RHONY season 14 episode 10: Recap and more details explored

RHONY startlets picked up right where they left off, in Anguilla. Vulnerability and volcanic eruptions were the themes of episode 10. Erin and Brynn had a little tête-à-tête about Jessel and Sai's showdown from the previous night. Jessel also told Brynn about this, which Brynn then conveyed to Erin and Sai.

Meanwhile, Brynn playfully pursued Jenna, while Jessel was caught in the crossfire with Erin and Sai again. Further, Ubah exploded on Erin because of a prank gone wrong.

A day out sailing over Caribbean waters, a soul-filling breakfast, and a quick refresher at the pool, went from zero to hundred in a matter of seconds, in terms of increasing tension among cast members. The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Erin catches Brynn up on the newest tension between Sai and Jessel; during the group's picture-perfect day, Jessel clashes with Erin and Sai, while Brynn and Jenna grow closer than ever."

Of course, no RHONY trip, or even episode, is complete without heaps of drama, and the latest episode delivered it fresh and hot.

Face-offs across the board in Anguilla: RHONY episode 10

The RHONY cast's trip to Anguilla quickly became one filled with anguish. Bringing the members all together for these short vacations makes for content gold, and the latest episode did not disappoint viewers who expected as much.

Since Brynn had skipped the previous dinner, she missed the big blowup between Jessel and Sai, which Erin made sure to fill her in on. Erin also suspected that Jessel's need to provide a sad backstory comes from her listening to tales about the tough childhoods of the other RHONY women.

Erin said to Brynn:

"The thing that bothers me about Jessel is, I feel like she hears your story, she hears Sai's story, she hears Ubah's story, and she wants the same story, but it's like, not your story."

A few moments later, Jessel pulled Brynn aside, and she too recounted the incidents of last night, failing to understand why she'd been targeted by Sai and Erin. Brynn pointed out that the RHONY ladies believed Jessel had a smooth upbringing, without much worry. Ubah, however, chimed in and defended Jessel.

Brynn went back up to Erin and Sai and mentioned the conversation to them, in the middle of which, Jessel entered the scene. Ubah, as fans noted, did not see the need to compare who had a worse childhood. Regardless, before Jessel could make herself comfortable, Sai came in, all guns blazing, and said:

"The truth is never simple with you, Jessel."

RHONY's Jessel went on to shed some more light on her background, which naturally included the story of her parents. This infuriated Sai because she didn't feel like the scale of their struggles was the same, and she began to attack Jessel, poking her to talk more about herself. After Jessel's multiple attempts to explain herself, it was to no avail. Ubah took to the confessional to share her views.

"These girls don't have an agenda with Jenna. Jenna can say her mother was an alien, and these girls would believe it. Jessel can bring her mum to them and be like 'This is my mum' and they'll be like We need a DNA.'"

Ubah was ready to get her weave drenched before the RHONY trip ended, and what was a fun RHONY night at the pool, with Erin playfully trying to push her in took a drastic turn, damaging their friendship. When Ubah dipped her toe in the water, Sai rushed in and gave her a nudge, sending her in. They all shared a good laugh about it too.

Erin smirked since when Ubah was thrown in, Erin had her phone. She kept it from her until the wee hours, when Ubah woke up in panic and started turning down the house, looking for her phone. Light sleeper Sai told Jessel that the phone was with Erin, and they got it.

This was Erin's attempt at a harmless prank, gone terribly wrong. The next morning, Ubah sidelined Erin on purpose, to induce guilt. The RHONY ladies were ready to leave for their latest excursion, but Erin was looking for her bathing suit and heard Ubah mention her name.

They both got into an explosive showdown, with Ubah grabbing the sunglasses off Erin's face and telling her it was payback for the phone, questioning her about her motives several times. She came to Erin with a very intimidating presence, making the other ladies step in, as Erin asked her to step away.

Erin said:

"Get away from me. Ubah, I'm not kidding. Get away from me right now."

Ubah exploded at Erin yet again, calling her a spoiled brat and also exposing her to Brynn, saying she called her a "social climber." Jessel tried to tell Brynn about the horrible things Erin said about her too, while Brynn got confrontational with Erin. Meanwhile, Ubah stepped in with a dialogue that will define what's to come:

"Guess what? It's coming to you. Hot!"

On a more positive note, Brynn dressed up to show Jenna what she's "capable of" and was extremely shy and giggly around her.

RHONY episode 11, capturing a new week with new drama, will be available to watch on September 24 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.