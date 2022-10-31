Stray Kids’ Felix's most viewed fancams as of October 2022

Stray Kids' Felix is a powerhouse of deep husky vocals and stunning visuals. As part of the Dance Racha sub unit, he has showcased his skills in dancing both on and off stage on multiple occasions. His charming persona is the reason why the Australian-Korean idol is a fan favorite, and his fancams are a testament to this popularity.

K-pop stans love to observe their 'biases' and pay attention to the little details about their expressions, moves, quirks, and steps, among other things. Fancams thus provides the perfect opportunity for them to shower K-pop idols with praise.

Fancams are member-focused recordings that are taken during a group's performance and hold immense importance in the K-pop industry.

Stray Kids' Felix has also received massive admiration through his fancams, where he shone bright with his majestic personality. This article curates a list of the five most viewed fancams of Stray Kids' Felix as of October 2022.

Five most viewed fancams of Stray Kids' Felix that one shouldn't miss

5) God's Menu (1.04 million views)

Released on June 18, 2020, Felix's performance on God's Menu at Mnet's M COUNTDOWN is a marker of his fierce persona. Clad in a bright red and black outfit, his stage presence is phenomenal throughout the act. His silver hair further accentuates the look and highlights his visuals.

However, the ending fairy is the show stopper of the fancam, as the K-pop idol gives an intimidating yet bold stare aimed directly at the camera, leaving fans stunned. Currently, the video has over 1.04 million views and 76k likes on YouTube.

4) God's Menu (1.43 million views)

Released on June 22, 2020, this fancam of Stray Kids' Felix was filmed as part of Studio Choom's UNFILTERED CAM series. With over 1.43 million views and 99k likes, the video offers the best of the 22-year-old. His blonde hair with black undertones slicked back in an attractive hairdo also majestically showcased his forehead.

He is seen wearing an all-black outfit similar to that of God's Menu's original music video and catches one's eye with his iconic line,

“Looking like a chef, I’m a five-star Michelin.”

3) Back Door (1.49 million views)

Premiered on September 16, 2020, this fancam of Stray Kids' Felix was released as episode 477 of Weekly Idol, a variety show. Appearing in a casual yet sophisticated attire, the K-pop idol grabs attention with his neutral expressions. Occasionally, he is seen gifting smiles and glances because he keeps getting distracted by fellow members behind the camera.

His personality switches from adorable quirks to drop-dead gorgeous grooves, making STAYs love him even more. With over 1.49 million views and 135k likes, this Back Door fancam is Stray Kids' Felix's third most viewed fancam as of October 2022.

2) Back Door (1.65 million views)

Ranking as Stray Kids' Felix's second most viewed fancam, this video was released on September 17, 2020. His power-packed act on the group's 2020 release Back Door is nothing short of astounding. Donning a black-and-white outfit, the K-pop idol's crystal-studded eye makeup looked ethereal.

The smooth and swift moves combined with his fierce expressions reflect just how great a performer the 22-year-old is. The fancam has over 1.65 million views, and 104k likes as of October 2022.

1) Side Effects (1.93 million views)

With a whopping 1.93 million view count, this video cements its rank as the most viewed fancam of Stray Kids' Felix. As of October 2022, it has over 131k likes on YouTube and remains one of the most iconic acts performed by Felix. The M COUNTDOWN fancam was released on June 27, 2019, and showcases the K-pop idol in a fun mood.

Donning a black-and-white apparel, Felix's charismatic demeanor spiced up an instead, basic outfit. His Side Effects performance included flaunting his abs, serving excellent body jerks, and mastery over light-speed choreography.

While fancams are an excellent means for building a fan-idol relationship, they come with their own drawbacks. On the idols, it adds to the pressure of performing flawlessly and leaves no room for catching a break as they are constantly under 'surveillance.' The emerging concept of facecams, which focus largely on members' facial expressions and upper body, has further exacerbated the situation.

Thus, these concepts are vital examples of the dangers that come with the pressure to cater to one's fanbase. It is a lesson for fans too - one must learn to be empathetic at all times.

Poll : Which Felix fancam is your favorite? Studio Choom's 'God's Menu' M Countdown's 'Side Effects' 0 votes