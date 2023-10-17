The Facts of Life cast: Where are they now?

The Facts of Life, a beloved spin-off of Diff'rent Strokes, introduced viewers to the all-girls boarding school in upstate New York in 1979. With housemother Edna Garrett - played by Charlotte Rae - leading the way, the show had a talented cast, including Kim Fields, Mindy Cohn, Lisa Whelchel, and Nancy McKeon.

The Facts of Life also featured future stars such as George Clooney, Molly Ringwald, Mackenzie Astin, and Cloris Leachman. As viewers journey through the lives of these beloved characters, let's discover where they are today, decades after The Facts of Life ended in 1988.

The Facts of Life cast, then and now

1) Charlotte Rae as Edna Garrett

Charlotte Rae played Mrs. Garrett ﻿in the series (Image via NBC)

Charlotte Rae, who portrayed housemother Edna Garrett, played a pivotal role in The Facts of Life. She was a mentor to the girls at the all-girls boarding school and worked as the school's dietician. Rae's outstanding performance earned her an Emmy nomination in 1982. She also voiced Nanny in 101 Dalmations: The Series.

Tragically, Charlotte Rae passed away in 2018 at the age of 92.

2) Mindy Cohn as Natalie Green

Mindy Cohn spoke about her breast cancer battle (Image via NBC)

Mindy Cohn, who portrayed Natalie Green, became an early role model for body positivity. After the show, she transitioned into voicing Velma on the Scooby-Doo cartoons, gaining recognition from a new generation.

In 2017, Cohn revealed her battle with cancer and her determination to return to the spotlight. She has appeared in various films, including Holiday Dirt, You Light Up My Christmas, and A Nice Girl Like You.

3) Kim Fields as Dorothy "Tootie" Ramsey

Tootie was played by actress Kim Fields throughout the run of the series (Image via NBC)

Kim Fields, known for her role as Tootie Ramsey, embraced her character's braces and penchant for gossip. After the show, Fields appeared on Living Single from 1993 to 1998 and participated in The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She competed in Dancing with the Stars in 2016 and starred in the Netflix sitcom, The Upshaws. Fields expanded her career behind the camera, directing episodes of popular shows. She is married to Christopher Morgan and has two sons, Sebastian and Quincy.

4) Lisa Whelchel as Blair Warner

Lisa also played a role in Diff'rent Strokes (Image via NBC)

Lisa Whelchel played the preppy and snobby Blair Warner on The Facts of Life. Her time on Diff'rent Strokes helped her land a main role in the spin-off. After the show, Whelchel was nominated for a Grammy for her Christian music album, All Because of You.

She also competed on Survivor: Philippines in 2012 and became a motivational speaker. In 2013, she returned to acting, starring in Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas. She has three children and married psychologist Pete Harris in December 2019.

5) Nancy McKeon as Joanna Marie "Jo" Polniaczek

Nancy McKeon took part in Dancing with the Stars (Image via NBC)

Nancy McKeon joined the cast of The Facts of Life in season 2 as Joanna Marie "Jo" Polniaczek. After the show ended, McKeon starred in several TV series. Disney Channel fans may recognize her as Demi Lovato's character's mom from Sonny with a Chance.

McKeon also appeared in the 2019 holiday film, You Light Up My Christmas, alongside her former The Facts of Life co-stars. In 2018, she competed in Dancing with the Stars and was eliminated in the third week. McKeon is married to Marc Andrus, and they have two daughters.

Final thoughts

A picture of the cast from back in the day (Image via NBC)

The Facts of Life may have ended in 1988, but its impact on the world of television and the hearts of fans endures. Charlotte Rae's remarkable portrayal of Edna Garrett, Mindy Cohn's role as an early body positivity advocate, Kim Fields' dynamic career on and off the screen, Lisa Whelchel's journey in music, acting, and reality TV, and Nancy McKeon's continued presence in TV and film are all testaments to the enduring power of this beloved series.