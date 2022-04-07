Soundtrack #1 episode 2 sees Eun-soo and Sun-woo experiencing feelings they can’t confess

Last week's episode of Soundtrack #1, which refreshed the memories of unrequited love for anyone who has experienced it, ended with an unaware Eun-soo sleeping in the arms of Sun-woo. The second episode starts with the arrival of the morning and the revelation that Sun-woo didn’t catch a blink of sleep as he spent the night trying to rein in his one-sided feelings for his best friend.

Sun-woo is falling deeper in love in Soundtrack #1,

but is he the only one?

Sun-woo, played by Park Hyung-sik, tries to touch the sleeping Eun-soo’s, played by Han So-hee, face but is discouraged by her words all those years ago when she explicitly shot down the possibility of ever being in a romantic relationship with him. Knowing that he is in a situation where he is close to the water but unable to drink it, he whispers, “This is crazy,” waking Eun-soo up.

The two make eye contact, realize how close to each other they are, and jump away as if they were struck by a live wire. The awkward pair make their way to breakfast, with Eun-soo hesitantly clearing the air by explaining how the cold forced the two of them to seek each other as sources of heat.

Sun-woo then helps Eun-soo with the lyrics of her songs, explaining how loving someone secretly is also painful as even if they are near, you can’t touch them. The two then go grocery shopping, followed by Eun-soo pushing to fine-tune her car driving skills with a very scared Sun-woo in tow in Soundtrack #1.

But their trip in Soundtrack #1 is cut short when the composer Eun-soo works for calls her up and instructs her to come to his office. Given that she both respects the man and has a crush on him, she hurries to meet him even though Sun-woo voices his displeasure.

At the office, Sun-woo, who is jealous of the fact that Eun-soo is so attracted to Mr. Kang, completely changes his demeanor and acts like a clingy boyfriend. He stops her from drinking the orange juice Mr. Kang gives her, reminding her how much she detests mandarins and practically wrestles the bottle out of her hands in Soundtrack #1.

He continuously stares at her or glares at Mr. Kang, who notices it and calls him out on it. He is quick to deduce that Sun-woo likes Eun-soo and slyly advises the latter to ask her friend about unrequited love while writing the lyrics.

The two friends leave the office, both angry with each other — Sun-woo because Eun-soo never said no to the orange drink while Eun-soo is mad about her friend’s crazy antics at Mr. Kang’s office.

The two part ways, with Sun-woo going to his studio to meet up with his friend and agent, Donghyeon, who is still stuck on the canceled exhibition in the first episode of Soundtrack #1. But the revelation that Sun-woo is living with Eun-soo and probably put things on hold to focus on finally confessing his feelings comes as a relief to him as it means that Sun-woo is not retiring.

An unexpected shock is waiting for Eun-woo and Sun-woo in Soundtrack #1

The duo soon reconcile and complete their grocery shopping with plans to have a feast at night to celebrate the fact that they are not fighting anymore. Sun-woo remembers that Eun-soo likes chocolates and adds some to their cart, stunning the latter into silence as she acknowledges that her friend didn’t forget a detail about her that was shared in a passing moment in Soundtrack #1.

But the two are shocked to their core upon reaching home — Eun-soo’s mother, who has been traveling, is waiting for them. At first, they are afraid that she will react negatively to them staying together, but all she does is take out her tarot cards and ask Sun-woo to pick three.

Apparently, she is good at this new skill of hers as she correctly guesses that he is in love with her daughter, though she is wise enough to not blurt it out.

After she leaves, the two have a hearty meal and Sun-woo leaves to take a shower. Soon Donghyeon calls him as he urgently needs a photograph only for Eun-soo to pick up the call. He implores her to find the photograph on Sun-woo’s laptop. After sending the picture, she starts looking for the images taken during a trip they had.

While she succeeds in her quest, she is shocked to find photos upon photos of herself in candid poses. Soon, Sun-woo comes down and is understandably shocked to see her on his laptop. Will Eun-soo confront Sun-woo about the photographs? Let’s see if episode 3 of Soundtrack #1 holds the answers.

Edited by Sabika