to not wanting to lose each other. They also apologized—Erin for taking Ubah's phone, and Ubah for the way she spoke with Erin. They hugged and made up, while Erin told the cameras:

"I'm glad this phone frenzy is over, and we can move on to just being friends again and having fun. I will never play a prank on this girl ever again."

RHONY season 14 episode 12 will release on October 1 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.