"Terrance is such a sore loser": Fans slam Terrance after he threatens Michael with jury management on Big Brother

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 8 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour packed time frame saw the remaining houseguests giving it their all in the Power of Veto (PoV) competition to earn the power to either keep the nominations the same or replace one houseguest on the block with another.

On this week's episode of Big Brother, Terrance wanted to get some answers after being put up on the block by Michael.

He threatened to make Michael's chances of winning go away if he headed to jury and ratted out the comp-beast's game. Terrance confessed that he would reveal Michael and Brittany's plan to use Kyle's statements to secure their position in the game.

Season 24 of the hit reality competition has been extremely popular ever since its premiere. While some of the contestants have gone on to become fan-favorites, others have entered the bad books of the audience for displaying microagressions and bias towards fellow cast members of the competition.

Fans react to Big Brother contestant Terrance threatening Michael

Terrance was disappointed to be on the block for the fifth time in the competition. While talking to Head of Household (HoH) Michael, he confessed that it wasn't his plan to backdoor the former last week and it was Turner's. However, Michael refused to believe him.

After his first strategy failed, Terrance threatened Michael by stating that he would reveal the latter's game alongside Brittany to the members of the jury to ensure the close allies don't win the competition. Terrance confessed that he would reveal to the jury members that Brittany and Michael used Kyle's statements for their game as well as for securing their safety.

A quick review of the previous episode of Big Brother

In the previous episode of Big Brother, the remaining houseguests Taylor, Monte, Michael, Brittany, Turner, Alyssa and Terrance competed in the Head of Household (HoH) competition to earn the all-important power at a crucial stage in the competition.

While all the contestants put their best foot forward, they could not beat the "comp-beast" Michael. He scored a hat-trick by winning his third HoH competition in a row and the eighth competition win overall. However, Turner was nervous about Michael winning power as he had decided to backdoor Michael last week.

Michael celebrated his win along with Brittany and Taylor, all while knowing that he was the next possible target within the existing group of contestants. He confessed that if it was any other week, then he would have sent Turner home, but that week he had promised him safety and planned to keep his word.

Meanwhile, Taylor and Alyssa discussed Kyle's elimination. Alyssa revealed that doing the right thing isn’t always the easy way out. Monte and Terrance realized that Michael was winning every Power of Veto (PoV) competition on Big Brother and it was time someone else won the same so they could target the latter.

Later on in the episode, Zingbot, the classic robot character from Big Brother appeared to roast this season's contestants. While some roasts fell flat, others hit hard, leaving the players shocked and speechless.

After the roast, Monte and Turner discussed putting up Brittany as the next target if they got the chance. The duo realized that Michael and close ally Brittany hid Kyle's statements until it safeguarded their game, which would put the other cast members at a disadvantage with the jury. This way, even if they cannot win against the comp beast in challenges, they will still have a shot at beating him in the jury vote.

Big Brother contestants Taylor and Brittany spoke about making the final two. Although Brittany agreed on the same, she confessed in the Diary Room that Michael was her closest ally and she would keep him safe until they both made the final two.

HoH Michael sat down with Terrance and asked him about the conversations the latter had with Kyle during their time at Dyre Fest. However, the former soon realized that Terrance was not stating the complete truth and hence chose to sit with Alyssa instead. In an effort to salvage her game and bond with Michael, she revealed the Pound Alliance consisting of the boys, which the latter already knew about.

At the nomination ceremony, Michael nominated Alyssa and Terrance for eviction. While Terrance laughed at Michael's move, Brittany was still set on blindsiding Turner into elimination.

Season 24 of Big Brother has been gaining a lot of interest with each passing episode. With very few players left in the game, the stakes are higher than ever and the houseguests will have to fight hard to secure their safety every week in the competition until one takes home the title.

