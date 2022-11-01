Snoop Dogg Spokane Arena Concert: Tickets, where to buy, price, and more

Legendary hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg has announced a Spokane Arena Concert scheduled for December 15. The concert will take place at 7 pm at the arena located in Washington. The show, billed as the Holidaze of Blaze, will also feature Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, Justin Champagne and Grammy-award winner T-Pain.

A press statement from Spokane Arena noted:

“After performing at one of the most epic halftime shows in history, Snoop went on tour earlier in 2022 selling out arenas across the country. He is now back out to bring a very special holiday show where he will be touring with a full band for the first time in years! This is truly a one-of-a-kind show that you do not want to miss!”

Apart from Snoop's show, Spokane Arena is also set to host concerts of several other artists from November to May 2023.

Snoop Dogg Spokane Arena Concert Tickets and VIP packages

Tickets for the Spokane Arena show for the general public will be available from November 4 at 10 am on Ticketwest.com. The tickets are priced between $49 and $199 as per Spokane Arena. A number of limited VIP packages and experiences are also available via the website. Also available on the website are after-party VIP packages which will go on sale from November 3 at 10 am. To gain access to these after-party packages, attendees are required to purchase the event ticket. Separate prices of the after-party VIP packages have not yet been revealed, and are likely to be announced closer to the concert date.

Diamond VIP after-party package: This VIP package will give access to a seat at a table near Snoop Dogg DJ Set at the after-party that will be held at the venue, a 30-Minute DJ Set by Snoop Dogg, complimentary snacks and food, a gift bag stuffed with over $200 in tour merch and keepsakes, VIP lanyard keepsake as well as a special keepsake poster, meet and greet, and an opportunity to purchase exclusive merch.

Platinum VIP after-party package: This package entails a designated area behind the Diamond tables at the after-party to be held at the venue, a 30-minute DJ Set by Snoop Dogg, complimentary snacks and food, a gift bag stuffed with tour merch and keepsakes, a VIP lanyard keepsake as well as a special keepsake poster. The package will also include an option to purchase a meet and greet with the artist, and an opportunity to purchase exclusive merch.

Gold VIP after-party Package: This after-party package will give access to general admission access to the after-party to be held at the venue, a 30-Minute DJ Set by the rapper, a VIP lanyard keepsake as well as a special keepsake poster, opportunities to purchase a meet and greet with the artist, and to purchase exclusive merch.

Meet and Greet Package: This package will give access to meet Snoop Dogg before he takes the stage, and to say "Hello" and get a picture with the artist using your own phone.

Upcoming Spokane Arena Events

Meanwhile, Spokane Arena has also announced various concerts that will take place in the upcoming days.

Nov. 9: Smashing Pumpkins with Jane's Addiction

Nov. 10: Walker Hayes with Parmalee

Nov. 20: Gonzaga Men's Basketball vs Kentucky

Nov. 21: EWU Men's Basketball vs WSU

Nov. 25: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 9-11: Monster Jam

Dec. 13: Five Finger Death Punch & Brantley Gilbert with Cory Marks

Dec. 15: Snoop Dogg's Holidaze of Blaze

Jan. 14: Professional Bull Riders

Mar. 26: Winter Jam Tour

Apr. 14: Journey with Toto

Apr. 28: Shania Twain

May 18: Kane Brown with Dustin Lynch & LoCash

Snoop Dogg released his nineteenth album earlier this year

Snoop Dogg’s most recent work was BODR, which stands for Bacc On Death Row. It is the nineteenth studio album by the rapper, and was released on February 11, 2022, through Death Row Records. The album features guest appearances by Nas, T.I., Sleepy Brown, Nate Dogg, The Game, DaBaby, Uncle Murda, Wiz Khalifa, and Lil Duval.

The album was released shortly after the singer acquired the Death Row Records label, his debut label. It features hit singles including Still Smoking, Gun Smoke, and Coming back.

