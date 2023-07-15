“She helped me a lot”: BTS’ Jungkook lavishes praise on co-star Han So-hee for aiding him during SEVEN MV’s shoot

On July 14, 2023, BTS’ Jungkook made his much-awaited solo debut with the single SEVEN featuring Latto, with the appearance of Han So-hee in the music video. Shortly after the release of SEVEN, BTS’ maknae was to appear on Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series, where he was slated to perform for fans at New York’s Central Park.

However, news of an impending thunderstorm foiled his solo concert plans and the SEVEN singer headed back to his hotel. To make up to ARMYs, he turned on his Weverse Live to shower praise on his co-star and ace Korean actress Han So-hee. BTS’ Jungkook shared that Han So-hee really helped him understand the nuances of acting and guided him through the shoot.

"Han So Hee helped me as the main character, and she helped me a lot. At first, I was honestly wondering what to do, but when I turned the camera around, he was so good at acting. I relied on him. I want to say thank you for helping me do well. I think it came out well thanks to you."

BTS’ Jungkook’s and Han So-hee’s chemistry in SEVEN MV earns praise from ARMYs

After SEVEN dropped on July 14, ARMYs couldn't stop raving about BTS’ Jungkook and Han So-hee’s crackling chemistry. This is the first time a leading actress has appeared in any BTS song.

Moreover, fans are happy that BTS’ maknae and Han So-hee shared screen space in the music video, where the two stars play lovers who have hit a rough patch in their relationship. While Han So-hee wants a break, BTS’ Jungkook is persistent with his love as he chases after her, fighting through life and death.

The pair eventually reconcile as they hold hands and walk through a thunderstorm, giving their relationship a second chance. As expected, ARMYs love their on-screen chemistry, and the various fan reactions is proof of how they couldn’t get enough of the BTS maknae and Han So-hee.

Fans are aware that Han So-hee is a seasoned actress, with many hit performances in dramas like The World of the Married, Nevertheless, and My Name, amongst others.

After Jung Kook's latest live session, ARMYs have expressed their happiness at knowing that Han So-hee helped out BTS’ Jungkook through the shoot of SEVEN. The Euphoria singer has had no prior acting experience, but he had had to showcase a range of emotions as the love-lorn and romantic boyfriend who is adamant on getting back together with his angry girlfriend.

Fans are currently happy that BTS’ Jungkook praised Han So-hee considering she was trolled and hated oprior to SEVEN’s release. Moreober, ARMYs took to Han So-hee’s personal Instagram who thought she wasn’t the right fit for the music video and asked her to stay away from him.

However, the My Name star proved that not only she held her own against the Dreamers’ singer but also helped him with some acting tips. Despite the hate from a small section of fans, the larger section of fans compensated for the hate by leaving purple hearts and encouraging messages for the actress.

The Nevertheless star has previously starred in SHINee’s Tell Me What to Do, Roy Kim’s The Hardest Part, and Jung Yonghwa’s That Girl and MeloMance’s You & I in 2019.

BTS’ Jungkook drops the official performance video for SEVEN

A day after the official MV release of SEVEN feat. Latto and Han So-hee, he dropped the official performance video for the song. In the video, the My You singer shows off his impeccable dance moves, charisma, and energy. The sound of an acoustic guitar and a soft melody line fills the background as backup dancers' match choreography with the SEVEN star.

At the time of writing, the music video has garnered 2.3 million views on YouTube. More promotional activities will follow suit in the coming days, including the possibility of a solo world tour for BTS’ maknae.