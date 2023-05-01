That's My Jam season 2 episode 8 release date, air time, and plot

A brand new episode of That's My Jam season 2 will premiere on NBC on May 1, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The upcoming episode of the hit show will see Jimmy Fallon welcome Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, WWE stars Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, and Alexa Bliss as his guests.

The synopsis for That's My Jam season 2 episode 8 reads:

“Jimmy Fallon invites Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin and WWE stars Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin and Alexa Bliss to compete in a series of music, dance and trivia games and musical performances, including the new game Bop Quiz.”

Episode 8 of That's My Jam season 2 is titled Mike "The Miz" & Alexa Bliss vs. Diallo Riddle & Bashir Salahuddin

So far, seven episodes of That's My Jam have been released and fans are enjoying watching celebrities participate in unique challenges and games. A number of celebrities appeared on episode 7 of That's My Jam, including Kenan Thompson, Big Boi, Kesha, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

With the upcoming episode titled Mike "The Miz" & Alexa Bliss vs. Diallo Riddle & Bashir Salahuddin, Jimmy Fallon will host a friendly musical competition featuring the four much-loved celebrities.

In addition to music, dance, and trivia games, this episode of That's My Jam will also include the Bop Quiz game.

A glimpse at contestants set to compete in episode 8 of That's My Jam season 2

Diallo Riddle

The EMMY and WGA-nominated writer, producer, actor, showrunner, and DJ, Diallo Riddle was born on May 6, 1977, in Atlanta, Georgia. He is best known for his role as Stevie in NBC's sitcom Marlon. Aside from these accomplishments, he has also been a co-creator of many television series.

The NAACP Image Award he won for directing South Side is among his many accomplishments. He was also been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Series for his work in Late Night back in 2011.

He tied the knot with Brittany Riddle on August 20, 2009, and the duo has three children: Felix Coltrane Riddle, Desmond Thomas Agassi Riddle, and Calvin Riddle.

Bashir Salahuddin

Besides acting and writing, Bashir Salahuddin is also a comedian. He grew up on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois. Following his graduation from Harvard, he returned to Chicago and worked as a paralegal.

He then moved to Los Angeles, where he worked as a PA at Warner Brothers, as a waiter, and made his own web videos. As an actor, he is known for his work in Top Gun 2: Maverick, Top Gun: Maverick, Cyrano, and Marriage Story.

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin

Besides being a professional wrestler, Michael Gregory Mizanin is also an actor and TV personality. Under the ring name The Miz, he currently works for WWE and performs under the Raw brand.

He initially became famous for his appearances on reality television shows such as The Real World: Back to New York (2001), and Real World/Road Rules Challenge (2002 to 2005). He was then seen in The Inferno II and Battle of the Seasons as well.

He married Maryse Mizanin back on February 20, 2014, and has two children, Monroe Sky Mizanin and Madison Jade Mizanin.

Alexa Bliss

A professional wrestler, Alexis Cabrera was born on August 9, 1991, in Columbus, Ohio. She is currently employed by WWE. She goes by the name Alexa Bliss in the ring under the Raw brand.

Her bio on the WWE website reads:

“Alexa Bliss joined the SmackDown roster in 2016, and it’s been nothing but success since. Within her first year in WWE, she became the first Superstar to win both the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Raw Women's Championship, defeating the likes of Bayley and Becky Lynch to do so.”

In adds:

“Bliss packs a lot of punch into a small frame, but her accomplishments as a host are something to marvel at as well, whether it’s on 'A Moment of Bliss,' 'Alexa's Playground' or on the grand stage of WrestleMania 35.”

The eighth episode of That's My Jam season 2 will air on NBC on May 1, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

