Superman: Legacy casting rumors - Nicolas Hoult and 3 actors who may be a part of James Gunn project

The upcoming DC universe reboot Superman: Legacy is all set to premiere on July 11, 2025, and fans can hardly wait as the film continues to brew more and more surprises with its famous list of potential candidates to helm the roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane. While not much is known about the film's storyline, the official synopsis of the film, as per IMDb, reads:

"It follows Superman as he reconciles his heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way in a world that views kindness as old-fashioned."

However, the film has managed to garner worldwide attention, not only because of its famous candidates to play its characters but also because it will be directed by the critically acclaimed filmmaker James Gunn.

Recently, it was revealed that Gunn had been appointed co-chairperson and CEO of DC Films, rebranded as "DC Studios," with control over films, animation, and television projects based on characters from DC Comics. With blockbuster films like The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, fans can't wait to see Gunn's take on the beloved character of Superman in the upcoming film Superman: Legacy.

Superman: Legacy casting rumors: Nicholas Hoult, Emma Mackey, and more who may be a part of the James Gunn project

The movie has been in the headlines as rumors surrounding the casting of its lead roles are all over the internet. For the lead role of Clark Kent in the movie, we first have David Corenswet, who is among the top contenders to play the character of Kent, aka Superman. The Hollywood Reporter has also revealed that the actor will undergo a street test in early June of this year.

Among the other rumored actors for the lead role in Superman: Legacy is Euphoria and Netflix's The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi. Despite his alleged casting in the film, some sources have revealed that the actor never even submitted his name for contention.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that actors Tom Brittney and Andrew Richardson were also in the early mix for the role; however, two other actors are also in contention to play the role, but their identities remain unknown at this point.

For the role of Lois Lane, among contention is the incredibly talented Sex Education's Emma Mackey, who will also appear in the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig film Barbie, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dyvenor, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan and Scream VI's Samara Weaving. Which of the aforementioned stars will move on to the street test stage is unknown.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Brosnahan had delivered an “outstanding” audition but, at 32, maybe in the older range for what Gunn is ultimately hoping to achieve, a look at Metropolis heroics via 20-something characters.

Superman: Legacy will also see the iconic Superman villain Lex Luthor come to life on the big screen. Nicholas Hoult, who presently stars in the vampire comedy-thriller Renfield, is the only actor who has been shortlisted for the part thus far. The Hollywood Reporter's source revealed:

"The studio has loved him since Fury Road.”

The statement is in reference to Nicolas Hoult's role in Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015.

James Gunn commented on the casting rumors surrounding Superman: Legacy

James Gunn responded to the rumors surrounding the casting for lead roles in the film. The Guardians of the Galaxy director took to Twitter and put an end to the different claims that had been making headlines for weeks:

"For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn’t AUDITIONING for a role. That’s the actor’s business only & isn’t something I’d make public unless they did it first after the fact (like @GlennHowerton or @ZacharyLevi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top choices). For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy and it isn’t any of the regular players in the Superman world."

However, the actor has also opened an avenue for speculation by adding a mermaid emoji at the end of the tweet, and fans are wondering what that could mean.

With an exciting cast in store to reprise the iconic comic characters, Superman: Legacy is sure to be a blockbuster. The film releases on July 11, 2025.

