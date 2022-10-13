SWMRS allegations and controversy explained as Lydia Night issues fiery new statement 

American rock band SWMRS was slammed by musician Lydia Night after they posted a video addressing s*xual misconduct allegations against Joey Armstrong, the band's former drummer.

Night called out Armstrong in July 2020 for emotionally and s*xually abusing her while they were together.

On Wednesday, October 12, she posted a reel slamming SWMRS' Cole Becker for using his brother's accident to gain sympathy and commenting about her "traumatic experience."

Calling him out for "victim-blaming and gaslighting" her "once again," she said:

"How dare you lie about the fact that I was actually 16? There was statutory rape, he had me give him oral s*x as a minor. That is s*x.

"Whatever people call him, I don’t have control over that. I don’t have control over if you feel ‘canceled’ or not by the situation. All I have control over is me speaking my truth, and trying to heal from the traumatic experience that I had as a minor with your bandmate and best friend."

While cursing them several times, Night further said that SWMRS doesn't need to take any accountability and concluded the video.

SWMRS addressed allegations against Joey Armstrong

On October 12, SWMRS, which initially consisted of Cole Becker, Max Becker, Joey Armstrong, and Seb Mueller, posted a lengthy video for their fans where they confirmed that the latter two had departed and the former two were "going to keep the band going."

Cole began the video by apologizing for the late response, adding, "It's just been hard to find the right words to say."

He then addressed the allegations of "emotional abuse and s*xual coercion" made by Night for Armstrong and claimed that he was "shocked" by the accusations that came to the limelight.

“Lydia was somebody who we considered a friend. When I first heard that she was going to call Joey out, I immediately called her. I remember that Joey and her had met up months before to discuss their relationship after the fact, and I believed that it had gone well. So I wanted to figure out what had changed.”

Night and Armstrong had an age difference of five years when they dated. She was 17, and he was 22. Cole stated that after Lydia went public with her accusations, he "immediately saw that certain details were embellished to make it appear worse than it was."

“I was there. I remember their brief relationship. I remember when he spent Mother’s Day with her family.”

He then disagreed with the allegations that Joey had forced Night to keep their relationship private and stated that everybody around them knew they were together.

"I was also confused because they never had s*x, and yet many people began to refer to him as a rapist. And to us as rape apologists."

He further backed Joey by stating that Lydia's statement made "it appear that Joey was a s*xual predator."

Cole Becker stated that because they did not condemn their drummer Joey Armstrong, they started getting death threats and "got canceled."

"People were finding every creative way to tell us that we sucked and they hated us.”

Cole further stated that SWMRS won't be breaking up, and Joey and Seb will be stepping away "to grow their personal lives" while he and Max will still be a part of the band.

“After everything we’ve been through, it feels stupid to quit. He has worked relentlessly on his recovery since the accident with this sole intention of being able to play rock music on a stage again. Our band means a lot to us, and I think it means a lot to a lot of you as well.”

What did Lydia Night confess in July 2020?

In July 2020, Lydia Night took to her Instagram handle to post a lengthy statement accusing Joey Armstrong, the son of Green Day frontman Billy Armstrong, of emotional and s*xual abuse while they were together.

The 22-year-old singer detailed Armstrong's alleged abuse and treatment of her and how he would make "rules" and "shame" her when she would tell her she "wasn't comfortable."

Moreover, Lydia claimed that Armstrong gaslighted and ignored her when she did not give "consent" to his acts and even pressured her into performing s*xually.

“Everytime we saw each other, he made sure to put us in a situation where he could get s*xual satisfaction."

She claimed that their relationship ended two months before her 18th birthday, and that she took time to reflect on what had happened to her. Lydia also claimed that after the incident, her band went on a tour with the SWMRS, but "this tour felt different from the ones in the past" since they were treated like strangers.

"It felt like SWMRS and their team were doing anything they could to exert power and punish me."

She stated that it took her years to "finally understand that I am a victim of abuse."

"I'm still remembering traumatic events from Joe and I's relationship 3 years later. It hit me hard and took a major toll on my self-esteem."

Lydia admitted that she confronted Joey about his behavior towards her and that he apologized for it. She also added that SWMRS' member Cole had dropped a "hand-written letter" from Joey at her house, but it did not mention the alleged abuse she had gone through.

